Lazard And Texas Roadhouse Could Double In The Next 5 Years

Keep in mind that Lazard uses a K-1 tax form, Texas Roadhouse is dealing with rising labor costs, and both stocks are economically sensitive and likely to fall hard during the next recession. Always use good risk management and capital allocation.

I estimate LAZ and TXRH are about 32% and 7% undervalued, respectively, and capable of delivering approximately 15% long-term CAGR total returns over the next five years.

I am confident in the long-term prospects of both companies, factoring in the safety of their dividends, business models and quality of their management.

In my retirement portfolio I only invest in blue-chip and SWAN quality dividend stocks, trading at discounts to fair value.

In my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings) I've become 100% focused on the time tested method of buying quality dividend growth stocks at good to great prices.

That means opportunistically buying companies off my blue-chip (8 or higher on my 11 point quality scale) watchlist. That watchlist tracks 156 companies, a number that keeps increasing as I write articles for Simply Safe Dividends (where I'm an analyst covering about 200 companies per year).

I wanted to share two recent buys I made for my retirement portfolio, which were starter positions in

Lazard (LAZ): 52 shares at $38.68 ($0.36 commission with Interactive Brokers under Tiered pricing plan)

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH): 38 shares at $52.99 ($0.36 commission)

So let's take a look at why I consider both of these dividend growth stocks to be good enough to invest my hard earned money, and more importantly whether or not the reward/risk profile is good enough to potentially be worthy of a spot in your diversified income portfolio.

At today's prices, I estimate Lazard and Texas Roadhouse are about 32% and 7% undervalued, respectively, and capable of delivering about 15% long-term CAGR total returns over the next five years. That's not just likely to beat the market in the coming years but could double your investment over the next half-decade.

Lazard: One Of The Best Financial Stocks You've Never Heard Of

Lazard was founded in 1848 and is one of the most respected and trusted boutique advisory/asset managers on Wall Street. This Bermuda based corporation (structured as LP for US tax purposes) has two operating segments.

Financial Advisory: advises corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and individual clients on mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Asset Management: offers investment solutions via equity and fixed income (bond) funds as well as alternative investors such as private equity funds to corporations, endowments, and foundations, pension funds, financial intermediaries, private clients, and sovereign wealth funds.

(Source: investor presentation)

Lazard might be a tiny boutique firm, but when it comes to financial advisory revenues, it's the 5th biggest player in the industry, larger than even Bank of America (BAC) and often overtaking Citigroup (C) for the #4 market position.

(Source: monthly AUM report)

At the end of March Lazard's asset management business had $235 billion in AUM, 83% of that being in stocks, 15% in bonds, and 2% in alternative strategies. Asset management has grown to be about 45% of revenue, which should help Lazard's operating margins remain relatively stable at 25% over time (asset management is highly scalable and far more lucrative than advising).

(Source: investor presentation)

Over 171 years Lazard has grown to include offices in 43 cities in 27 countries on five continents.

(Source: investor presentation)

The company is led by Chairman and CEO Kenneth Jacobs, who's been in the top job since November 2009. He's been a managing director since 1991 and been with the firm for 31 years (since 1988).

Other key executives include

Evan L. Russo, CFO since October 2017. Russo joined Lazard after working at Goldman Sachs (GS) and Barclays in 2007 and was Co-Head of Lazard's Capital Markets and Capital Structure Advisory practice from 2009 to 2017.

Ashish Bhutani, CEO of Lazard Asset Management since March 2004, has a total of 34 years of experience in the financial industry

Alexander Stern, CEO of Financial Advisory since April 2015, and COO from 2008 to 2015 (baptized in the fires of the Financial crisis). Stern is a 25 year veteran of Lazard and steeped in its conservative corporate culture.

Collectively management owns 4.6% of Lazard's shares giving them a good incentive to keep the dividend safe and growing sustainably, including during recessions and periods of incredible financial stress like 2008 to 2009.

