Pioneer Natural Resources From An M&A Perspective

Just like when I compared COP to EOG, it has a significant advantage over PXD when it comes to realized pricing (a whopping $12+/boe).

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) is a leader in the Permian shale play and has a massive 680,000 net acre leasehold in the heart of the Midland Basin. The company's average production over the first 3 months of the year came in at 333,340 boe/d (62% oil). Net income came in at $350 million, or $2.06/share (see the Q1 EPS report). Obviously, Pioneer is a force to be reckoned with as a pure play in the Permian Basin.

Source: Q1 Presentation

Let's see how the company stacks up against one of the lowest-cost upstream companies that is anything but a pure shale play: ConocoPhillips (COP). The chart below compares some high-level metrics of the two companies as of the latest Q1 quarterly reports:

Pioneer Resources Vs. ConocoPhillips (@ end of Q1 2019):

Full-Year 2018 ConocoPhillips EOG Resources Current Market Cap $69.5 billion $25.7 billion Long-term Debt $14.8 billion $2.3 billion Cash On Hand $6.7 billion $1.0 billion Total Enterprise Value $77.6 billion $27.0 billion Shares Outstanding 1.15 billion 171.0 million Avg Daily Production (Excluding Libya) 1.318 million boe/d (excluding Libya) 333,340 boe/d Avg Realized Price $50.59/boe $37.84/boe Cash from Operations $2.9 billion $604 million Proved Reserves 5.3 billion boe 1.0 billion boe Proved Reserves Per Share 4.61 boe/share 5.84 boe/share Net Income $1.8 billion $350 million Net Income Per Share $1.60/share $2.06/share Free Cash Flow $1.3 billion -$230 million Free Cash Flow Per Share $1.13/share N/A Quarterly Dividend/Yield $0.305/share 1.9% $0.64/share 0.4% P/E Ratio 10.0 26.8 Credit Rating (Fitch, S&P, Moody's) Single "A" (All 3) Morningstar BBB

Source: COP Q1 EPS report and Supplemental Data; PXD Q1 EPS Report and 2018 Reserves Report

As can be seen in the above graphic, PXD has a total enterprise value that is roughly one-third that of peer Conoco. From that perspective, PXD would be a much smaller acquisition to swallow as compared to COP. And while COP has ~6.7x the number of outstanding shares, it also has about 4x the production of Pioneer. COP's production is clearly much more profitable on a per-barrel basis as compared to PXD. That's because COP's average realized price in Q1 was $50.59/boe - a whopping $12+/boe higher than PXD's average realized price of $37.84/boe. There are two primary reasons for the big difference in realized pricing:

75% of COP's production is exposed to Brent pricing, while essentially all of PXD's production is indexed to WTI, some of which is traded at a Midland pricing. COP is also printing money with its Brent-based Alaskan production, for which PXD has no comparable asset. Only 62% of PXD's Q1 production was oil, and as we all know, Permian dry-gas is practically being given away. Recently, WAHA gas went severely negative (i.e. producers had to pay pipeline operators to take it away). See the Reuters article "They Can't Give It Away").

On a proved reserve/share basis, PXD gets the edge (5.84 to 4.61), however, as we already have seen, COP's proved reserves and production are worth significantly more from a realized price potential. In addition, COP's production and reserves appear to be much lower cost. I say that because COP generated $1.3 billion of free cash flow during the quarter, and PXD was cash flow negative.

Both companies have strong balance sheets and low debt ratios. That said, note that PXD's cash on hand declined during Q1 and its rating is BBB as compared to COP's investment grade "A" rating.

Meantime, like peer EOG Resources (EOG), from a P/E perspective, the market continues to value pure-play shale producers at a much higher valuation than the more globally diversified ConocoPhillips : PXD has a P/E=26.8 while COP's P/E=10.0. It is hard to correlate the higher premium that both EOG and PXD have as compared to COP considering Conoco has such a big advantage as compared to both EOG and PXD when it comes to per-barrel realized pricing (due to greater exposure to Brent pricing as compared to WTI).

Summary And Conclusion

PXD is a pure-play bet on the future of the Permian Basin due to its relatively high production levels, proved reserves, and 680,000 net acres in the heart of the Midland Basin. However, when compared to the much more globally diversified ConocoPhillips, it is clear that PXD's production is much less valuable on a per boe basis - COP had a $12+/boe advantage during Q1 as compared to PXD. That said, for another Permian operator, PXD could offer additional efficiencies that would rationalize a tie-up. But if I was the CEO of a large company that could potentially takeover either PXD or COP, the choice is clear: COP. Conoco has much more valuable production, is currently generating tons of free cash flow, has very low lifting costs, and carries an "A" credit rating and has $6.7 billion in cash ($5.83/share).

As the chart below shows, PXD's stock hasn't made much progress over the past 5 years. That is likely because the company is still working to become a consistent and significant generator of free cash flow. COP is already there. So, if you are looking for a stock based on a potential buyout, Pioneer may deserve some consideration. But if you want to invest in a company that is generating tons of FCF today, the choice is clear: ConocoPhillips.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.