Shell: The Most Attractive Of The Supermajors

LNG, alternative energy asset, and other projects look to provide growth well into the 2020s and beyond.

In my opinion, Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) is the best of the supermajors. Quarter after quarter it keeps producing the best cash generation results, both in regards to operating cash flows as well as free cash flows. On top of this Shell is more attractively priced than its peers, and its shareholder return program is vastly superior to that of its peers as well. The supermajors as a group do not look like a bad investment, but Shell looks like the most compelling choice, for both income investors as well as for those seeking total returns.

Shell's Q1 Results Versus Those Of Its Peers

Shell announced its first-quarter earnings results on May 2, featuring a top-line number of $85 billion (down 6% year over year), and earnings-per-share of $0.65, which easily beat the analyst consensus by more than 10%. Other supermajors, such as Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP (BP) have reported their respective earnings results earlier, mostly in late April.

When it comes to investments into these companies, many investors care about the dividends that these stocks pay, and about the respective company's ability to increase their dividends. Dividend safety and the ability for these companies to return additional cash to their owners via share repurchases play a role as well. The most important factor for the ability of these companies to pay and raise their dividends, as well as for their ability to buy back shares, is the ability to generate cash flows.

When we take a look at the cash flow statements in the earnings announcements of these five companies, we get to the following table:

Company OCF (Q1 '19) OCF (Q1 '18) Growth Shell $11.3 billion $10.4 billion + 9% Chevron $6.3 billion $7.1 billion - 11% Exxon Mobil $8.3 billion $8.5 billion - 2% BP $6.9 billion $5.4 billion + 28% Total $6.0 billion $5.4 billion + 12%

Note: Results are from the earnings announcements of each company, adjusted for working capital movements, as reported by each company.

We see that Shell easily generated the highest operating cash flows of these five companies, the company is on pace for more than $45 billion in operating cash flows during the current year, while Exxon Mobil, the second best in terms of cash generation, reported operating cash flows that were ~25% lower than those of Shell. Shell also was able to achieve an above-average cash flow growth rate during the most recent quarter, compared to its peer group.

Operating cash flows are only one part of what is ultimately available for shareholder returns in the form of free cash flows, the other metric of importance being capital expenditures:

Company Capex (Q1 '19) FCF (Q1 '19) FCF annualized Shell $4.6 billion $6.7 billion $26.8 billion Chevron $4.7 billion $1.6 billion $6.4 billion Exxon Mobil $6.9 billion $1.4 billion $5.6 billion BP $3.6 billion $3.3 billion $13.2 billion Total $3.1 billion $2.9 billion $11.6 billion

Note: FCF calculated as adjusted operating cash flows minus capital expenditures. Annualized FCF calculated as FCF during Q1 times 4.

We clearly see that Shell has not only been the best among these five companies in terms of operating cash flow generation, it also is the best when it comes to generating free cash flows. In fact, its dominance over its peers is even more pronounced when we focus on free cash flow generation, as Shell produced more than twice the free cash flows of BP, which was the second-best free cash flow producer during the most recent quarter.

Especially when it comes to Chevron and Exxon Mobil, it becomes clear that both do not generate overly high free cash flows due to spending relatively much on capital expenditures, relative to their operating cash flows.

Shell's outstanding free cash flow performance allows the company to dominate its peers in terms of shareholder returns as well:

Company Dividends Stock buybacks Shareholder Returns FCF Payout Ratio Shell $3.9 billion $2.6 billion $6.5 billion 97% Chevron $2.2 billion $0.9 billion $3.1 billion 194% Exxon Mobil $3.5 billion $0.2 billion $3.7 billion 264% BP $1.45 billion $0.05 billion $1.5 billion 45% Total $1.8 billion $0.5 billion $2.3 billion 79%

Note: Data from YCharts, for Q1 '19

We see that Chevron and Exxon Mobil both were not nearly able to cover their shareholder returns with free cash flows. Even worse, not even their dividend payments alone were fully covered by their respective free cash generation. The other three supermajors were able to cover all of their shareholder payouts with their respective free cash generation, although Shell admittedly paid out almost all of its free cash flows to its owners.