Company Yield TTM Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) Lazard 5.0% 38% 48 (average safety) 4 (safe) 8 (Blue-Chip) Safe level (by industry norms) NA 60% or less NA NA NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

That's exactly what Lazard has done since it began paying a dividend in 2005 (when it IPOd as a public company). Not even during the financial crisis was the regular dividend cut, courtesy of a conservative payout policy that uses annual special dividends to return excess capital to investors while keeping the regular dividend (shown below) growing at a more modest rate that can be sustained during recessions.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

A safe dividend also requires modest debt levels, which Lazard has historically had. Today the balance sheet includes a safe level of net leverage and a decent interest coverage ratio. While Lazard isn't rated by S&P, its effective interest rate indicates that bond investors consider it to have about a BBB+ or A- credit rating.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Return On Invested Capital Lazard 2.25 9.9 NA 4.5% 18.8% Safe Level 3 or less 8 or above BBB- or higher Below ROIC 8% or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Gurufocus, Morningstar)

That's based on the effective interest rate compared to BBB rated corporate yields which are currently 1% higher.

(Source: Ycharts)

Moody's latest rating on the firm's debt rated it Baa3 (BBB- S&P equivalent). That was after the firm took on debt to accelerate share repurchases in 2018, with Moody's stating it will upgrade the rating should adjusted leverage remains under 2.5 over the long-term, but downgrade it should earnings fall 40% or leverage rise to above 3.0. The risk of a downgrade to junk bond status is highest during a recession, which is the primary concern for anyone investing in Lazard (see risk section).

However, while true that Lazard is economically sensitive, it's also far more conservative than many other asset managers and investment banks, as Morningstar's Michael Wong explains

The company's revenue and earnings are cyclical. However, Lazard has a strong restructuring business and little balance sheet risk, as its balance sheet isn't highly leveraged. In addition, unlike other investment banks, Lazard doesn't hold a significant amount of securities for trading on its balance sheet. As a result, it is one of the higher quality financials which gives us less concern in the event of a recession." Morningstar (emphasis added)

This is a big reason that I consider Lazard a level 8 quality blue-chip on my 11 point quality scale (I only buy level 8+ rated companies for my portfolio).

Lazard's secret to success is a very strong brand and reputation for being able to advise on very complex financial matters. When Greece needed help sorting out its sovereign debt crisis Lazard is who they called to advise them. That's courtesy of 35% of its 3,000 employees being investment professionals who are able to serve its mostly institutional client base. The average managing director has over 25 years of industry experience and has been with Lazard for 13 years.

(Source: investor presentation)

Basically, Lazard is known as a specialist that large institutions can trust to offer both great advice as well as manage their money conservatively. The company's lack of a capital market's business also enhances its trusted brand, since there is less risk of conflict of interest.

Lazard's advisory managing directors have averaged over $8.5 million in advisory revenue each over the last several years, showing that while it may be a small shop as far as Wall Street goes, this firm is more than capable of raking in highly lucrative cash flow.

(Source: investor presentation)

That cash flow has been steadily grown and diversified over time as Lazard continues to offer new services to its clients (new strategies since 2005 now represent 50% of AUM).

But unlike some companies, who attempt to "de-worsify" by going outside their circles of competence, Lazard has shown itself highly disciplined in expanding into new services slowly and only after ensuring it can continue delivering industry leading quality.

(Source: investor presentation)

This is why Lazard's new investing strategies tend to be successful and rapidly grow in AUM and profitability. And the company is constantly looking towards expanding its fund offerings to keep gaining asset management market share.

Lazard's smart growth strategy is why I consider its management trustworthy with my money and yours and I'm not the only one. Again here's Morningstar's Michael Wong to explain why this little known financial boutique may be set for an upgrade to "exemplary" management quality in the future.

