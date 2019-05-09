Amplify And Midstates: A Strong Marriage

The safest way to get in on this upside is to look at buying Midstates, but that's due to how the market has reacted so far.

This position, though odd in the eyes of some perhaps, makes a lot of sense and adds value to shareholders of each business.

Of all the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms I have looked at in the industry in recent years, one of the more interesting firms is Amplify Energy (OTCQX:AMPY). After coming out of bankruptcy as a restructured entity, the company eliminated debt and quickly began rewarding shareholders through share buybacks (a rarity in the industry even today outside of the major players). I wasn't terribly surprised, then, when news broke that the management team at the business struck a deal with a similar E&P firm, Midstates Petroleum Company (MPO), whereby the two will merge as equals to become a more formidable, leaner company aimed at creating true value for shareholders in the long run. If management's own projections are correct, I see this as a win-win for both entities, but particularly for Amplify.

A look at the transaction

As far as mergers go, the transaction between Amplify and Midstates couldn't be much simpler. According to Amplify's press release regarding the deal, the two will merge into one using an all-stock transaction. Shareholders of Amplify will receive 0.933 shares of Midstates for each share of Amplify that they own. Because of the share count of each firm, this will translate to approximately 50% of the combined company being owned by Amplify's shareholders while the remaining 50% will be owned by Midstates.

All-stock transactions are the easiest to analyze because their very nature means that there won't be any special financing arranged. This also means that, except for one-time legal costs and one-time restructuring costs aimed at realizing synergies, there aren't any costs that should be incurred, such as interest expense and the repayment of transaction-related debts.

Initially, the reaction by investors in response to this news breaking was volatile but expected. Shares of Amplify soared, closing higher by nearly 40%, while shares of Midstates dropped 15.9% to close at $10.78. Given Amplify's prior closing price of $6.95 and Midstates' $12.81 and the 0.933 share conversion, something had to break here. If the closing price for Midstates had been deemed as the true fair value for that company, then Amplify's stock would have soared to $11.95 per unit, while if Amplify had been considered truly fair value, Midstates would have dropped to $7.45. Instead, the market picked somewhere in the middle, sending Amplify up and Midstates down simultaneously.

This deal is logical

To investors in Midstates, this transaction may feel painful. After all, losing 15.9% of your holding's value in one day is never a walk in the park. That said, there are reasons to be optimistic regarding this transaction. First and foremost is the fact that the management teams of both companies appear to be in alignment about how to best reward shareholders given that both firms are healthy fundamentally.

*Taken from Amplify Energy

If you look at the image above, for instance, you will see that both businesses have a history of share buybacks. Amplify completed a $35 million buyback via tender offer and earlier this year began another $25 million buyback. Midstates, meanwhile, completed a $50 million buyback, bringing the planned sum for both companies out to $110 million. Not only that but also as you can see in the image below, both firms have a recent history of operating on low leverage. Using results from the fourth quarter of its 2018 fiscal year (annualizing the amounts), Amplify has a net leverage ratio of 1.8, while Midstates is even lower at 0.5. Collectively, with Amplify bringing in 80.5% of the net debt to the combined firm, with Midstates accounting for the remaining 19.5%, the combined business will have a net leverage ratio of about 1.2.

*Taken from Amplify Energy

Though investors may sense some unease about this move, thinking that perhaps Midstates ended up with a bad deal, consider that despite owning 50% of the business, Amplify will account for about 53.9% of the company's annualized EBITDA and 59.2% of its production. In addition to that, if the teams at both firms are correct in their assessments, then, as you can see in the image below, around $20 million in run-rate general and administrative cost synergies can be achieved by next year. This is essentially adding $10 million in value to each business's bottom line (pre-tax) and that excludes any reduction in the cost of capital the company will generate from its larger presence. According to management, it sounds like a lot of this reduction in expenses will come from a mix of eliminating corporate redundancies and by spreading fixed costs over great oil and gas production on a per-boe (barrels of oil equivalent) basis.

*Taken from Amplify Energy

Collectively, the two firms, leading up to the announcement, had an EV (enterprise value) of $729 million. However, just based on its planned synergies and greater market visibility, management believes that the company should be worth, on an EV basis, $960 million. This excludes additional value-creating opportunities through reinvestments and strategic M&A activities. Translated to a per-share basis, this implies a price target for the company of about $16.14. That represents an increase of 66.4% for investors of Amplify from where the units are after their nearly 40% run-up and upside for investors in Midstates of 49% from the $10.78 that units are currently trading for.

*Taken from Amplify Energy

For investors wanting maximum upside potential, the best way to play this might be to jump into Amplify shares since that upside is greater. That said, there is always a possibility the deal could fall through and if it does, it's likely that shares would revert back to a similar pricing level as before. This would entail a nice tumbling in the price for Amplify, while shares of Midstates should theoretically rise a bit regardless.

Takeaway

It can be difficult adjusting to actions like what has just transpired. On one hand, Amplify and Midstates are making a value-added transaction, one that should create tremendous upside for the former while adding some value for the latter. In all, shareholders of both companies can and should win if management is correct, but the short-term pain experienced by investors in Midstates is unpleasant. In the long run, though, we need to keep in mind that it's only value, down the road, that ultimately matters, and so far, value looks to be on the side of investors in both firms, but for Midstates, it may not feel like that right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.