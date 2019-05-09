Non-Dividend Payers Lost 18% In 2018

Over long time intervals, dividend payers have outperformed non-dividend payers as they did again in 2018. This article discusses some of those potential performance drivers.

In 2018, an equal-weight portfolio of non-dividend payers lost 18%. This cohort has lost 25% on average in down years for U.S. stocks.

I spent some time looking for a catchy title. Something like "a bad year in a bad trade." Over long time intervals, the average stock that does not pay a dividend has lagged the broader market with much higher variability. In a down year for stocks in 2018, non-dividend payers did far worse still. Absent some clever phraseology, I went with the punchline - non-dividend payers lost 18% last year.

How did I come to calculate this number? As I often do in my articles featuring long time horizons, I leaned on the fabulous dataset of Dartmouth professor Kenneth French. In one of the cuts in his dataset, he forms subportfolios based on dividend yield. He also lists the equal-weighted returns of these portfolios, which I utilized in this article.

The table below shows 2018 performance sub-divided by dividend payers and non-dividend payers. This graphic also shows some summary stats on the size and number of firms of each of these buckets.

Non-Dividend Payers underperformed in a down market in 2018. This is in part driven by the fact that non-dividend paying stocks are more volatile on average. Over the ninety-year history of annual returns in the French dataset, non-dividend payers have generated a standard deviation of annualized returns that is 80% higher than that of dividend payers.

In this long dataset, there have been 26 years (of 91) where equal-weighted U.S. stocks produced negative returns. On average, non-dividend paying stocks lost 25% in those years. In 2008, an equal-weighting of non-dividend paying stocks lost 50%.

When I bring up non-dividend paying stocks, readers might respond with a few prominent examples of non-dividend payers that have generated tremendous returns. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) has long eschewed dividends to build its public stock portfolio and stakes in operating businesses. More recently, with cash flow building and limited investment opportunities, the company has repurchased shares on the open market - another way to return money to shareholders by effectively increasing their stake in the company. Similarly, Amazon (AMZN) does not pay a dividend, choosing to continue to add scale in its myriad of business interests. Alphabet (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) are other megacaps who do not pay dividends to shareholders. Collectively, these companies have a market cap approaching $3 trillion. It is hard to argue that shareholders would have done better reinvesting dividends than these companies did investing that cash in their businesses.

Not all companies are as successful at allocating capital. An academic paper entitled, The Bright Side of Paying Dividends: Evidence From Stock Price Crash Risk, authored by Jeong-Bon Kim of City University of Hong Kong, Le Luo of Huazhong University of Science and Technology, and Hong Xie of the University of Kentucky, found that dividend paying firms are far less likely to suffer stock price crashes than those that pay low or no dividends. The authors of this paper explored the disciplinary role of dividend policy and its role in the probability of stock price crashes. Previous academic studies on the cause of stock price crashes argue that those corrections are due to management's tendency to withhold bad news, especially when it complicates short-term economic interests. As bad news builds over multiple reporting periods, the news is released in a "kitchen sink" quarter, leading to a stock price crash. The paper by Kim, Luo, and Xie demonstrated that a firm's commitment to dividend payments reduces agency costs and lowers the risk of large-scale stock price drops, producing a net economic benefit. The discipline imposed by a dividend could be a driver of the much lower variability of dividend-paying stocks than non-dividend paying stocks.

While this research might seem intuitive, some academics espouse the Dividend Irrelevance theorem. In a model with no taxes or bankruptcy costs, paying a dividend or buying back shares is equivalent. Some might even suggest that given the double taxation of dividends - once as corporate profits and once to the shareholder - that dividends are inefficient. In the real-world, the long-run negative alpha from non-dividend paying stocks, which have produced lower total returns with higher variability, suggests this view is incorrect.

As seen from the previous table, 57% of outstanding U.S. stocks do not pay a dividend. The modal equity investment pays shareholders 0%. Berkshire and Amazon are outliers - once-in-a-generation type investment opportunities - with capital allocators that became among the wealthiest men in the world.

It is rare to see the market performance sub-divided between dividend payers and non-payers. Stocks that do not pay a dividend did very poorly on average in 2018, and have lagged dividend payers over long-time intervals.

Among my equity strategies I continue to have a bias towards dividend growth, owning large cap domestic dividend growth ETFs SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), mid-cap dividend growth fund Proshares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF, and small cap dividend growth fund ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF. I also like the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD). Collectively, these fund constituents pay increasing dividends or have low realized volatility, suggesting they are the type of underlying companies that can compound over time and not experience the crash risk or company failure that is more frequent among non-dividend payers.