Previous moves to decrease Lazard's excess cash balances by repurchasing shares, repurchasing debt, and increasing the dividend show an even greater emphasis on returning value to shareholders in the past couple of years. Lazard's management has also proven its credibility by delivering on the operating margin goals that it set out. We would consider raising our stewardship rating for the company to Exemplary following additional progress in diversifying its advisory and asset-management businesses." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

Quality management is essential to long-term investing success because as I explain in the risk section, all companies will face periodic challenges they must overcome.

(Source: investor presentation)

A skilled management team is able to invest shareholder capital wisely and more profitably than retail investors can (almost 20% ROIC from Lazard over the past 12 months) which is the entire reason to own stakes in a quality business.

(Source: investor presentation)

Lazard's ability to keep costs in line, despite aggressively investing in growth, is yet another reason I consider this one of the highest quality financial companies you can own. One that's been able to more than double its profitability over the past 14 years, despite the biggest industry disruption in decades (the rise of passive management).

(Source: investor presentation)

And most importantly for income investors is that Lazard is a free cash flow minting machine, generating a 34% FCF margin in 2018. Free cash flow is what's left over after running the business and investing in future growth. It's what is used to repay debt, buy back shares and pay generous and steadily rising dividends.

(Source: investor presentation)

As with all asset managers, Lazard's revenue is cyclical with the economy and markets. However, you can see the trend is relatively stable across the entire economic cycle, with the top line growing at 6.1% CAGR over the past 17 years.

(Source: investor presentation)

And thanks to its niche advisory focus, Lazard has historically had much lower revenue volatility than most of its peers (though this may increase in the future, see risk section).

(Source: investor presentation)

And while it's true that active asset management has struggled in a world increasingly dominated by passive investments, Lazard has managed to steadily grow its assets by attracting good net inflows of cash.

(Source: investor presentation)

In fact, Lazard has been steadily gaining market share, both in its core advisory business as well as among asset managers. With just 0.5% market share in asset management in 2018, the firm's AUM growth runway remains long and possibly capable of driving strong long-term growth for decades to come.

(Source: investor presentation)

Perhaps most impressive is that Lazard has managed to grow its AUM steadily over the past 14 years while maintaining high and steady management fees. That's not easy to do in a world increasingly dominated by passive index funds that have been steadily eroding asset manager pricing power. Lazard's ability to buck this secular trend is a testament to the money management skill of its investing professionals.

(Source: investor presentation)

That likely explains why Lazard is just one of seven publicly traded asset managers that have been able to attract positive net inflows over the past five years. Not even dividend aristocrat Franklin Resources (BEN) can say that which is why I don't own that struggling financial legend but consider BlackRock (BLK), dividend aristocrat T. Rowe Price (TROW) and Lazard to be the best choices in this industry.

(Source: investor presentation)

A big reason for that is Lazard's proven ability to allocate capital wisely, with a focus on steady regular dividend growth, expanding its business and opportunistically buying back shares when they are highly undervalued. That includes $745 million worth of buybacks in last five quarters while LAZ has been in a bear market with another $400 million in buybacks remaining under the existing authorization.

Analysts expect about 2% CAGR five-year revenue growth translating to 2.7% to 4.2% earnings and cash flow per share growth. That partially explains why the stock has been so weak over the past 18 months.

(Source: Ycharts)

The reason I'm excited and not scared off by Lazard's bear market is that those weak growth forecasts (which I consider reasonable) are factoring in a possible recession/bear market over the next few years. Basically, Lazard is already pricing in major economic/market headwinds which likely means less downside price risk when those negative headwinds actually arrive.

(Source: investor presentation)

In the meantime, income investors can enjoy a safe 5% regular dividend (mostly tax-deferred) plus modest supplemental payouts ($0.50 to $1.30 in Q1 of any given year) that mean 6% to 8% annual income outside of an actual recession.

