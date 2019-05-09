Apple Becomes A Buy Once Again

That being said, Apple is not a growth story, as 53.5% (mrq) of their revenue comes from the stagnating, if not declining, iPhone. Apple's business, and stock price, will be based around the strength of the iPhone.

Strong Q2 Performance From Apple

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) delivered a solid FQ2 print, delivering in-line iPhone results, above consensus Services results, strong guidance, and a boosted shareholder return program. Let's break it down:

Actual Consensus Estimate Beat/(Miss) BEAT/MISS/IN-LINE Revenue $58.02 billion $57.37 billion 1.13% Beat EPS $2.46 $2.36 4.23% Beat iPhone Revenue $31.05 billion $31.1 billion (0.16%) In-Line Services Revenue $11.45 billion $11.37 billion 0.70% Beat iPad Revenue $4.87 billion $4.21 billion 15.67% Beat Mac Revenue $5.5 billion $5.85 billion (5.98%) Miss Other Revenue $5.1 billion $4.79 billion 6.47% Beat FQ3 Revenue Guidance $53.5 billion $51.94 billion 3.00% Beat

As you can see, on every major operating segment, excluding Mac revenue, Apple either beat expectations or came in line with expectations. I would argue the most important figure was the inline data on iPhone revenue. It showed the Street that things weren't as bad with regard to iPhone shipments as analysts anticipated.

In addition, Apple updated investors with a much improved capital return program. This included the approval of a dividend raise from $0.73/share (quarterly) to $0.77/share, a ~5% increase. In addition to this, the company's board authorized an additional $75 billion worth of share repurchases. This shows management's confidence in the value of Apple's stock, and could be an example of the company pushing toward their goal of becoming net cash neutral. The announcement of elevated capital returns was likely a catalyst for the positive price action we saw in the stock.

Estimating iPhone Units In Q2 And FY'19/FY'20

The most important driver of Apple's business remains the performance of the iPhone. If iPhone sales lag, the business, and the stock, will too. Services may be the long-term story, but the iPhone is still the cash cow, and still needs to be the primary focus of investors and analysts. With that being said, let me go into my estimation of ASPs and units for Q2.

As I'm sure many readers know, a few quarters ago, Apple declared they would no longer be reporting iPhone unit sales. This move was made, in my opinion, to push the narrative away from a lagging iPhone story to a booming Services story. Because of this, analysts and investors alike were no longer able to digest earnings data as well, and have to make more blind guesses about units and ASPs.

There are many assumptions one has to make in order to predict iPhone units and ASPs. The first is that the iPhone XR, Apple's lowest-priced iPhone, is the most popular iPhone. This has been backed up by management's previous comments about the XR being Apple's best-selling iPhone. Next, we need to look at the iPhone mix as a whole.

(source: Apple Insider)

The data shows that, as of December 2018, 39% of sales were for the XR, 7% were for the XS, and 19% were for the XS Max. The other 35% of the mix was for older models, the iPhone 8/8+/X generation and older.

The next step in determining ASPs is to examine the last quarter of reported unit shipments, FQ4'2018. The company delivered 46.889 million iPhones. Next, we have to apply this to the mix we previously determined.

Model Name % of Mix ASP attached Units Sold Revenue (in billions of $) XR 39 $749 18,286,000 $13.696 XS Max 19 $1,099 8,909,000 $9.791 XS 7 $999 3,282,000 $3.279 8+ 13 $699 6,095,000 $4.26 8 13 $599 6,095,000 $3.65 7+ 3 $569 1,407,000 $0.8 7 7 $449 3,282,000 $1.474

This brings me to an ASP of $788.03. Because Apple has moved more aggressively toward lowering prices in emerging markets, and a trade-in program that lowers prices, let's assume a modest ~2% discount to the $788 figure. This brings me to an adjusted ASP of $772.27.

Now that we have an estimate for ASPs, we can move on to estimate unit sales for Q2. Assuming this $772 ASP for the iPhone, and an overall iPhone revenue number of $31.05 billion. iPhone revenue divided by the ASP estimate yields a unit sales number of 40.206 million iPhones. Now, let's use this figure to predict iPhone sales in FQ3.

In Q2'18, Apple delivered 52.217 million iPhones. This marks a decline of 23% Y/Y. Assuming the $788 figure for ASP, as Apple hadn't meaningfully reduced prices in emerging markets, let's work backwards and estimate Q1 shipments. In Q1, Apple delivered iPhone revenues of $51.982 billion. On ASPs of $788.03, this means Apple delivered 65.964 million iPhones. This compared to a Q1'18 print of 77.316 million iPhones, a decline of 14.68%.

This means that in the first of half of FY'19, according to my estimates, Apple delivered a total of 106.566 million iPhones, vs. 129.533 million in FY'18, marking a decline of 17.73% Y/Y.

