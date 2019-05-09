TransAtlantic Petroleum (TAT) CEO, Malone Mitchell on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEMKT:TAT) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Malone Mitchell - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Michael Hill - Chief Accounting Officer

Tabitha Bailey - General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Paul Troiano - Scarsdale Equities

Unknown Analyst -

Chris Potter - Northern Border Investments

Danilo Galakanis - private investor

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the first quarter 2019 TransAtlantic Petroleum earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later we will conduct a question and answer session and instructions will follow at that time. If anyone should require assistance during the conference, please press star then zero on your touchtone telephone. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Tabitha Bailey, the company’s General Counsel. Ma’am, you may begin.

Tabitha Bailey

Thank you. Welcome to TransAtlantic Petroleum’s first quarter 2019 earnings conference call. On the call today, we have Malone Mitchell, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Hill, our Chief Accounting Officer, and myself.

During today’s call, we will make certain forward-looking statements which will include statements regarding our beliefs, goals, expectations, forecasts, projections, and future performance and the assumptions underlying such statements. Please note that there are a number of factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from our forward-looking statements, including the factors identified and discussed in our earnings press release which we issued after the close of business yesterday, and in our SEC filings. Please recognize that except as required by law, we undertake no duty to update our forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on such statements.

Before we proceed with today’s call, I’d like to note that TransAtlantic Petroleum will host its 2019 annual general meeting of shareholders on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at 9:30 am Central time in Ballroom B at the Clubs of Prestonwood, 15909 Preston Road, Dallas, Texas, 75248.

Now, I will turn the call over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Malone Mitchell.

Malone Mitchell

Thank you, Tabitha. Good morning ladies and gentlemen. First, I’d like to apologize for my voice - I’ve just got a summer cold, so I sound a bit like a bear this morning. This morning, I’m going to give you a brief operational update. It’s only been a number of weeks since we updated [indiscernible] annual 10-K call, so not a lot has gone on since then. Michael Hill will review the quarter financials and we’ll then take questions.

Drilling has been completed on the Southeast Bahar well. We encountered shows in the Mardin, Hazro, and Bedinan sands, and this well has been probably our most problematic to drill in several years. After numerous drilling issues while running the liner, we got our casing stuck while running above the Bedinan formation, and we wound up making a decision to cement this casing above the Bedinan formation yesterday evening, so again probably in about two years, this year has probably had a few more mechanical problems than we normally have.

Our next well in the southeast part of Turkey will be our Yeniev No. 4 well, where we plan to core the Bedinan producing sand to better understand and plan for pressure maintenance and secondary recovery in this field. Yeniev No. 1 will have produced over 100,000 barrels of oil this month and had produced less than 500 barrels of total cumulative water through April.

Following the Yeniev No. 4 well, we expect to drill the Bahar 12 near the crest of the structure of Bahar field, and we will core several intervals of current and potential productive zones. We also expect to spud a shallow well in the Thrace Basin block this month.

Tomorrow we will be posting a presentation to our website. This presentation is being delivered at meeting of oil companies operating in Eastern Europe by our Vice President of Engineering, David Mitchell, and provides both selected historical and forward-looking material for your review. Our current daily net production is approximately 3,000 barrels per day.

As many of you are aware, the government has recently declared a new vote for Istanbul mayor to be held on June 1. This action and other economic factors have caused concern about the country of Turkey and contributed to a 16% decline in the Turkish lira’s value relative to the U.S. dollar since April 1, 2019. TransAtlantic is mitigating a portion of this through hedging and we continue to enjoy a stable and business-friendly relationship with the government and our regulatory authorities there.

The first quarter of 2019 reflected improved financial performance over both the first quarter of 2018 and the fourth quarter of 2018. I now turn the Michael Hill, our Chief Accounting Officer, to review this performance.

Michael Hill

Thanks Malone and good morning everyone. As disclosed in our press release along with our 10-Q filed yesterday, I’ll provide an update on our first quarter 2019 operating results.