This makes Lazard a potentially great choice for anyone

looking for a generous, safe and growing tax-deferred dividend

doesn't mind K-1 tax forms (no UBTI so safe to own in retirement accounts)

is looking for exposure to the economically sensitive financial sector (as I am)

is looking for a deeply undervalued dividend growth stock (see valuation/return section for why LAZ is about 32% undervalued right now)

Texas Roadhouse: A Fast Growing Restaurant Chain I Picked Up On a 14% Earnings Crash

Texas Roadhouse was founded in 1993 in Louisville, Kentucky and today owns and operates 590 casual dining restaurants in 49 states and in nine countries under the Texas Roadhouse and Bubba 33 brands.

Texas Roadhouse is a concept chain featuring moderately priced, full-service casual dining, focused mostly on specially seasoned and aged hand-cut steaks as well as ribs, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork, vegetable plates, and an assortment of hamburgers, salads, and sandwiches. Entree prices range from $9 to $27 and in 2018 the average meal was $17.09. Alcohol sales accounted for 10.7% of revenue in 2018.

Bubba’s 33 is a family-friendly, sports restaurant concept featuring made from scratch food, ice cold beer, and signature burgers, pizza and wings as well as a wide variety of appetizers, sandwiches, and dinner entrées. The first Bubba's was opened in May 2013 and has since grown to 25 locations. The average Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 is about 7,300 square feet with room for 270 to 300 diners.

(Source: 10-K)

The average location cost $5.2 million to open in 2018 and it takes three to six months to become steadily cash flow positive. For 2019 the average new location cost is projected to be $5.5 million (Bubba 33's will cost $6.5 million to open). It usually takes nine to 23 months to open a new restaurant, including the time to source a site, obtain permits, construction, and setting up operations (hiring staff).

The average TXRH location had sales of $5.2 million in 2018, up from $4.4 million in 2014 (and rising steadily every year). According to its president, the company expects average annual restaurant sales to eventually pass $6 million per location.

At the end of 2018, TXRH has 25 franchisees operating 91 locations under 10-year franchise agreements with two five year extension options. In exchange for the right to use its branded concept, TXRH gets 4% royalties on gross sales plus 0.3% of sales for marketing purposes.

TXRH's management team is led by Chairman and CEO Kent Taylor, who founded the company 26 years ago. Taylor owns 3.8 million shares (5.2% of the company) worth $210 million meaning his interests are closely aligned with income investors'. That includes a rapidly growing but safe dividend that pays Taylor about $4.6 million per year (three times his 2018 total compensation package of $1.4 million).

Other key executives include:

Tonya Robinson, chief financial officer, who has been with the company for 20 years in a variety of positions

Doug Thomson, chief operating officer, a 16 year veteran of TXRH.

Basically, Texas Roadhouse's management team (which owns 6.9% of shares) has my confidence that they can continue growing this business (and the dividend) by overcoming any challenges they will surely face in the future (see risk section).

Company Yield TTM Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) Texas Roadhouse 2.2% 39% 83 (very safe) 5 (very safe) 9 (SWAN) Safe level (by industry norms) NA 50% or less NA NA NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

The restaurant industry is a challenging one to achieve good dividends safety. That's why both I and Simply Safe Dividends like to see free cash flow payout ratios of 50% or less, to allow for temporary hits to FCF (such as during recessions) to not endanger the dividend.

Another important factor in dividend safety is reasonable debt levels, as seen by a company's net leverage ratio and interest coverage ratios. Texas Roadhouse has always used debt very sparingly and today has no debt at all.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Return On Invested Capital Texas Roadhouse NA (zero debt) NA NA NA 12% Safe Level 3.5 or less 8 or above BBB- or higher Below ROIC 12% or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Gurufocus, Morningstar)

And while the company's payout growth record isn't particularly long, TXRH has shown an impressive commitment over the past eight years to fast but sustainable dividend growth. For 2019 the dividend was raised 20%, marking the 6th consecutive year of double-digit payout growth.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

(Source: investor presentation)

But despite having a big incentive to grow the dividend quickly, management is wisely keeping its capital allocation priorities on growth, both in terms of opening new locations, and upgrading existing ones (such as to include more seating).

