E-Mini S&P 500: Bearish Reversion Completed And Perfect Bullish Set In Place

In a recent interview, Patrick MontesDeOca, CEO and chief trader at the Equity Management Academy, outlined recent developments in the E-mini S&P 500.

We published a report called "E-mini S&P Special Alert: Short Signal Activated at 2947.75" on Seeking Alpha on May 6.

"It confirmed the accuracy of the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) artificial intelligence in being able to identify a short signal upon the E-mini price activating the 2948 level, which was the sell 2 (S2) level as we came into this week," MontesDeOca said. "This signal was given on May 3 at 1 pm and it went short at 2947.50."

We also published a Mean Reversion Report in Seeking Alpha's Marketplace for the E-mini on May 4, which said the weekly trend momentum of 2871 was bullish. The VC PMI also was bullish.

"It told you to cover your long positions at 2972 to 2997," MontesDeOca said. "The signal to go short was published on Friday, May 3."

The weekend report gave you the reversion to the mean structure. The market was coming in bullish, but if the market came down below 2871, that would negate the bullish 9-day moving average of 2871 and the 2937 level, which was the average or mean price as we came into this week.

"This told you," MontesDeOca said, "in the report, that if the market came down below 2937, that it would negate this bullishness and a second close below it would activate the buy 1 (B1) level targets on shorts of 2911 to 2876."

As we came into this week, the market opened sharply lower on Sunday evening, under 2900, with a low of 2893.50. In this report, we covered our short signal that we received on Friday at the opening bell on Monday.

"This was an unusual situation where the market opened sharply lower," MontesDeOca said, "with the news that the China trade deal was off the table."

The VC PMI artificial intelligence is completely mathematical in analyzing and predicting the directional movement of the market. It does not take into account any fundamental unprecedented developments, politically or economically.

"We covered our short position here and activated a long signal," MontesDeOca said. "In the Seeking Alpha chat room for our Mean Reversion Trading service, we published the long signal. We also provided far more info on trading in our live chat room."

As the market reverted back up to the mean of 2937 again, the market trend momentum turned bearish, testing the 2912 B1 level of support, which has a 90% probability of a reversion to occur if the signal is activated. It was activated on the 7th at 5:15 am and negated by the close on the same day below 2912 at 6 am.

After the signal was negated, we recommended using very close stops using the level below and to get out of your position. We recommend never to trade short between blue levels. 2911 was activated on the weekly B1 report, which was completed but not activated, and the market came down to test the buy 2 (B2) level by making a low of 2862.50.

Once the market reverted back to close above that at 2885 at 12:45 pm, it activated another buy signal from B2. The B2 level gives a 95% probability that the market would revert back to the mean of 2937. The signal came in at 2885, and the stop was at 2876 on the close below, using the 15-minute bar.

"We do not use straight stops in the application of the VC PMI," MontesDeOca warned.

The market rallied to an intraday high of 2899.50, and it gave you enough room to trail the position with a stop. If you did not use a trailing stop, the market came down and closed below 2876 to close at 2872 at 4 am. The signal then went neutral.

The VC PMI tells you that when you are looking to identify a buy signal, particularly from the B2 level, it offers the highest probability of a reversion to occur: 95%, which in this case occurred at 5:45 am on the 8th with a signal at 2880.50. The current swing stop position is at 2876 on a close below.

The VC PMI Automated Algorithm

We use the proprietary Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) to analyze the precious metals markets and several indices. The primary driver of the VC PMI is the principle of reversion to the mean ("Mean Reversion Models of Financial Markets," "The Power of Mean Reversion in Factor-Based Investing"), which is combined with a range of analytical tools, including fundamental logic, wave counts, Fibonacci ratios, Gann principles, supply and demand levels, pivot points, moving averages, and momentum indicators. The science of Vedic Mathematics is used to combine these elements into a comprehensive, accurate, and highly predictive trading system.

Mean reversion trading seeks to capitalize on extreme changes in the price of a particular security or commodity, based on the assumption that it will revert to its previous state. This theory can be applied to both buying and selling, as it allows a trader to profit on unexpected upswings and buy low when an abnormal low occurs. By identifying the average price (the mean) or price equilibrium based on yesterday's supply and demand factors, we can extrapolate the extreme above this average price and the extreme below it. When prices trade at these extreme levels, it's between 90% (Sell 1 or Buy 1 level) and 95% (Sell 2 or Buy 2 level) probable that prices will revert back to the mean by the end of the trading session. I use this system to analyze the gold and silver markets.

Strengths And Weaknesses

The main strength of the VC PMI is the ability to identify a specific structure with price levels traders can execute with a high degree of accuracy. The program is flexible enough to adjust to market volatility and alerts you when such changes take place, so one can adjust strategies accordingly. Such changes include when the market breaks out of a consolidation phase or a trend accelerates. Such volatility usually happens when the market has produced a signal at the S2 or B2 level, and the market closes above or below these extreme levels.

The day trading program then confirms that a higher fractal in price has been identified, and the market will move significantly higher, although the same principle applies if the market falls significantly. By the price closing above the S2 level, it indicates that the buying demand is greater than the supply. This means that the market has found support for the next price fractal. Conversely, the price closing below the B2 level indicates that the selling pressure has met demand greater than supply at the extreme below the mean, and prices should revert back to the mean.

The basic concept of the VC PMI is that the program trades the extremes of supply and demand based on the average price daily, weekly, and monthly.

The strongest relationship we find in the algorithm is when the daily price is harmonically in alignment with the weekly and monthly indicators. We call this "harmonic timing." Such an indication produces the highest probability (90%) that the price will revert from these levels to its daily, weekly, or monthly average.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SPXL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.