Next, lets evaluate potential for Apple's FQ3 results for the iPhone. Let's assume the decline in iPhone units improves from last quarter's 23% to closer to the Q1 decline of ~15%. We'll assume a year-over-year decline of 18.84%, the midpoint of the two declines. On FQ3'18 iPhone units of 41.3 million, this implies a Q3'19 unit number of 33.519 million iPhones.

Finally, we need to estimate Q4 iPhone shipments. This Q4 estimate will factor in unit sales from new iPhone models. There are supposed to be three of these models, taking after the screen sizes of the XR, XS, and XS Max. I will call these three unnamed models the XR2, the XI, and the XI Max. According to well-known Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, Apple is likely to deliver three new models as the new models, replacing the current lineup. It is likely, in my opinion, that the next generation lineup will perform better in Q4 Y/Y than the current lineup. There are a few reasons for this belief.

First of all, and maybe most importantly, we are going to see an exterior redesign, with the XI Max seeing a triple lens camera and the XR2 seeing a two-lens camera (currently featured on the XS and XS Max). In addition to this, these new iPhone models could feature a new convenient battery-sharing technology, where you can give charge on one phone to the other phone. All of this being said, I assume the technical upgrades to the phone, especially the camera upgrade, will be a major selling point toward consumers.

This combined with greater marketing of the models and a similar pricing strategy to the current lineup should allow for Y/Y growth in iPhone units. Especially considering 2H'18 was a weak upgrade cycle and a tough comp in general, we should see a modest Y/Y increase.

Model Q4'19 Unit Sales (est.) iPhone XI 2,921,000 iPhone XI Max 9,443,000 iPhone XR2 18,653,000 Other 14,277,000

Model Q4'18 Unit Sales (Actual) iPhone XS 3,282,000 iPhone XS Max 8,909,000 iPhone XR 18,287,000 Other 16,411,000

As you can see, I'm predicting a large decline from the XS to its new generation XI, as the XI Max and XR2 steal the XI's thunder. The XI, more than anything, will likely be a niche phone, with the majority of buyers purchasing a XI Max or XR2. I'm also predicting modest unit growth in the XI Max and XR2 because of their flat pricing and technical upgrades.

I'm projecting Apple sells 31.017 million of the new models, but we also need to factor in older models. In Q4'18, I estimate that all other models (XR/XS Max/XS generation and older) see a sales decline of 15% as the ecosystem transitions away from home-button based phones (iPhone 8/8+ and older) to FaceID based phones. Plus, the value proposition of buying a XR substantially decreases with the launch of the next generation XR2.

This brings to a Q4 estimate of 45.294 million iPhones. Assuming the mix shifts upward to higher priced phones, which it will if the ecosystem shifts off home button based devices to higher priced FaceID ones, we should see a slight shift upwards in ASPs. I conclude that ASPs rise ~1%, to $780.00.

This brings me to an FY'19 estimate of 185.379 million iPhones. This brings me to an ASP estimate of $778.12 for FY'19.

My Estimate Consensus Difference (+/- %) Units 185.379 mln 184.9 mln 0.25% ASP $778.12 $760.41 Revenue $144.247 bln $140.6 bln

iPad and Mac: The Other Hardware Products

Apple's business started as a PC manufacturer. Their first hit product was the Apple II, and paved the way for their expansion over the years. Now, the vast majority of Apple's business is done by selling premium iPhones, with the iPad and iMac making up ~16% of Apple's revenue combined. The iPad and Mac are still substantial businesses, but they are nowhere near as relevant as the iPhone. What I want to focus my attention on however is the nature of the niches these segments operate in.

The tablet market is much smaller and much less competitive than the smartphone market. In addition, Apple's iPad has solid name recognition and brand in the tablet market. Because of this, Apple is a market leader in the tablet space.

In Apple's Mac business, the company is focused on a particular niche of the overall PC market. Currently, Apple dominates the premium PC space with their MacBook notebooks and iMac desktops. As a matter of fact, the average Mac ASP is roughly double the average ASP of the PC market.

As you can see, over the last several years, Apple has trained their sights on the high end PC market rather than attack the entrenched lower-priced Windows-based market. We should expect Apple to continue delivering products to the high end, rather than shifting to the lower-margin, lower-performance PC market.

All in all, the Mac and iPad business segments are still doing well, despite their small piece of Apple's overall business. Because of Apple's overall success in the PC and tablet space, I see continued stability in unit sales.

The Apple Growth Story: Services and Other

Finally, the arguably most important piece to the Apple bull thesis, we have the services expansion story. Since the iPhones 2007 launch, Apple has delivered a plethora of applications and software products to capitalize on increased smartphone use and adoption. Consider the analogy of the iPhone as a piece of real estate.