During Q1 the company generating operating cash flow of $111 million, $42 million of which was spent on growth capex, with $18 million paying the significantly higher dividend. That left $51 million in retained cash flow which was used to totally pay off all debt, leaving Texas Roadhouse with a pristine balance sheet and strong future financial flexibility.

Ok, so Texas Roadhouse has offered a safe and rapidly growing dividend, at least since it began paying one back in 2011. But past performance is no guarantee of future results, so here's why I consider this company worth owning in my portfolio, and potentially yours.

What I like about the restaurant industry is that it's easy to tell where future growth will come from, opening more stores and achieving solid comps.

Texas Roadhouse is a highly popular concept which has delivered 37 consecutive quarters of same-store sales (comps) growth including 5.4% in 2018 and 5.2% in Q1 2019 (4.3% at franchised locations).

(Source: investor presentation)

Since its IPO the company's comps have been not just among the best of any restaurant chains', but driven mostly by rising customer foot traffic, rather than price hikes. This shows the popularity of the concept of moderately priced meat, that Americans (and increasingly foreign consumers) are still eager to buy.

It's also been growing its store count, including 28 locations in 2018 (including five international ones, such as Mexico and China). The company had 22 international locations at the end of 2018, indicating a potentially very long growth runway overseas. In 2019 the company plans to open 25 to 30 locations, with franchisees opening another eight, mostly in international markets like South Korea.

Basically, Texas Roadhouse is a great choice for any diversified portfolio if you're looking for

a safe and rapidly growing dividend (during an expanding economy)

exposure to the consumer discretionary sector (one of the best performing during normal economic times)

a clear and potentially large and long growth runway

In fact, from today's valuations, both Lazard and Texas Roadhouse have the potential to deliver double-digit total returns of about 15% over the coming five years.

Valuation/Total Return Profiles: Double-Digit Return Potential From Both Lazard And Texas Roadhouse at Today's Prices

What ultimately determines my retirement portfolio buys and article recommendations is a company's total return potential, which is based on the safe yield, long-term earnings/cash flow/dividend growth potential and valuation.

Company Yield 5-Year Expected Earnings Growth Total Return Expected (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (5-10 Years CAGR) Lazard 5.0% 2.7% to 4.2% 7.7% to 9.2% 11.9% to 17.8% Texas Roadhouse 2.2% 9.8% to 11.5% 12.0% to 13.7% 10.8% to 17.9% S&P 500 1.8% 6.5% 8.3% 1% to 7%

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T. Graphs, Morningstar, management guidance, Yardeni Research, Yahoo Finance, Multipl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp, analyst estimates, Yahoo Finance)

Lazard's yield is extremely attractive, being nearly three times greater than the S&P 500. Texas Roadhouse, while offering a far smaller current dividend, makes up for that with a safer and much faster-growing payout.

Lazard's slow growth forecast over the next five years (taking into account a likely recession) would mean that it could be expected to deliver about 8% to 9% CAGR total returns over the next few years, even if the low valuation never improved.

They might still beat the market, given that Morningstar's 2019 long-term return forecast survey found most asset managers expect just 1% to 7% CAGR total returns from the S&P 500 over the next five to 10 years.

Similarly, Texas Roadhouse would be expected to offer double-digit returns even with no valuation change. However, when factoring valuation returning to historical norms, the return potential becomes even more attractive for these two dividend blue-chips.

There are dozens of ways to value a company, (P/E ratio, PEG ratio, P/BV, DCF, dividend yield, etc.) and none is 100% correct on its own. This is why I like to look at several approaches to minimize the risks of overpaying for a company.

Company Forward P/E Ratio 5-Year Average Forward P/E Ratio Potential Discount To Fair Value Lazard 9.8 12.8 23% Texas Roadhouse 23.3 24.5 5%

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

The most popular approach is the P/E ratio. From that perspective, both companies are trading below their historical multiples, though Lazard is by far the more undervalued.

