Amicus Therapeutics: Galvanizing Growth By Capturing The Tides Of Gene Therapy

Interestingly, Amicus teamed up with the high-profile researcher, Dr. James Wilson of the University of Pennsylvania to innovate gene therapy for various orphan conditions.

As the combination of chaperone protein plus novel enzyme replacement therapy, AT-GAA has the potential to become the new standard of care for Pompe disease.

Amicus Therapeutics successfully launched the first chaperone medicines (i.e. Galafold) to manage Fabry disease. Therefore, the chances of success for subsequent molecules are quite favorable.

Since I recommended Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) to my private investment community Integrated BioSci Investing, the stock has delivered over 40% profits for members. Nevertheless, there are significant upsides due to strong ongoing fundamental developments. As the pioneer of a novel approach toward managing lysosomal storage diseases, Amicus is enjoying the first fruit of commercialization success through Galafold. Revenues are ramping up for Galafold, yet AT-GAA is the other chaperone drug in development that has better prospects. Notably, AT-GAA has the potential to become the new standard of care for Pompe disease. Better yet, the company positioned itself to ride the tides of profits in gene therapy. In this article, I'll provide a fundamental analysis of Amicus and what you can expect from this stellar grower.

Figure 1: Amicus chart (Source: StockChart)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Amicus is focused on the innovation and commercialization of "chaperone molecules" to treat rare genetic diseases with correctable mutations. Interestingly, the orphan (i.e. rare) disease niche is a fertile investment field because it enables a premium reimbursement to offset the costly and lengthy development process. Therefore, it'll translate into significant profits for the company. As a young innovator, Amicus remarkably heralds a commercialized medicine known as migalastat (i.e. Galafold) for the management of Fabry. Another stellar chaperone medicine (i.e. AT-GAA) is brewing in the developing pipeline. AT-GAA is differentiated because it consists of chaperone protein plus novel enzyme replacement therapy ("ERT") packaged into one med.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Amicus)

Chaperone Therapeutics

Since the most matured assets of Amicus are chaperone medicines, I'd like to first discuss their underlying value. As "precision medicine," chaperones are proteins that stabilize the folding of other enzymes. Consequently, the aforesaid stability galvanizes the defective enzyme's ability to maintain its function. In other words, chaperones rescue the "functional" enzyme deficiency. And, therefore, they are excellent solutions for lysosomal storage diseases ("LSDs"). Of note, investors should be cognizant that chaperones work exclusively for patients whose mutations are not extensively damaged and thereby amenable to folding therapy.

That being said, Amicus tastes its first success from Galafold back in 2018. In my view, the aforementioned milestone substantially improved the chances of success for other folding drugs. Though Galafold is a good medicine, I'm more interested in AT-GAA - the combination of chaperone and novel ERT being bundled as one convenient drug. Due to excellent early study results, AT-GAA is advanced in a Phase 3 trial. According to my research, AT-GAA has a favorable chance of posting unprecedented results and thereby becomes the new standard of care for Pompe disease.

Gene Therapy

In shifting gears, I'd like to conduct an analysis of Amicus's gene therapy franchise. I became highly optimistic about its business prospects when I learned that Amicus took on gene therapy. In my view, gene therapy is the next wave of medical innovation. Instead of fading like a "fad diet," it's dollars to doughnuts that gene therapy is growing stronger by the day. Wise companies riding this growing tide can deliver substantial value for shareholders and hopes for patients worldwide. It's stellar that Amicus leverages gene therapy for enhancing the value of its core business in proteins and orphan diseases. In my experience, specialization is the key to innovation success. Refining one's skill in a particular area delivers optimized results while reducing inefficiency. And, it's highly prudent that Amicus is pushing for growth within its "circle of expertise" that entails protein therapeutics and orphan drugs.

The growth into gene therapy for Amicus commenced as a collaborative partnership with the University of Pennsylvania. The partnership enabled Amicus to work with the Wilson Lab at the Perelman School of Medicine. They serve the common interest of advancing preclinical research for Pompe disease, Fabry disease, CDKL5 deficiency disorder, and an undisclosed rare metabolic condition. It is interesting that Amicus is harnessing the power of adeno-associated virus ("AAV") as the delivery "vector of choice." My research on REGENXBIO (RGNX) strongly suggested that advanced-generation AAVs have the best chances of success.

Treating Pompe By Amending The Genes

Of note, I do not place much weight on preclinical data. This is because one cannot stake conclusive claims solely on preclinical finding. Notwithstanding, certain preclinical data can provide excellent insight for forecasting advanced trial results. In reviewing the animal study, I'm impressed by the outcomes of Amicus' gene therapy (i.e. GAA-AAV) for Pompe disease: the firm presented its findings at the 22nd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy ("ASGCT") in Washington, D.C.

As an LSD, Pompe disease is a rare condition afflicting approximately 5K to 10K people worldwide. Due to genetic defects, Pompe causes a functional deficiency in the enzyme coined acid alpha-glucosidase ("GAA"). Since GAA breaks down the complex sugar glycogen, its deficiency leads to glycogen accumulation in the "storage organ" of the cell (i.e. the lysosome). The excess glycogen interferes with normal cellular function thus, leading to various disease manifestations. They include severe and progressive muscle weakness, respiratory as well as neurological problems. Treatment-wise, enzyme replacement therapy ("ERT") is currently the standard of care. Nonetheless, ERT has its limitation like antibody generation that, in and of itself, limits the therapeutic efficacy.