To begin, our 2019 first quarter revenues were $19 million, up 22.6% from the fourth quarter of 2018 and up 12.5% year-over-year. The increase in our first quarter revenues as compared to the fourth quarter of 2018 was driven by a $12.47 per Boe increase in our average realized price, while sales volumes remained flat at approximately 277,000 barrels. The increase in revenues from the first quarter sales in ’18 was driven by an increase in our sales volumes of approximately 18,000 barrels and an increase of $3.83 per Boe in our average realized price.

Our 2019 first quarter production expenses were $2.5 million, down 10% from the fourth quarter of 2018 and down 13% from a year ago. The decrease in production expenses compared to the fourth quarter was primarily due to lower operational activity while the decrease from a year ago was primarily the result of the devaluation of the Turkish lira, as most of our expenses are denominated in the foreign currency. In the first quarter of 2019, we recorded $5.1 million in exploration abandonment expense related to the write-off of the Deventci R-1 well in Bulgaria, while we did not record any material exploration abandonment expense in either the first or the fourth quarters of 2018.

Our 2019 first quarter G&A expenses were $3.1 million, and that’s down 40% from the fourth quarter of 2018 and down 8% from a year ago. The decrease in G&A from the fourth quarter was primarily due to a decrease in salaries and wages, including retention payments from [indiscernible] due to the strategic alternative process the company was involved in during 2018. The decrease in G&A from the first quarter of 2018 was primarily due to the decrease in professional and accounting consulting fees associated with the strategic alternative process conducted during that quarter.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2019 was $3.2 million, and that was up from $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and down from $4.8 million in the first quarter of 2018. We reported a net loss of $3.9 million or $0.07 per share during the first quarter of 2019, and that’s compared to a net loss of $700,000 or $0.01 per share for the fourth quarter of 2018 and a net loss of $1.8 million or $0.04 a share for the first quarter of 2018.

I’ll now move onto the balance sheet. As of March 31, 2019, our consolidated working capital was $10.8 million - that’s an increase of $8.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase was primarily the result of an increase in cash and cash equivalents of $9.8 million and an increase in our accounts receivable of $8.9 million. This was partially offset by an increase in our accounts payable and accrued liabilities. Additionally during the quarter, we entered into the 2019 term loan and borrowed an additional $20 million from DenizBank. We also paid down $5.1 million on our 2017 and 2018 term loans, which left our total gross debt balance at $36.9 million as of March 31, 2019.

Our total net debt at the end of the first quarter was $17.2 million compared to $12.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018, and as of May 1, 2019, our pro forma net debt was approximately $11.7 million.

At the end of the first quarter 2019, our total accumulated other comprehensive loss increased to $146.2 million from $142 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. The increase was due to a 7% decline in the Turkish lira, and since the end of the first quarter up until today, we continue to see further declines in the value of the currency. If there is no improvement in the exchange rate during the remainder of the second quarter, we would expect a further increase in our total accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Our capital expenditures were $9.8 million during the first quarter of 2019 as compared to $6.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2018. During the quarter, we spent $8.8 million on drilling and completions and approximately $100,000 on recompletions and capital workovers. Of the $9.8 million of first quarter capital expenditures, $4.4 million related to the Deventci R-1 well and was recorded as exploration abandonment expense. We expect our capital expenditures for the remainder of 2019 to range between $15 million and $20 million.

First quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDAX increased to $12.3 million as compared to $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This increase in adjusted EBITDAX from the fourth quarter was due primarily to an increase in our revenues of $3.5 million and a decrease in our G&A expenses of $2 million. Additionally, adjusted EBITDAX increased $4 million from the first quarter of 2018. This increase from the first quarter of 2018 was primarily due to an increase in revenues of $2.1 million, a decrease in our realized hedged settlements of $1.3 million, and a decrease in G&A and production expenses of $300,000.

As of March 31, 2019, the company was party to foreign currency derivative contracts to hedge against the variability of the Turkish lira to the U.S. dollar. The contract terms began in April and extend through July of 2019 and allows us to buy and sell Turkish lira in U.S. dollars at an exchange rate of 5.75 Turkish lira to one U.S. dollar. Additionally, on April 1 and April 24, the company entered into more option and forward currency contracts with terms from April 2019 to September 2019 at various settlement rates. We entered into these foreign currency contracts purely to cover the volatility of the Turkish lira from the time from which we invoice for our oil sales to the time we collect, which is typically a month. So far, we have sold our April contracts and realized a foreign currency derivative gain of approximately $123,000.