My favorite blue-chip valuation method, and what I use for my own portfolio, is dividend yield theory or DYT. This has been the only approach used by asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends since 1966. DYT, which compares a stock's yield to its historical norm, has been the only approach IQT has used for 52 years, and only on blue chips, to deliver market-beating returns with 10% lower volatility to boot.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

According to Hulbert Financial Digest, IQT's 30-year risk-adjusted total returns are the best of any US investing newsletter. Basically, DYT is the most effective long-term valuation approach I've yet found, which is why it's at the heart of my retirement portfolio's strategy and drives many of my article recommendations.

Company Yield 5-Year Average Yield Estimated Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value 5-10 Year Valuation Boost (CAGR) Lazard 5.0% 3.5% 30% 43% 3.6% to 7.4% Texas Roadhouse 2.2% 1.8% 19% 23% 2.1% to 4.2%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, F.A.S.T. Graphs, management guidance, Moneychimp, Yahoo Finance)

DYT says that Lazard is again the far better value today, though Texas Roadhouse is also very attractively priced. But it's important to keep in mind that TXRH's low historical yield could be a result of an unsustainable past growth rate which is why I confirm each company's valuation with one final technique.

That would be Morningstar's long-term, three-stage discounted cash flow fair value estimate, which typically includes some of the lowest growth assumptions on Wall Street. If Morningstar says a company is at fair value or better, then you can generally buy with confidence knowing you're not likely to overpay for a stock.

Company Current Price Estimated Fair Value Moat Management Quality Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Lazard $37.87 $57 (high uncertainty) narrow (stable trend) standard (average to good) 34% 4.2% to 8.6% Texas Roadhouse $55.34 $51.81 (high uncertainty) narrow NA -7% (fairly valued) -0.6% to -1.2%

(Source: Morningstar) -note TXRH fair value estimate based on quantitative DCF model

Morningstar's fair value estimates are roughly in line with DYT on Lazard, though disagree on Texas Roadhouse. The TXRH estimate is based on a quantitative model (not created by analyst spreadsheet) but I still consider it a good policy to average Morningstar's conservative estimates with DYT's historically proven ones, to minimize the risk of recommending overvalued dividend stocks.

Company Fair Value Estimate (DYT) Fair Value Estimate (Morningstar DCF) Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value Lazard $53.7 $57 $55.35 32% Texas Roadhouse $66.67 $51.81 $59.24 7%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Morningstar, Dividend Yield Theory)

This is how I come to my conclusion that Lazard is about 32% undervalued while Texas Roadhouse is trading at a 7% discount to intrinsic value. Under my blue-chip valuation scale that means that Texas Roadhouse, despite a 5% rally in recent days, is still a good buy, while Lazard's steep discount makes it a table-pounding buy.

Of course, that's only for investors comfortable with the risk profiles of both companies, and only as part of a well-diversified and properly constructed portfolio.

Risks To Consider

No stock is risk-free and here's what income investors need to keep in mind about Lazard and Texas Roadhouse.

First I need to point out that Lazard is structured as an LP for US tax purposes meaning it uses a K-1 tax form. It generates no UBTI making it safe for retirement accounts. While there are tax-deferred benefits to this structure, it also creates added tax prep complexity that some investors wish to avoid.

As far as business model risk one big one is the ongoing shift from active to passive asset management, which can be seen in the rapid growth of ETFs.

(Source: Blackrock investor presentation)

That long-term trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future, which is likely to continue pressuring active management fees.

(Source: Investment Company Factbook)

While Lazard's specialized business insulates it somewhat compared to other rivals, there is always the risk that ever more advanced AI driven asset management could accelerate the race to the bottom on fees, including for the funds Lazard is running. This means that in the future Lazard might see lower fees than what shareholders have seen over the past 14 years.

