2 High-Yield Tech CEFs, 5.6% To 11%, With No K-1s, Outperforming The Market

One is up 24%, the other is up 28% in 2019.

The total yields are 5.64% and 11.56%, offering two of the highest yields for the tech industry.

Looking for better yields in the tech industry? Join the club - the tech sector has long been known for its stingy payouts. However, there are two vehicles, both closed-end funds with exposure to the tech sector, which feature very attractive yields.

The Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Fund (STK) was launched in late 2009, with a base yield of 8.55%, and pays quarterly. It has total expenses of 1.15%, with no leverage.

We added STK to our Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus portfolio in February 2018. Since then, it has delivered a total return of 18.86%, outperforming the S&P 500's 12.84% return.

Better yet for income investors, over 75% of that total return was via distributions, thanks to STK's hefty yield over cost of 14.32%:

The BlackRock Science & Technology Trust (BST) was launched in Q4 2014. Its base yield is 5.40%, and it pays monthly. It has total expenses of 1.08%, with virtually no leverage, of 0.20%. Its net assets are over twice the size of STK's asset base.

Profiles:

STK: STK is more of a pure technology play, with a sector allocation of ~87.5% information technology, 10.8% communication services, and 1.7% consumer discretionary. Its holdings are ~89% in US companies and ~8% in Chinese companies.

STK's management uses covered call and put writing to increase the fund's returns.

"The fund's investment program will consist primarily of investing in a portfolio of equity securities of technology and technology-related companies as well as writing call options on the Nasdaq 100 Index or its exchange-traded (ETF) fund equivalent on a month-to-month basis. The aggregate notional amount of the call options will typically range from 25% to 90% of the underlying value of the fund's holdings of common stock. The fund expects to generate current income from premiums received from writing call options on the NASDAQ 100 or its ETF equivalent." (Source: STK site)

BST: has more of a mix of holdings, with ~68% in tech, 16% in media and entertainment, and ~13% in retailing. However, its retail holdings include online behemoths Amazon,(AMZN) and Alibaba (BABA).

Its management also employs option writing: "Under normal market conditions, the Trust intends to write options with respect to approximately 30% to 40% of its net assets, although this percentage may vary over time with market conditions."

Source: (BST site)

Holdings:

STK: Its top 10 holdings comprise ~45% of its total holdings, and include some mega caps, such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and both classes of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shares, in addition to other large caps, including Visa (NYSE:V), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU):

(Source: STK site)

BST: In terms of their top 10 holdings, the overlapping stocks for the two funds are Apple, Alphabet, and Visa.

(Source: BST site)

Distributions:

STK pays $.4625 quarterly, in a Feb/May/Aug/Nov cycle, and should go ex-dividend next on ~8/9/19,with a ~8/21/19 pay date.

It has also paid a special dividend in the past two years, going ex-dividend in mid December and paying in January. Some funds pay special distributions at the end of the calendar year in order to avoid excise taxes.

STK's yield for regular distributions is 8.55%, and, with the December '18 special payout included, it has a trailing yield of 11.56%.

"Under its managed distribution policy, the Fund intends to make quarterly distributions to Common Stockholders at a rate that reflects the past and projected performance of the Fund." STK has paid a steady $.4625/quarter since February 2011:

BST pays $.15 monthly, and also had a special December 2018 distribution, of $.0803, which gives it a trailing yield of 5.64%.

BST began paying a $.10 monthly distribution in 2014, and then raised it to $.11 in mid-2017; raised it again to $.13 in late 2017; and finally raised it to $.15 in mid-2018.

Taxes:

STK: There was no return of capital in STK's 2018 distributions, which were comprised of $34.397M in long-term capital gains and $4.71M in ordinary income. STK issues a 1099 at tax time.

(Source: STK site)

BST: BST's 2018 distributions were classified as 100% long-term capital gains, also with no return of capital.

Performance:

So far in 2019, STK has outperformed BST and the market over the past month, quarter, and year to date. However, BST has outperformed STK over the past year:

NAV Performance:

However, price performance is just part of the performance metrics for CEF's - they also get measured on net asset value performance.

Unlike mutual funds and ETF's, which can add shares as they add new buyers, CEF's have a fixed amount of shares, but they trade freely throughout the trading day, which means that they can sell at a premium or a discount to their underlying net asset value - NAV.

STK has had a higher one-year return on NAV, BST, whereas BST's three-year return on NAV, of 25.57%, bests STK's 24.09%, and its annualized return on NAV since inception is also higher, at 18.80%, vs. 12.86%. BST's period since inception is only ~4.5 years, vs. STK's period of ~9.5 years.

Price vs. NAV:

Since CEF's can sell at premiums or discounts to their underlying assets, it pays to see what the current price/NAV situation is, vs. longer term averages. Some CEF's constantly sell at discounts/NAV, whereas others, such as STK, tend to sell at a premium/NAV.

BST struggled in its first three years, selling at a discount to NAV, until ~Q1 '18, when it began selling at a premium, and it only reverted back to a discount in late Q4 '18, during the general market hissy fit.

STK also struggled in its early years - it wasn't until ~2015 that it began to sell at a premium the majority of the time. It also dipped to a discount in late 2018, during the Q4 market pullback:

Summary:

Both of these funds offer attractive yields for the tech sector, although STK has a much higher regular yield, at 8.55%, vs. 5.40% for BST. If you're leery of their current premium/NAV prices, you could add these funds to your watch list, and wait for a cheaper premium to NAV valuation, if there's a market pullback in 2019.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.