Additionally, on April 16, 2019 the company entered into three-way costless collars to hedge approximately a thousand barrels a day, the terms of which began in May and will expire at the end of April 2020. The three-way collar contracts have a floor price of $55 a barrel, a ceiling of $72.90 per barrel with an additional call ceiling of $80 a barrel.

With that, I’ll hand the call back over to Malone.

Malone Mitchell

Thank you, Michael. We will now be happy to take any questions from our listeners.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions]

Our first question comes from the line of Paul Troiano from Scarsdale Equities. Your line is open.

Paul Troiano

Hi, thank you. Malone, is the shallow well in the Thrace Basin enough--is it deep enough to prove a BCGA would exist on your property?

Malone Mitchell

No, it is not. It is in the same area and we may be able to utilize the well bore later for a deeper well, but what it does do is satisfy our work obligation for this year in the Thrace Basin, so it’s targeted at shallower horizons. We continue to believe that the most prudent action of the company is to allow Valeura and Equinor to test and develop completion procedures for us to follow their lead in that methodology and the Thrace Basin. They’re drilling their wells on the license immediately and adjoining to [indiscernible] so that makes more sense to us.

Paul Troiano

Okay, thanks. Sorry if I missed that earlier in the call [indiscernible], but appreciate it.

Operator

Again if you have a question at this time, please press star then the number one on your telephone keypad.

Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Your line is open.

Unknown Analyst

Hi Malone, thanks for taking my question. Just reading through the financials, it seems to be your EBITDA increase from $6 million to $12 million from Q4, and then oil production is--oil sales almost the same, is that just due to the oil price change?

Malone Mitchell

There was a minor price change. There was a price change during the period and that did improve that. We also reduced expenses during the quarter, and those two factors contributed to the increase in EBITDA, both an increase in price and a decrease in expenses.

Unknown Analyst

Thanks. Going forward, do you see--you’re guiding oil production going up. Should trends stay around current price, do you see similar EBITDA for the rest of the year, or maybe a little bit higher?

Malone Mitchell

We would expect those to be relatively flat as we start drilling development wells. You know, exploration wells always have a greater risk associated with what our production contribution is going to be from those wells. As we drill the next couple of wells that are in really a production development status, we would expect to start seeing an increase in production, probably in the third quarter. If we assume the price to be flat, we would probably see relatively flat second quarter with some increases in third and fourth quarter EBITDA.

Unknown Analyst

Thanks. Do you have any hope or some plan to see where you exit this year in oil production?

Malone Mitchell

Yes, I think that the range that we would expect to exit, we’ve said that we expect to replace our decline from--that we started the beginning of the year at, and to exit the year at a higher rate. I think it would be reasonable to expect that rate to be somewhere in the 3,200 to 3,500 barrels per day on a net basis. On a gross basis, obviously it’s higher than that, but on a net basis to the company, probably in the 3,200 to 3,500 barrels per day.

Unknown Analyst

Thank you. Thank you for taking my questions. Good luck.

Malone Mitchell

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Chris Potter from Northern Border Investments. Your line is open.

Chris Potter

Hi. Can you talk a little bit more about the balance sheet? Debt increased during the quarter. Would you anticipate that to reverse over the balance of the year? Thanks.

Malone Mitchell

Our debt amortization, it has some different numbers during the course of each month, but we pay down every single month on our debt. There is no such thing as revolver lines available in Turkey. At the end of the year--Michael, what do we expect an end of the year debt balance to be?

Michael Hill

$19.5 million.

Malone Mitchell

We expect to have our bank debt to approximately $19.5 million at the bank by the end of the year. One of the functions that makes it somewhat challenging again is it’s difficult to find international banks which will lend in Turkey on a standard revolver basis, and the bank lending facilities that are available are straight amortizing term loans, so there’s not a grace period, so to speak, on amortization. That always kind of leaves you in a closing gap between availability of funds and the amount of funds that you’re having to use to pay down debt on a monthly basis. We expect at the end of the year to have reduced bank debt to $19.5 million.