As for Texas Roadhouse, the big risks are the same as for all restaurants. This is a brutally competitive industry. According to Statista in early 2018 there were 660,755 restaurants in the US, a number that's held relatively steady over the past decade.

While TXRH's minuscule market share means potentially a long growth runway, the company faces the risks of new locations (which are highly capital intensive, $215 million in capex planned for 2019) underperforming or even failing to turn a profit. International locations, while potentially an even larger growth opportunity, have heightened risks that new stores won't find traction with different consumer tastes.

And of course, we can't forget the biggest short-term risk Roadhouse is facing, rising labor costs.

The longest economic expansion in US history (as of July 1st), has caused unemployment to steadily decline, down to 3.6% in April, the lowest level since December 1969. That's resulted in a steadily tighter labor market, which when combined with rising minimum wages in many states, has caused median wage growth to steadily climb higher.

(Source: TXRH earnings release)

That's a big reason that in Q1 2019, despite 10% revenue growth Texas Roadhouses' EPS declined 8.1%, thanks to restaurant margins falling 1.3%, and 1.2% of that was rising labor costs. Fears of margin compression were largely what caused TXRH shares to plunge 14% over two days, and allowed me to open a position at a fresh 52 week low (and yield near its all-time highs).

According to Scott Colosi, President of Texas Roadhouse, Inc

“Our top-line momentum continued this quarter highlighted by comparable restaurant sales growth of 5.2%. Despite our ongoing sales strength, our profits continue to be pressured by higher labor costs. Much of the labor increase was driven by wage rate and other labor inflation that currently does not show signs of abating. As a result, we are updating our labor inflation expectations for 2019 (7% to 8% increase over 2018)." - Scott Colosi (emphasis added)

The irony is that Texas Roadhouse needs a strong economy to power consumer dining, yet the same fundamentally good macroeconomic conditions mean that the ever-tightening labor market could cause labor costs to keep rising over time (+8.2% YOY in Q1). The company's latest price hikes (1.5% at the start of 2019) is designed mostly to offset 1% to 2% annual commodity inflation, and not rising labor costs.

Why am I not worried about labor costs over the long-term? Because, as CEO Kent Taylor told analysts at the Q1 conference call the company is

"managing our business with a long-term view ... along with the strength of our operations and our legendary brand, well positions our business for long-term sales and profit growth." - Kent Taylor, TXRH CEO

While TXRH may have only gone public in 2010, and since then hasn't seen overly high labor cost inflation, remember the company has existed since 1993. That includes the booming 1990's when wage growth was much higher than it is today or likely to get over the next few years.

Basically, I'm trusting management to eventually adapt to current conditions and adapt to higher labor costs (by cutting costs elsewhere), to keep the bottom line and dividend growing at the 10% to 12% rate that analysts expect.

The reason growth is expected to be about half as strong as in recent years is because according to management, the core Texas Roadhouse brand can support about 750 US locations. This means about 200 more stores to open in America, with future growth in store count being driven by Bubba 33s, new concepts, and international locations.

The biggest long-term risk for income investors to keep in mind is that both Lazard and Texas Roadhouse are highly economically sensitive.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

All of Lazard's businesses are economically sensitive, which means earnings and cash flow can take a major hit during a recession and bear market. Since WWII no US recession has ever failed to produce a bear market, which naturally results in lower AUM, both due to falling equity prices as well as customer asset outflows (investors get spooked and withdraw money from funds).

Also, keep in mind that Lazard's niche focus means its assets aren't as sticky as some wider moat asset managers (like BlackRock). This risks a relatively higher amount of asset outflows during any future bear market. With the asset management business growing faster than the advisory segment, future revenue volatility is likely to be higher, resulting in potentially more cash flow and share price volatility.

The good news is that Lazard's strong restructuring advisory business tends to do well during a recession, thus partially insulating its cash flows. However, there is always the risk that a future recession will be similar to the one in 2001, when GDP declined by about 1%, and not many companies needed to restructure. During such a mild recession a bear market can still occur hurting asset management fees, while the restructuring business might not be able to compensate as much as it normally does.

