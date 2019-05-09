Dividend Investors Want To Pay Attention To Xcel Energy

I would advise investors to not add more to their positions and to consider transitioning the position towards more undervalued utility stocks.

The stock has shown good momentum, although the valuation is now in uncharted territory.

Introduction

Xcel Energy (XEL) has a dividend yield of 2.90% and is trading at $56.51 per share. Based on my M.A.D. assessment, XEL has a dividend strength score of 85 and a stock strength score of 53.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors shouldn't add to their positions in XEL.

Xcel Energy Inc. manages utilities to serve over 3.5 million electric customers and 2.0 million natural gas customers across the United States. The company, through its subsidiary firms, operates the electric and gas business in US and Mexico.

M.A.D. assessments are presented in two sections: dividend strength and stock strength.

I look at stock and dividend strength as 2 distinct subjects. A high dividend strength score indicates that the company has a good combination of dividend safety, dividend yield, and dividend growth potential. Whereas a high stock strength score is an indicator that the share price is likely to increase in upcoming quarters. Dividend investors can expect to do well by investing in stocks which rank highly in both dividend strength and stock strength.

Dividend Strength

Dividend strength can be broken down into a) dividend safety and b) dividend potential.

Therefore, we can break down dividend strength into two dynamics: dividend safety and dividend potential.

To evaluate the dividend safety, I will look at payout and coverage ratios. XEL's dividend potential will be derived by analyzing the current dividend yield as well as the history of revenue, net income, and dividend growth.

Dividend Safety

Xcel Energy pays out 62% of earnings as dividends. This makes XEL's payout ratio better than 29% of dividend stocks.

Operating cash flow payout also gives a good idea of a company's ability to pay its dividend and gives a more complete picture than simply looking at the earnings payout.

XEL pays 25% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 50% of dividend stocks.

Like many utility stocks, XEL generates negative free cash flow due to large amounts of CAPEX.

Xcel Energy Inc.'s payout ratio is satisfying, according to these metrics.

31/03/2015 31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $1.2200 $1.3000 $1.3800 $1.4600 $1.5500 Net Income $1.81 $2.11 $2.21 $2.35 $2.51 Payout Ratio 68% 62% 63% 63% 62% Cash From Operations $6.00 $5.57 $5.86 $6.47 $5.88 Payout Ratio 21% 24% 24% 23% 27% Free Cash Flow $-1.27 $-2.68 $-1.87 $-1.54 $-3.03 Payout Ratio -96% -49% -74% -95% -51%

Analyzing interest and debt coverage ratios along payout ratios gives us an idea of the payout ratio's stability. If a lot of the company's earnings go towards paying interest, the financial leverage makes the company's bottom line more affected by variations in revenue.

XEL can pay its interest 9 times, which is better than 78% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered very satisfying for a utility.

The company can cover all of its current debt 4 times. Xcel Energy has a better debt service coverage ratio than 43% of stocks. This is a lot higher than we usually see for utilities.

Looking at payout and coverage ratios together would suggest that XEL's dividend is very safe.

Dividend Potential

I then move on to analyzing the company's dividend potential (i.e.: its ability to pay us a good dividend which grows at a satisfying rate).

Xcel Energy Inc.'s dividend yield of 2.90% is better than 64% of dividend stocks.

This last year, the dividend grew 8%, which is higher than their 5-year CAGR of 6%.

Over the previous 3 years, Xcel Energy has seen its revenues grow at a 2% CAGR and net income by a 9% CAGR. It is important for a company to continue growing revenues and net income in order to continue paying and important for a dividend investor growing their dividends.

If the company can continue to grow its revenue and net income at the current rate, XEL's dividend has good potential for growth. While the stock's yield is at all-time lows, I expect the dividend to keep growing at a 6-8% rate.

Dividend Summary

The data presented above gives XEL a dividend strength score of 85/100.

The dividend is safe, no doubts. Revenue and net income have slowly been appreciating, enough to warrant continued dividend growth of 6-8% in upcoming years.

