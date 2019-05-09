Mid-Week Sector Performance Review

Let's begin with the 3-month performance table:

This table has a very "risk on" profile: technology is leading by a wide margin followed by consumer discretionary. Financials -- which can be seen from a bullish and bearish perspective -- are third. Two defensive sectors -- staples and utilities -- are now fourth and fifth. Health care is at the bottom of the list. Its weak performance is caused by political issues.

The one-month performance table is starting to turn a bit more defensive. Financials and staples now occupy the one and two spots. While technology and discretionary are numbers three and four, their respective performance is weak -- the former is up .83 while the latter is barely positive. On the other side of the ledger, notice the size of the losses -- basic materials and energy are down over 5%.

The one-week table is purely defensive, with the four defensive industries at the top of the lists. The losses at the bottom of the list pretty sharp for such a short period of time.

Let's look at the internals of three defensive sectors to see if the advances will continue, starting with consumer staples:

The advance/decline line is positive; it's been rising since the beginning of the year.

The daily chart is mostly bullish:

Staples started to rally at the end of last year. The Consumer Staples SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLP) has had two upward trends, the first lasting from December-mid-February and the second from the beginning of March to the end of April. It broke trend over the last few days but is currently above support in the mid-50s.

Here's the same data for the utility sector:

The utility sector advance/decline ratio started to rise at the beginning of June last year. The trend was in a modest but continual uptrend starting in July 2018. After advancing in the first quarter, it has moved sideways for the last month-and-a-half.

Utilities started to rally in mid-January and continued moving higher until late March. They formed a modestly-downward sloping channel in April. This is a disciplined and controlled sell-off, meaning it's more of a profit-taking/repositioning event. The MACD dropped but now has additional room to move higher.

The health care AD line is less bullish. It moved sideways in 4Q18 and made a modest advance in 1Q19. For the last two months, the trend has been mostly sideways with a very slight upward trend.

The XLV is mildly bearish. Since March, it's printed a series of lower highs then dipped below its 200-day EMA in mid-April. Prices rallied at the end of last month but they are still around the 200-day EMA. Momentum is declining. The main issue here is political risk. Several leading Democratic candidates have proposed eliminating private insurance while the Republicans have sporadically discussed the idea of limiting drug prices.

So -- will these trends continue? The A/D lines for consumer staples and utilities says, "yes;" the jury is still out on healthcare. While the economic backdrop is still strong (I recently dropped my recession probability to 15%) the news risk issue is high right now. Also note that the equity markets are a leading indicator; it could be that a majority of traders have now turned modestly cautious about the next 6-12 months.