This is why I like Lazard's special dividend strategy, which keeps the payout ratio for the regular dividend safely below 50%, thus providing a safety cushion for when cash flow declines during a global market/economic downturn. That includes current economic softness in Europe, which accounts for 35% of revenue and is struggling from slower growth, partially due to the trade war (hurting Germany) as well as Brexit uncertainty.

Texas Roadhouse, as a consumer discretionary company, is also economically sensitive, though you might not think so looking at its sales, earnings and cash flow during the Great Recession.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Don't let the impressive 2009 and 2010 growth fool you. Those were largely a result of rapid growth off a much smaller restaurant base, which can't be repeated during future recessions.

Texas Roadhouse investors need to be prepared for negative comps, falling sales, and declining EPS and FCF/share during the next inevitable but hard to predict recession.

When is the next downturn likely to hit? Well, recently economic conditions have improved and right now economists are split, with 51% expecting a recession to begin by the end of 2020.

(Source: Cleveland Federal Reserve)

The Cleveland Fed's recession prediction/GDP growth model (based on the 10y-3m yield curve, the most accurate recession forecaster ever discovered and a leading economic indicator) estimates the probability of a downturn beginning by April 2020 to be about 31%. That's in line with the New York Fed's own economic model which estimates a 27% probability of a recession beginning within a year.

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

Both estimates are near 10-year highs and it's important to point out that in recent recessions 12-month estimate risk only rose as high as 50%.

This indicates that investors attempting to use such models to estimate 12-month recession risk need to have their portfolios prepared for downturns to begin relatively soon should the risk rise to 35% to 40%. While we're not there yet, we're not far off, meaning that it's extremely important to use the correct risk management and asset allocation rules that work for your particular time horizon/financial goals.

Here are the rules of thumb that I (and Simply Safe Dividends) consider reasonable for most portfolios. Also keep in mind that all my recommendations, including on blue-chips and SWAN quality companies (like these) in no way imply that their share prices can't or won't crash hard and fast during a correction/bear market.

(Source: Ycharts)

Even blue-chips can fall significantly during times of high market fear, as we saw with both LAZ and TXRH in the late 2018 correction. Anyone needing to sell stable or appreciating assets during market panics (like retirees using the 4% rule to pay expenses) needs to own sufficient cash equivalents (like T-bills) and bonds.

These are a separate and counter-cyclical asset class that tends to appreciate or remain stable during bear markets. All my dividend stock recommendations are meant purely for the equity portion of your portfolio and NEVER as a bond alternative.

Bottom Line: Texas Roadhouse and Lazard Are Good To Great Buys For Patient Income Growth Investors Who Are Comfortable With Their Risk Profiles

Don't get me wrong, I'm NOT saying that Lazard and Texas Roadhouse are perfect for every portfolio, nor am I claiming either has bottomed. I only offer this look at two of my recent retirement portfolio purchases to highlight two potentially great income growth opportunities trading at attractive valuations.

Lazard, courtesy of its 171 years of expertise in specialty financial advising, is a great high-yield investment for anyone comfortable with K-1 tax forms and the risks facing all asset managers (including potentially falling asset management fees over time and a future recession).

Texas Roadhouse's popular food concepts are finding traction with consumers around the world, but the company will have to deal with rising labor costs (in a strong economy), and likely will face negative cash flow growth during the next unpredictable but inevitable recession.

As part of a well-diversified and properly constructed portfolio, I consider both companies potentially attractive investments, courtesy of being about 7% (NASDAQ:TXRH) and 32% (NYSE:LAZ) undervalued right now. Given analyst growth estimates for both stocks (which I consider reasonable) both should be capable of delivering approximately 15% CAGR total returns over the next five years, not just beating the market by a wide margin, but potentially doubling your investment over the next half-decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAZ, BLK, TXRH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.