In the aforementioned preclinical assessment, the investigator administered a single high dose of AAV to "GAA knockout mice" (i.e. rodents without the genes for GAA synthesis). The therapy either carries the "unmodified GAA-AAV" (i.e. uGAA) or the "engineered GAA-AAV" transgene (i.e. eGAA) with a lysosomal-targeting cell receptor binding motif. Of note, eGAA is designed to deliver target specificity and optimized gene transferred. The early findings as presented below suggest strong therapeutic efficacy.

The engineered eGAA demonstrated more uniform cellular uptake and lysosomal targeting compared to uGAA gene therapy. eGAA demonstrated robust glycogen reduction in all key tissues in Pompe disease that were assessed. In the central nervous system ("CNS"), eGAA showed robust glycogen reduction in neuronal cells, suggesting this may be an effective way to address neuronal aspects of Pompe disease. uGAA did not show glycogen reduction in neuronal cells. Initial findings validate the Amicus/Penn collaboration, as well as the potential of this platform to design constructs that enhance protein targeting across multiple lysosomal disorders. Additional preclinical studies to evaluate this eGAA with various doses and routes of AAV administration are underway. The Pompe AAV gene therapy program builds upon the protein engineering and manufacturing expertise used to successfully develop AT-GAA, the Company’s late-stage ERT-chaperone treatment paradigm.

Figure 3: Preclinical results of gene therapy for Pompe (Source: Amicus)

As neurological (i.e. CNS) deficits underlie devastating Pompe symptoms, it's intriguing that eGAA successfully integrated and expressed in the brain tissues. The findings signaled that the gene transfer works and is able to alleviate symptoms in the patients in future trials. Commenting on the results, the Chief Science Officer (Hung Do, Ph.D.) enthused,

These very important preclinical results validate our capabilities to develop engineered GAA proteins that can efficiently cross-correct target cells and tissues via a gene replacement therapy for Pompe disease. This approach may be applicable to other lysosomal disorders as we continue to combine our Amicus protein engineering expertise, together with Penn’s vector engineering expertise, to develop novel gene therapies.

Financial Assessment

Similar to Peter Lynch, I believe that it's imperative for investors to check the financial health of your stocks by visiting the latest financial report. Lynch recommends investors to perform this task on a quarterly basis. While there are many things presented in the report, Lynch suggested that investors be selective on the most meaningful information. Bogging down on details will lead to unfruitful efforts. As bioscience equities are differentiated beasts, I'll only focus on the most pertinent information. Accordingly, I'll analyze Amicus' Fiscal 2018 (FY18) earnings report for the period that ended on December 31. Nonetheless, the 1Q2019 report is the subject for the next commentary.

As follow, Amicus procured $91.2M revenues compared to $36.9M for the same period a year prior. This represents a 147% increase for the same year-over-year (YOY) comparison. The research and development (R&D) for the respective periods registered at $270.9M and $149.3M and, thereby, signify an 81.4% increase. I generally view a higher R&D positively, as the capital invested today can become blockbuster profits in the future.

That aside, there was a $349.0M ($1.88 per share) net loss versus $284.0M ($1.85 per share) decline YOY. The 1.6% decrease in bottom-line earnings underlies a young company that is aggressively growing. In my view, Amicus spent significantly more money in FY2018 for R&D which cut into the bottom-line results. The higher net loss for Amicus is acceptable because it's an insignificant 1.6%.

Figure 4: Key financial metrics (Source: Amicus)

Regarding the balance sheet, there was $504.2M in cash, equivalents, and securities, thus representing a 40.4% increase from $359M for Fiscal 2017. Amicus anticipates that it'll conclude FY19 with $300M in cash. Furthermore, the company expects that its cash position will be adequate to fund operations into mid-2021.

Potential Risks

At this point in its growth phase, the main risk for Amicus is if the firm can continue to post positive clinical endpoints for various franchises. The most invaluable asset is AT-GAA, which can become the new standard of care for Pompe management. If AT-GAA delivers negative Phase 3 data in the future, it's highly likely that Amicus will tumble over 50% and vice versa. Nevertheless, this is a small risk because the prior data has been quite positive. And, the underlying science and medicine of AT-GAA are sound. Though early clinical outcomes of Amicus' gene therapy are strong, there is no guarantee that the same animal findings will translate into actual human results. Furthermore, the commercialized asset (Galafold) might not generate adequate revenues to offset the prior capital committed to its development.

Final Remarks

In all, I maintain my buy recommendation on Amicus Therapeutics and raised the rating to five out of five stars. And, I ascribed the $30 price target ("PT") to be reached within two to three years. The details of my calculation are featured in the previous article. As Amicus successfully launched Galafold, the chances of success for subsequent medicines (i.e. AT-GAA) are significantly high. I strongly believe that AT-GAA has the potential to become the new standard of care. If that happens, AT-GAA can generate substantially higher sales than Galafold. In my experience, I noticed that a standard of care drug usually garners blockbuster sales. My assessment revealed that AT-GAA should post robust outcomes for its Phase 3 trial. Going forward, I project that Amicus will report good news for its promising gene therapy franchises. In collaborating with U-Penn, Amicus is positioned to enjoy the future tide of profits as gene therapy becomes more prominent. Last but not least, I expect Amicus to deliver significant upsides for investors in the long haul.