Chris Potter

Great, thanks for that. I may have missed this on the last call - have operations in Bulgaria ceased? Is there anything to expect from those operations going forward?

Malone Mitchell

We have released the drilling rigs and we do not have any current activity in the field, other than we have one shut-in well, the Deventci No. 2. We’re still evaluating our options. Again, with it being prohibited to really stimulate at pressure in Bulgaria, it limits the options that you can do with any case of well bore in the country.

Chris Potter

Okay, thanks. That’s it for me.

Malone Mitchell

Thank you.

Operator

Again if you have a question at this time, please press star then the number one key on your touchtone telephone.

Our next question comes from the line of Danilo Galakanis [ph], a private investor. Your line is open.

Danilo Galakanis

Yes, good morning. I was hoping to get some thoughts from you around your stock price and maybe where you view the intrinsic value to be. I know last year, we had a lot of positive commentary around what the value of TransAtlantic could or should be with outcomes from $3 to $10. You’ve had some adjustments to reserves, but seeing what’s going on with the stock price, there seems to be a little bit of maybe a crisis of confidence. I’m just wondering, thoughts on insider buying, there’s been past purchases at levels a lot higher than today’s prices, so just hoping to get some thoughts around the stock price. Thank you.

Malone Mitchell

You know, the entire valuations given to oil companies really changed in the fourth quarter of last year, and they changed to a discount to proved developed producing, and you see less now in some companies, particularly Valeura, you see significant valuation premium to proved developed producing value, but in most oil companies that have a little broader production base, you see it tied to that and then you see a--particularly when 9.5% of our production base is in southeast Turkey, you continue to see probably a security or political discount there. I think that’s across the board.

Now, with regard to that, the comments have been made that the net asset value or the net asset valuation type of methodology used to value oil companies has passed out of favor and it has passed more to a discounted developed production base, and that really doesn’t have anything to do with what we want or how we view it. It really has everything to do with how the investing public and particularly the large fund managers that control a significantly large part of the shares in most oil companies view valuations. Fundamentals are actually better than they were in the fourth quarter, but valuations of stocks are not necessarily better.

Regarding insider purchasing, I have a 13-D on file and we’ll continue to act as we see appropriate opportunity to--on the value of the company and the stock. I can’t really speak to any other insiders’ intentions.

Danilo Galakanis

Okay. Has there been any blackout periods the last few weeks, I guess up until--

Malone Mitchell

Well, we are always blacked out and we were blacked out the entirety of the time period form when we filed our annual, because we are always blacked out at the beginning of any quarter, from the last day of any quarter until we file, and then there’s basically a 24-hour, period, Tabitha--?

Tabitha Bailey

It will be--the window opens up on the second day after we make our announcement at 10:00 am Eastern time.

Malone Mitchell

So again, July 1 we are blacked out, all insiders are blacked out until filings are made for the second quarter, so every quarter, and I think that’s consistent with most oil companies unless they have some sort of a program--insider, unless they have some sort of a program selling mechanism, every insider in a public company is blacked out generally from the end of a quarter until they’ve made their filings. I guess that’s the case, so you would expect to be blacked out in the third quarter from--or restricted from July 1 through approximately August 8 to 12 and filing time period.

Danilo Galakanis

Okay, that’s helpful, thank you. Look forward to seeing the filing tomorrow.

Malone Mitchell

The filing of the company’s financials came out yesterday evening.

Danilo Galakanis

The presentation I think you had mentioned.

Malone Mitchell

Oh, the presentation - sure, the presentation.

Danilo Galakanis

Right, thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today’s conference call. Thank you for your participation. Have a wonderful day. You may now disconnect.

Malone Mitchell

This is Malone Mitchell. Thank you for your participation this morning on the conference call, and again I would encourage you to attend our annual meeting here in Dallas on June 4 at 9:30. If you need help with directions or further information on that, please contact our office and we’ll be glad to assist you in that.

With that, I would wish everybody a good balance of the week and weekend. Thank you.