Noble: Cash Burn Concerns On Slow Offshore Drilling Industry Recovery

Industry concerns will determine the stock trend for Noble Corporation and the outlook remains uncertain for the next 12-24 months.

Investment Overview

Noble Corporation (NE) was trading at $2.60 on December 31, 2018. More than 5 months down the line, the stock is trading at the same levels after a steep crash in the second half of 2018. While it seems that the stock is at mouth-watering levels, I would still recommend investors to stay away from the stock. This article will discuss the key industry and company specific concerns that make me neutral to bearish on Noble Corporation.

Industry Outlook

It would be interesting to look at some of the views on the industry from the latest quarter report for few offshore drilling companies. Probably these would be the most optimistic view on the industry.

According to Noble Corporation latest quarterly report:

In general, recent contract awards have been subject to an extremely competitive bidding process. As a result, the contracts have been for day rates and contract terms that are substantially lower than rates and terms were for the same class of rigs before this period of imbalance. We cannot give any assurances as to when conditions in the offshore drilling market will improve, or when the oversupply of available drilling rigs will come back into balance.

Further, according to the latest quarterly report for Diamond Offshore:

Demand and offshore utilization continued to increase during the first quarter of 2019, with industry-wide floater utilization averaging near 65% at the end of March 2019, based on analyst reports. Industry analysts indicate that, historically, utilization rates must increase to the 80%-range before pricing power shifts to the drilling contractor from the customer.

The latest quarterly report from Ensco Rowan states the following:

Despite the increase in customer activity, contract awards remain subject to an extremely competitive bidding process, and the corresponding pressure on operating day rates in recent periods has resulted in low margin contracts, particularly for floaters. Therefore, our results from operations may continue to decline over the near-term as current contracts with above market rates expire and new contracts are executed at lower rates. We believe further improvements in demand coupled with a reduction in rig supply are necessary to improve the commercial landscape for day rates.

The point I am making here through these company-specific views is that it’s unlikely that the offshore drilling industry will witness meaningful recovery in the next 12-24 months. Importantly, it’s unlikely that day rates will improve during this time horizon considering, economic factors and the factor of rig oversupply.

Specific to the economic front, the IMF expects global growth to decline from 3.6% in 2018 to 3.3% in 2019. While IMF expects growth to be back to 3.6% in 2020, a key growth deterrent could be the direction in which the trade war progresses.

Therefore, as demand for oil remains relatively muted, I don’t expect major ramp-up in offshore spending. Therefore, it is unlikely that pricing power will shift to offshore companies in the next 12-24 months.

Key Financial Concerns

Noble Corporation expects 2019 revenue to be in the range of $1.03 to $1.06 billion. Importantly, the company expects EBITDA to be in the range of $255 to $260 million and this would imply an approximate EBITDA margin of 26% for 2019. However, for the first quarter of 2019, Noble Corporation reported an EBITDA margin of 33.6%. Therefore, there is likely to be further EBITDA margin compression in the coming quarters.

There are three big reasons to be concerned about EBITDA margin compression in 2019 and potentially weak EBITDA margin in 2020:

For 1Q19, Noble Corporation reported interest expense (net of capitalized amount) of $70 million. This translates into an annual interest expense of $280 million. Therefore, the company’s EBITDA interest coverage can be potentially less than one in 2019 and 2020. This is a major concern from a credit perspective. The company reported a negative operating cash flow of $30.7 million for 1Q19. With weak EBITDA margin, the company’s operating cash flow can potentially be negative or slightly positive in the coming quarters. With Noble Corporation projecting an annual capital expenditure (related to maintenance and reactivation projects) of $250 million in 2019, it is very likely that the balance sheet cash burn will be seen for the year. Alternatively, the company’s debt swells, which will be an additional burden in terms of debt servicing. The third major concern is that Noble Corporation has an order backlog of just $676 million for 2020. Even if the order backlog doubles from current levels, it is likely that Noble Corporation will report an EBITDA in the range of $250 to $300 million for 2020. This is the best case scenario and would still imply that credit metrics remain weak and operating cash flow remains sluggish.

With these key factors in consideration, there is little doubt that Noble Corporation has significant balance sheet and cash flow stress for the next 12-24 months. This will translate into weak credit metrics and is likely to ensure that the stock remains sideways to lower.

It is worth noting that Noble Corporation has mentioned in its latest presentation that the company is focused on debt reduction. However, I see a debt reduction scenario only through asset sale in the foreseeable future.

The company can potentially reduce the debt servicing cost through debt refinancing, but debt reduction without asset sale is unlikely. While there have been mergers and acquisitions in the last 12-18 months in the industry, the sale of asset remains challenging with all offshore drilling companies holding excess rig capacity for an extended period.

Conclusion

Noble Corporation has a premium fleet of floating rigs and jack-up rigs with an average age of 6 years. If industry activity gains traction, Noble Corporation is well positioned to win contracts for the idle rigs.

However, the key challenges remain in terms of market activity accelerating. At the same time, even with relatively higher utilization, day rate will continue to be a concern for offshore drillers.

While I am not suggesting that Noble Corporation is in a deep financial mess, it is clear that credit metrics are bound to worsen in the coming quarters. This will keep the stock sideways as it has been for the last 5-6 months.

I see upside potential only when there is clear visibility for debt reduction and some stability in EBITDA margin at a level where debt servicing is comfortable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.