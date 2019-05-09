Occidental Comes Back To The Drawing Board

The management team at Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is adamant about getting what it wants right now. On Sunday, May 5th, the company not only released financial results for the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year, but it also revealed to investors a revised bid for it to acquire Anadarko Petroleum (APC) and it announced a sale contingent on that transaction aimed at helping to fund the deal. The newest offer by Occidental, while the same monetarily as its prior proposal, not only reduces the risk to Anadarko's investors, but it also further increases the probability that Anadarko will accept the offer. In all, I see this as a fine move for management, and I believe that should this deal not be taken and the purchase of Anadarko by Chevron (CVX) under the latter's prior agreement come to fruition instead, it could create a real headache for Anadarko's management team and it would result in a significant loss of value for that company's shareholders.

A look at the revised deal

In late April, the management team at Occidental announced a "superior" bid for Anadarko, offering to acquire the business for $76 per share compared to the initial $65 per share that Chevron struck a deal with Anadarko for. That bid by Occidental amounted to $38 per share in cash, plus 0.6094 shares of its own stock for each share of Anadarko outstanding. In all, the value paid for equity in the business would have been about $38 billion, but with net debt and non-controlling interests, the price rose to $57 billion. In a prior article, I wrote a great deal about the proposal.

In response to this move, Anadarko's management team announced that it would engage Occidental, but offered no assurances that it would veer from the Chevron deal and that it was still considered in effect. Much to my surprise, Occidental announced on May 5th a revision (but not an increase) to the proposal. Instead of paying only $38 per share in cash (which was still far higher than Chevron's agreement of $16.25 per unit in cash), the company has now agreed to pay out $59 per share in cash. This comes out to about $29.47 billion in cash, up from the $18.98 billion previously and compared to Chevron's offer of $8.12 billion.

While the cash component of the deal has risen, the share component has decreased. According to management, instead of distributing to shareholders of Anadarko 0.6094 shares of Occidental stock for each unit of Anadarko, Occidental will now pay out only 0.2934 shares of stock for each unit of Anadarko. Though this may come across as disappointing to investors who might prefer shares, the fact of the matter is that cash is more flexible, more certain, and it gives the recipients the ability to easily buy into Occidental's shares immediately after the closing of the transaction.

Created by Author

By saying that cash is more certain, it's worth considering the table above. In it, you can see a revised version of a table I included in a prior article regarding this proposed transaction. On the far right of it, you can see what the upside or downside from today's share price of $75.60 for Anadarko would be with different prices (in $5 increments) recorded by Occidental. In the table below, meanwhile, you can see the same data, but reflected not for Occidental's initial public proposal, but for its existing one.

Created by Author

In the event that Occidental's share price begins declining, the downside for investors in Anadarko could end up being quite severe under the old proposal. If, for instance, shares would tank to $30 apiece, downside for Anadarko's investors from today would be 25.6%. If shares fell to only $50 apiece, this drop would come out to about 9.4%. On the other hand, the new offer provides more insulation in the event of a decline, but also offers less upside. With a $30 stock price for Occidental, downside for Anadarko's investors would be just 10.3%, while a price of $50 would imply a drop of just 2.6%. If Occidental should happen to soar, though, to close at $100, upside today would be just 16.9% compared to the old method's 30.9%.

Financing and other important notes

As I wrote about in a prior article, the management team has already convinced Warren Buffett and his company, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), to fund $10 billion of the deal through the issuance of preferred shares and warrants. Though pricey, I believe the deal still makes sense, even if Occidental is unable to achieve the $3.5 billion in run-rate synergies projected following the transaction. To further help fund the transaction, the company had announced its intention to divest between $10 billion and $15 billion in a time period of not more than 24 months following the close of the acquisition of Anadarko. It appears, however, that management right now is far too eager to wait that long.

Contingent upon a deal being executed with Anadarko, Total SA (TOT) has agreed to acquire from Occidental its assets in Ghana, Mozambique, and South Africa (I indicated in my aforementioned article on the asset sales that the assets divested would likely be international ones, not domestic). These particular assets account for around 6% of the company's production and 7% of its free cash flow, so while not significant to the company, they aren't immaterial either. The price paid, subject to post-closing adjustments, would be $8.8 billion, bringing total cash (excluding the marginal cash Occidental has on hand that it will probably want to keep on hand for regular operations) to be allocated toward the deal to $18.8 billion. This still leaves a further $10.67 billion that the company will need to finance the purchase, but I suspect it can do that through senior notes and/or a credit facility.

Taken from Occidental Petroleum

One important note worth mentioning that has nothing to do with financing involves who will ultimately get to acquire Anadarko. As you can see in the image above, which is a picture of an excerpt of Occidental's latest letter to Anadarko's top brass, there seems to be a significant degree of unwillingness for Anadarko to accept a deal from Occidental despite working out to around $5.5 billion in extra value for Anadarko's shareholders. Some may think that this could be due to the significant share portion of the deal, but not only was Occidental offering a much higher premium and more cash than Chevron, but also this latest revision by management makes that even more so.

Truth be told, I cannot fathom any scenario why Anadarko would be resistant here, especially since the only cost to Anadarko of pulling out of the deal with Chevron will be a $1 billion termination fee that will ultimately come out of Occidental's pocket. One possibility might be that management is unhappy with the influence/positions and/or compensation it might receive in the Occidental deal compared to the Chevron one, but if that is the thing holding it back, such a self-serving move would undoubtedly violate management's fiduciary responsibilities and justifiably open the company up to lawsuits.

After writing the above two paragraphs but before submitting this article for publication, news broke that Anadarko has agreed to accept Occidental's revised offer. In effect, the company is now terminating its agreement with Chevron and is preparing to pay out to the company its $1 billion termination fee. Given the value opportunity in Anadarko, I believe that there is some chance that Chevron will come back to the table with a counter offer, but there is no certainty that this will transpire.

Takeaway

Right now is an interesting time to be watching all of this go down. Occidental clearly has a better offer here, has proposed greater synergies, and has even gone so far as to engage Warren Buffett and to pledge to a significant divestiture of assets over time. It would be shocking for Anadarko to turn this offer down and would likely create legal problems for the firm. Not only that, but it would also rob shareholders of billions of dollars and result in a takeover that fails to approach the true fair value that Anadarko warrants.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.