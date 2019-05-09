Redfin: Diseconomies Of Scale

Despite an uptick in growth, costs soared as Redfin pivoted more into the.home-flipping business (Redfin Now) and increased field agent headcounts.

Investors should know by now that when Redfin (RDFN) reports earnings, it's never good news. As a rule of thumb, shares of the Seattle-based real estate brokerage typically fall post-release, and in Q1, Redfin dropped nearly 10% as an uptick in growth was drowned out by soaring expenses. Though popular with the millennial crowd and famous for slashing listing fees to just 1% in many of the country's most expensive markets, Redfin has continued to prove that its low-fees model, while a tremendous deal for home buyers and sellers, isn't quite working for the company.

What's key to note from Redfin's latest update is that the company continues to see massive diseconomies of scale, further disproving its initial assertion of being a technology company. Software and internet companies tend to see their margins balloon as they grow in size, as their fixed cost bases become smaller as a percentage of total revenues. For Redfin, the opposite is true - as the company as grown, expenses have grown faster - making it look more and more like a traditional broker.

Investors looking to wring value out of Redfin should beware that the company is already substantially overvalued, at ~2.5x forward revenues for a company whose revenue stream comes at single-digit gross margins. Resist the temptation to buy on the dip and invest elsewhere.

A difficult quest for market share

When Redfin first went public, many of the investors who bought into the stock affirmed the thesis that Redfin's tech-oriented platform and low fees would allow it to quickly capture a large swath of the real estate market. Several years later, it appears that residential real estate is a tough nut to crack - the business is still largely fragmented among strong regional agencies.

This quarter, Redfin's market share grew just 2bps to 0.83%. The company added coverage to one market in the quarter - Huntsville, Alabama.

The good news here is that the company reported an uptick in website visits, up 20% y/y (two points better than Q4's website traffic growth rate of 18% y/y). Despite the acceleration in website visits, however, Redfin's market share gains still remain rather tepid.

It's worth noting as well that total real estate transactions grew just 11% y/y in the quarter to 10,560. Transactions fielded by partner agents, meanwhile, fell -5% y/y:

Figure 1. Redfin Q1 business metrics Source: Redfin Q1 earnings release

In its effort to win more market share, the company has also signed a broad deal with RE/MAX that directs Redfin traffic to RE/MAX partner agents in 5,000 zip codes that Redfin doesn't currently operate in. While it's true that Redfin will earn a cut of these transactions, to me it's an admission that Redfin doesn't have the resources to operate at the scale of the other brokerage giants.

Q1 download: Redfin Now accelerates revenue growth, but sinks the bottom line

Let's now dive deeper into Redfin's Q1 earnings results. Take a look at the revenue summary below:

Figure 2. Redfin revenue breakdown Source: Redfin Q1 earnings release

The good news here is that on a total basis, Redfin's revenues of $110.1 million grew 38% y/y, accelerating sharply over last quarter's 30% y/y growth rate and resoundingly beating Wall Street's expectations of $104.0 million (+30% y/y) by a wide eight-point margin.

The bad news is that virtually all of this growth is driven by Redfin Now, which is Redfin's version of Zillow Offers (Z) - a program in which Redfin buys and sells homes directly from its own balance sheet. The company has doubled down on its home-flipping bet, extending the service to Los Angeles and Dallas this quarter, as well as extending its internal capital limit to $100 million (excluding debt facilities to add leverage to its home purchases).. As seen above, Redfin Now transactions have bloomed from a relatively small base last year, and total properties revenue grew 7x y/y to $21.4 million.

Unfortunately, this revenue stream carries a negative gross margin. Costs associated with Redfin now tallied up to $23.0 million this quarter, indicating a -7% gross margin. We must ask ourselves - why is Redfin engaging in this business if it can't even turn a positive gross margin?

This sore spot was called out immediately by analysts on Redfin's Q1 earnings call. RBC's Mark Mahaney asked when Redfin Now would be gross margin positive, to which CEO Glenn Kelman responded:

As for the gross margins on Redfin Now, we're just not providing distant forward guidance. It's not going to happen in the second or third quarter, so we really can't talk about it."

Essentially, Redfin dove headfirst into the properties business and has no near-term path to profitability in it.

Even outside of Redfin Now, however, Redfin's core real estate gross margins declined to 6.3%, down 330bps from 9.6% in the year-ago quarter. Driving the decline was a 110bps increase in field and touring costs, an 80bps increase in personnel costs, and a 60bps increase in operating costs. The sinking in gross margin further cements the point that even as Redfin grows, its ability to capture economies of scale does not.

On the bright side, Redfin has planned some initiatives to lift margins in the future. Per Kelman's comments on the Q1 earnings call:

Two major technologies rolled out nationwide at Redfin in the first quarter, improving our service and giving us an opportunity to hire fewer people to support our 2020 growth. The first is a system to confirm that listings are available for our customers to tour. We've already built a tour scheduling system for pairing customers with an agent from 2012 to 2017. Now we've extended that system to confirm that the listings being toured are available to show, a project that started in 2016 and rolled out nationwide in February 2019. This lowers the average time to confirm a tour, automating some of the work and shifting the rest to a desk-down coordinator who is faster than an agent in confirming listing availability and less highly paid. We'll get more customers as a result."

Until we see these results, however, we can't bank on improved margins for Redfin. In the meantime, Redfin's free cash flow losses have ballooned to -$50.3 million, representing a massive -46% FCF margin and more than double 1Q18's FCF losses of -$22.8 million:

Figure 3. Redfin cash flows Source: Redfin Q1 earnings release

Note as well that Redfin's own liquidity is dwindling. Its balance sheet holds just $405 million in cash, not counting $115.0 million in convertible debt. At its current cash burn rate, Redfin has less than two years of liquidity left on its books - and given its already-indebted status and sinking share price, raising debt nor equity capital seems like a viable option for this struggling company.

Key takeaways

Each quarter, Redfin continues to prove to investors that its business model is not as glorious and tech-oriented as it initially claimed. Like all real estate brokers, Redfin is weighed down heavily by personnel costs - a problem exacerbated by Redfin's salary-based compensation structure (whereas most other brokers pay on commission, which will trim expenses amid a housing downturn). And while Redfin has been aggressively staffing more agents and expanding into new markets, its real estate growth has slowed down dramatically, with brokerage revenues up just 16% y/y and the total number of transactions slipping to 11% y/y growth. More and more of its growth these days is coming from Redfin Now, which is currently operating at a negative gross margin.

Despite its losses, Redfin is still trading at a mammoth $1.6 billion market cap - which, to me, is quite generous for a company at a ~$400 million revenue run rate running on single-digit gross margins. Continue to avoid this stock.

