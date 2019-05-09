Podcast: Getting To Know The Pure Cannabis ETF With Portfolio Manager Dan Ahrens

The opportunistic nature of an actively managed ETF allows investors to capitalize on the quickly changing cannabis landscape and react should favorable legislation in the U.S. pass.

On today’s podcast, we sit down with Dan Ahrens, the portfolio manager of the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO), the first actively managed ETF with a dedicated cannabis investment mandate domiciled in the United States. Dan is no stranger to the investing in vice stocks (tobacco, gaming, alcohol) and he is bringing that experience and due diligence acumen to this Cannabis focused ETF. Unlike most ETFs, Pure Cannabis is actively managed, and Dan explains the reasons for that as well as the benefits it can bring to an ETF. During the podcast, Dan talks not only several of the ETF’s top holdings but also how he sees the long game playing in the cannabis opportunity.