This is mainly due to the fact that it has the highest share repurchase pace among these five companies by far, though, as Shell has spent more on share repurchases than the other four combined. It is, I believe, a positive that Shell uses most of the free cash flows that are not needed to pay the company's dividends for share repurchases, as this allows for an attractive pace of declines in the company's share count.

At a rate of $2.6 billion per quarter, Shell is able to reduce its share count by ~4% a year, which means that its earnings per share and its cash flow per share can grow at a mid-single-digits pace even without any underlying business growth at all. The combination of a cash flow growth rate of 9% (during Q1, compared to the prior year's quarter) and a substantial decline in Shell's share count would allow for a double-digit cash flow per share growth rate, which sounds highly attractive.

Shell Offers The Highest Yield Among Its Peers And Trades At A Discount

Chevron and Exxon Mobil have more consistent dividend growth track records compared to Shell, but Shell has a very strong dividend history as well. The company has not cut its dividend even once since World War II, i.e. for more than 70 years in a row.

Shell offers the highest dividend yield among these five companies right now, which makes it the most prudent choice for those looking for immediate income generation. Due to its payout ratio standing at just 58% (total dividend payments relative to free cash flows during Q1 '19), the dividend looks quite safe as well.

On top of that Shell looks undervalued relative to its peers:

Company Market Cap Price to OCF Price to FCF Shell $257 billion 5.7 9.6 Chevron $226 billion 9.0 35.3 Exxon Mobil $340 billion 10.2 60.7 BP $149 billion 5.4 11.3 Total $147 billion 6.1 12.7

Note: Market cap data from finviz.com, valuation relative to Q1 '19 annualized numbers for OCF and FCF.

We see that Shell is the second cheapest in terms of its valuation relative to its operating cash flows (6% more expensive than BP, the cheapest among these 5), while Shell is the cheapest in terms of its valuation relative to its free cash flows (15% cheaper than BP, the second cheapest). In total, Shell looks like the least expensive among these five companies, especially relative to its two biggest peers Chevron and Exxon Mobil.

Growth Potential Further Bolsters Total Return Potential

Shell looks like the most favorable stock among the supermajors, I believe. Its total returns will consist of its high dividend yield, as well as of share price gains going forward. Share price gains should be possible thanks to its relative undervaluation, but also due to the fact that there is potential for underlying growth in Shell's earnings per share and its cash flows per share. Some of that growth will come from Shell's share repurchases, but the company continues to invest into its operations on top of that:

Source: Shell presentation

Shell expects that new projects will add more than 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent to its daily production during the current year, on top of that Shell sees an even larger impact from projects that will come on line in 2020 and beyond. Shell also continues to expand its refinery and chemicals businesses, which provides some natural hedge against oil market downturns, as refining margins usually are stronger during times when oil prices are lower. This is one of the advantages of the integrated business model of the supermajors, compared to pure upstream companies such as ConocoPhillips (COP).

Shell also continues to expand its non-hydrocarbon footprint through acquisitions of renewable energy companies, electrical grid operators, and through building projects such as windparks. Shell has gone the farthest in this regard relative to its peers, which positions the company well for the (very long-term) future.

Conclusion:

Shell has many things going in its favor. It produces the highest operating and free cash flows among its peers, it offers the highest dividend yield, and it trades at the lowest valuation. It continued to generate solid growth during Q1, and thanks to new project startups, that growth is expected to continue well beyond 2020. Shell's management regularly directs cash towards investors via stock buybacks on top of the already high dividend payments, while also keeping in mind that the hydrocarbon age will end at one point. Management is already positioning Shell for that future right now, through investments into non-oil, non-gas infrastructure and electrical energy generation projects.

Management has a clear long-term focus, and makes decisions that are beneficial for those that invest in Shell with a long-term outlook. Shell's management has shown that it can make wise capital allocation moves with its opportune acquisition of BG Group, and I believe that investors can count on further smart moves by Shell's management in the future. Shell is the most attractive supermajor at current prices.

For those looking for a higher dividend yield, Shell also has a much smaller midstream MLP, Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) that it periodically drops assets to. While beyond the scope of this article, I should mention SHLX offers a decently-covered (1.2x), tax advantaged, 7.8% distribution. Michael Boyd is a solid analyst who covers Shell Midstream.

