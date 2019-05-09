Nividia's Stock Plunge May Only Grow Worse

Nvidia may still be facing the same problems it had in the fourth quarter.

Nvidia’s (NVDA) stock has been breaking down on the recent escalation of trade tensions between the US and China. However, Nvidia's stock has been declining since the middle of April and looks as if it may still have further to fall.

I noted in my service on May 8 that Nvidia Is On Shaky Ground Heading Into Results. The technical charts suggest the stock may fall further, perhaps to as low as $150, a decline of 10% from the current price of $167.70.

The last time I wrote on Nvidia was on March 25. At the time I had noted the stock would rise to around $198. The stock only made it as high as $193.50, about 2.3% less than my target. Right or wrong, you can decide. You can now track my success and failure rate from these articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

Technical Weakness

The chart shows that Nvidia has fallen below a critical level of support at $178. Now shares are in danger of dropping to around $150.00. The stock struggles started in early April when the shares topped out around $193.50. Additionally, there's a bearish wedge pattern that formed, also suggesting the stock will decline further.

What may be more damaging longer term is that the relative strength index (RSI) has broken its recent uptrend. That would suggest that any bullish momentum the stock has recently seen is now leaving the shares.

Intel's Warning

One of the biggest problems for the stock started on April 26. That was when it dropped sharply following Intel's (INTC) results, and when Intel issued weaker than expected guidance. In a conference call, Intel noted weakness in the data center group with revenue falling by mid-single digits year-over-year on China weakness in the first quarter. Additionally, the company noted that it expected revenue in the data center group to be down by high single digits year over year, and flat sequentially.

AMD's Lack Of Growth

Additionally, AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) in a conference call noted for its first quarter that its CPU and GPU data center business accounted for a mid-teens percentage of quarterly revenue. That also appears to be sequentially flat based on comments from AMD's fourth quarter call. Again, suggesting that there may be little to no growth in this market currently.

Nvidia Still Facing Same Issues?

I had noted in my service on April 26, that Intel's results were a warning for Nvidia. In Nvidia's fiscal 2019 the data center business accounted for 25% of Nvidia's total revenue of $11.7 billion. Additionally, the company noted on its fourth quarter conference call that it was seeing deteriorating trends around the globe and specifically in China which was hurting its GPU business. Additionally, the company's data center business was weak due to worries about the strength of the global economy. From reading the comments, it doesn't sound all that different from what Intel was saying one quarter later. It might suggest that Nvidia is still facing the same problems it had in the fourth quarter.

Risks

The major risk right now for the stock is that heightened levels of volatility in the broader equity market. Should the trade tension settle down the market could rebound sharply, sending Nvidia higher as well. Should Nvidia rebound, the chart suggests shares could rise back to around $178.

For now, the headwinds both from a market and business standpoint appear to be going against Nvidia at the moment. We will find out in about two weeks what happens next.

The focus of Reading the Markets is to find stocks that may rise or fall using fundamental, technical, and options market analysis. Additionally, we search for clues from the broader markets to discover trends and gauge direction.

Michael Kramer relies on his more than 20-year of experience working in the financial industry. 10-years of experience comes as an international and domestic buy-side equity trader at multi-billion long/short investment advisor. I hope this gives a brief overview of how we are dissecting the markets daily. Sign up and get two-weeks for free! -Mike

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.