Trevali Mining's New CEO Provides Some Visions, Along With The Q1 Financial Results

Trevali Mining (OTCQX:TREVF) reported its Q1 2019 financial results ( All financial figures are in U.S. dollars). And although the results are better than in Q3 and Q4 2018, they show also some negative tendencies. On the other hand, the company has new management that promises some positive changes.

From an operational point of view, Trevali did relatively good in Q1 2019. The zinc production amounted 100.6 million lb, which is less than over the last three months but the difference is not significant. The production is 2% lower than in Q4 2018 and 3.2% lower than in Q2 2018, which means that we are talking about a quite normal fluctuation. On the other hand, lead production grew to 11.5 million lb, which means an 18.6% increase in comparison to Q4. Also silver production experienced an increase, from 300,000 to 400,000 toz. It means that the slightly lower zinc production was compensated by higher lead and silver production.

Trevali has reiterated its 2019 production guidance. It is expected that the target of 361-401 million lb zinc, 44-49 million lb lead, and 1.3-1.5 million toz silver will be reached.

Source: own processing, using data of Trevali Mining

However, the development of production costs is much less positive. At $0.95/lb zinc, the C1 cash cost is 5.6% higher than in Q4 2018, 32% higher than in Q3 2018 and 40% higher than in Q2 2018. The management blames it on external factors, such as higher zinc concentrate treatment charges and costs associated with selling additional concentrate. These factors have outweighed the fact that Trevali was able to reduce the on-site operating costs by 4%. According to the news release:

We maintain a strong focus on controlling site costs and expect Operating Cost per tonne1 to be within guidance, however, the anticipated off-site costs are expected to add $0.07 per pound of zinc payable sold. The Company anticipates providing updated C1 Cash Cost1 and AISC1 guidance with the second quarter operating and financial results.

Although the AISC has decreased from $1.15/lb zinc in Q4 to $1.07/lb zinc in Q1, it is still too high, given the current zinc price of $1.3/lb. Trevali will have to find a way to cut the on-site operating costs notably, in order to maintain a reasonable level of cash flows.

Source: own processing, using data of Trevali Mining

Trevali's Q1 revenues increased slightly, to $130.8 million. Although the zinc production declined, zinc sales increased, as Trevali was trying to decrease its inventories. However, higher than expected costs resulted in a 26% decline in operating cash flow, that reached the $28.8 million level in Q1. Slightly more positive is the development of EBITDA and net income. After two quarters negatively impacted by various impairment charges (the total 2018 impairment charges climbed to the $312 million level), Trevali has finally returned to green numbers. The Q1 2019 EBITDA equaled $46.7 million and net income equaled $16.1 million.

Source: own processing, using data of Trevali Mining

In comparison to Q4 2018, Trevali's cash position has worsened. As of the end of Q1, it held cash & cash equivalents of $39.73 million. However, this was caused by a debt repayment worth $40 million. The total debt stands at $101.432 million now. In addition to cash on hand, Trevali has an undrawn credit facility of $168.6 million at its disposal, which provides a very comfortable level of financial flexibility.

The New Management

For shareholders of Trevali Mining, the Q1 earnings release may be important not only for the financial results alone but also for some further comments made by the new management team.

On January 17, Trevali announced the resignation of President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Cruise and Chair of the Board of Directors Mike Hoffman. On March 13, Jessica McDonald was announced as new Chair of the Board. On April 8, Ricus Grimbeek was appointed President & Chief Executive Officer and on May 6, the departure of Chief Operating Officer Bryant Schwengler was announced.

We will see what the new management team brings. Ricus Brimbeek, the new CEO, is a mining engineer with three decades of experiences in the industry. Among his most noteworthy former positions belong: Chief Operating Officer of Vale Base Metals North Atlantic, President and COO of South32 Australia, President and COO of BHP Billiton’s Ekati Diamond Mine, Asset President of Aluminium Australia and Executive Vice President Mining and Concentrating for Lonmin Platinum. His initial statements as Trevali's CEO look positively. Some of them, included in the Q1 earnings release and subsequent earnings call are here:

With its portfolio of producing assets and talented team, Trevali is extremely well-positioned for success. I am delighted to join this exciting company and lead it to its full potential. Over the next few months, I will be continuing my visits to our operations, meeting our staff and stakeholders and advancing new and innovative ways to improve our business, increase production and reduce costs, and add value for our shareholders. After I have completed my review of our business, I look forward to providing a more detailed plan for how I see the future of Trevali continuing to unfold. I'm very excited about what we can do and how we can create something that is going to be the world leader in terms of safety, sustainability, cost efficiency, and ultimately I would love us to be seen as the best underground miners in the world.

So, to sum it up, the new CEO likes the potential of Trevali and he wants to focus on operational efficiencies. It is hard to say what we should imagine under "the best underground miners in the world", but it does sound good.

Conclusion

Hadn't the production costs increased, it would be possible to evaluate Q1 2019 very positively. However, the high C1 cash costs and AISC cast a shadow on Trevali's Q1 performance. What is important, the new management seems to be enthusiastic and with a little luck, it can improve various aspects of Trevali's business. The performance of the company will depend especially on its cost-cutting measures and metals prices. After the excessive zinc concentrate stockpiles are exhausted, it is possible to expect that the volume of sold metals to decline. Although the Perkoa mine should achieve better production volumes in Q2, due to higher feed grades, the increased production won't be able to replace the stockpile sales completely. On the other hand, the C1 cash costs and AISC should decline, as Trevali calculates them on payable production basis which means that in Q1, they were inflated also by costs related to the sale of inventories. As a result, unless the metals prices increase, the Q2 financial results should be worse than in Q1, but probably not too much worse.

Despite some risks, the company is pretty cheap. Right now, the market value of Trevali Mining stands at $225 million. Annualizing the Q1 2019 net earnings of $16.1 million to FY 2019 net earnings of $64.4 million, Trevali trades at a P/E ratio of 3.5. Using a similar approach, we can come to a price-to-operating cash flow ratio of 1.96 or price-to-EBITDA ratio of 1.2. All of the indicators are extremely low and underline Trevali's significant upside potential.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TREVF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.