Stock Strength

When picking dividend stocks, investors must focus on more factors than dividends alone. To pick the most attractive dividend investments at any given point in time, we must also focus on other factors.

Within the company's stock strength score, we look at four factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Each of these factors will be analyzed, one by one, to best understand the stock's underlying dynamics.

Value

It has been proven, time and time again, that undervalued stocks outperform overvalued stocks. To assess value, I look at a company's P/E, P/S, P/CFO, and Shareholder Yield. I combine them to give the stock a value score out of 100.

Here are XEL's value ratios:

P/E of 22.51x

P/S of 2.48x

P/CFO of 9.60x

Dividend yield of 2.90%

Buyback yield of -0.64%

Shareholder yield of 2.26%.

These values would suggest that XEL is more undervalued than 71% of stocks, which is satisfying. Undervalued stocks tend to outperform their overvalued counterparts.

Value Score: 71/100

I also draw PE lines over a stock chart, very much like Peter Lynch would do while running the Magellan Fund. By doing so, investors get an idea of the company's PE range, and it serves as an indicator of potential downside and upside.

The chart above suggests that XEL is trading above its 5-year average PE, and close to its 5-year maximum PE. This dampens the potential for price appreciation: while XEL is undervalued in comparison with the market, it is overvalued based on its historical PE range.

Momentum

Most dividend investors disregard momentum and are happy buying on the way down.

But buying losing stocks is never a good idea, even if your main motivation is to receive a dividend.

Xcel Energy Inc.' price has increased 7.78% these last 3 months, 15.00% these last 6 months, and 21.82% these last 12 months, and now, currently sits at $56.51.

XEL has better momentum than 79% of stocks, which is very encouraging. The top 25% of momentum stocks tend to outperform the market. XEL could continue to rise in 2019, although concerns about valuation could subdue returns in comparison with other utilities.

Momentum Score: 79/100

Financial Strength

Stocks with good financial strength will have reasonable levels of debt, low liability growth - or even decreasing liabilities - and will produce high levels of cash flows in relation to their liabilities.

Financially strong stocks have historically performed a lot better than companies with weak financials. It goes without saying that investors should be extra careful with stocks who dramatically increase their financial leverage.

XEL's Debt/Equity ratio of 2.8 is better than 29% of stocks. Xcel Energy Inc.'s liabilities have increased by 7% this last year. Operating cash flow can cover 9.2% of XEL's liabilities.

These ratios would suggest that Xcel Energy has better financial strength than 35% of stocks. This is at the lower end of the range, even for utility stocks which inherently have worse financial strength than the median US stock.

Financial Strength Score: 35/100

Earnings Quality

Stocks with high earnings quality will have low levels of accruals and will depreciate their capital expenses quickly. Their assets will also generate large amounts of revenue.

Xcel Energy Inc.'s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -12.7% puts it ahead of 62% of stocks.

41.9% of XEL's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 13% of stocks.

Each dollar of XEL's assets generates $0.3 of revenue, putting it ahead of 28% of stocks.

This makes XEL's earnings quality better than 25% of stocks. The asset turnover is just average for a utility; we do still appreciate the negative accruals. The low level of depreciation to capital expenditure hurts XEL's earnings quality.

Earnings Quality Score: 25/100

Stock Strength summary

When combining the different factors of the stock's profile, we get a stock strength score of 53/100, which is average. The concerns about the valuation might be a headwind, despite good momentum. The fundamentals aren't as great as I would have expected them. While I expect XEL to continue appreciating in 2019, there are other utilities which I am more comfortable with.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 85 and a stock strength of 53, Xcel Energy is, at best, an okay choice for dividend investors.

For investors who have been invested in XEL for a while and have enjoyed the appreciation in price, I'd advise holding the stock while it has good momentum and transitioning out of it and into other utilities if the valuation gets stretched. For those on the sidelines, place it on a watchlist, but don't initiate a position for now.