The iPhone is the house. All of its platforms and software apps inside the phone are like the furniture in the home. The home is only as good as the stuff inside it. The same applies to smartphones.

In addition, the suite of iOS exclusive platforms (like iTunes and Apple Music) further cements Apple's brand and the stickiness of the iOS ecosystem, keeping the iPhone upgrade cycle intact longer term.

Apple's services business can be broken down into seven major categories:

App Store

AppleCare+

Licensing & Other

Apple Music

Deferred Free Services

iTunes

New Services

While it may seem like a lot of services, the two segments that currently have the biggest effect on Apple's services business are the licensing and app store segments. Let's start with the App Store.

App Store: About a third of Apple's services revenue comes from the App Store. It's the largest business within the services segment, even greater than their large licensing business.

The app store makes money through fees and take rates. The app store, being iOS exclusive, offers consumers the opportunity to download a variety of apps. As of now, there are 2 million plus apps both Apple and third-party developer made. The app store allows iPhone owners to purchase and download apps.

The app store operates as a revenue sharing model, with the App Store taking a general 30% take rate of app purchases. This rate declines to 15% for subscriptions. In general, no one customer makes up a material part of the App Store's business. The largest single customer makes up 0.3% of the app store's revenue.

Per Credit Suisse, the most important part of the App Store's business is gaming. The download of gaming applications has led to a surge in the app store's use.

(source: Credit Suisse)

As you can see, gaming is by far the most important driver of the App Store's revenue, followed by entertainment and other products. However, the greatest portion of app store revenue comes from China (per Credit Suisse). Recently, Chinese regulators have been increasingly strict on gaming downloads in the country, leading to a drastic slowdown in the growth rate of game downloads. However, as regulatory tensions ease throughout the year, we should see a pick up of game downloads in China.

However, among other segments of the app ecosystem, gaming was the slowest-growing segment. The fastest growing segment, on the other hand, was entertainment. Eventually, Apple may shift its focus away from gaming and toward faster-growing segments.

Licensing and Other: This segment features Apple's licensing business, in which they collect large payments from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to have Google be the primary browser on the iPhone. This number is not broken out within services, but has previously been estimated to a $9.5 billion number in 2018. It's rather difficult to estimate and project the growth rate in TAC in years ahead, as any renegotiation of the Apple-Google agreement cause swings in services revenue and margins.

The most frustrating part about Apple's TAC business is the business' sheer size and lack of clarity on the size of the business. If Apple provided investors greater clarity on TAC's impact it would help size up Services long-term growth. However, as more and more people begin searching the Web, we should expect these TAC payments to continue increasing. The question, at what growth rate will TAC grow?

Simply put, I do not know. This is one of if not the most important variable in the services growth equation. How stable will TAC revenues and margins be?

The "other" part of this segment includes products like iCloud and Apple Pay. These services do not fundamentally change or improve the company's growth trajectory. Rather, I believe they enhance the stickiness of the ecosystem. Services like Apple Pay and iCloud are like sweeteners, adding value to other products. They in and of themselves aren't massive market opportunities.

AppleCare+: AppleCare+ is a business that operates to insure new iPhone buyers from damage and theft. Higher ASPs on iPhones drive higher prices on AppleCare+ insurance plans. To be clear, iPhones are not the only iPhone devices with AppleCare plans. Other hardware products like iPads and iMacs are insured under AppleCare plans.

However, AppleCare's revenue is more likely to be directly correlated to iPhone unit sales. After all, you are only buying insurance plans on an iPhone if you buy an iPhone in the first place. If you don't buy an iPhone, there's no point in buying an insurance plan.

Thus, as iPhone units decline, so will AppleCare+ growth. Hardware unit sales and AppleCare growth rate are definitely correlated. A downdraft in iPhone units and iPad/Mac units will lead to a deceleration in 2019 AppleCare growth.

Apple Music: The next service I'll talk about is Apple Music. Apple Music could be one of Apple's services with the most potential. The one main competitor to Apple Music in the music streaming arena is Spotify (NYSE:SPOT). While Spotify has a larger addressable market (Android + iOS), and a more concentrated focus on one market, it's still valued at $25 billion. Apple Music currently has basically the same pricing plans as Spotify, but is limited to the iOS ecosystem. Because of this, Apple Music has a smaller TAM (total addressable market).

However, Apple Music still has gained significant traction, reeling in 50 million paid subscribers as of January, vs. 31 million at the end of 2017. This is stunning growth, and as music streaming continues to take off, Apple Music will be a key beneficiary, adding tens of millions of subscribers in the years to come.

While Apple Music is not as valuable as Spotify, it's still a long-term growth driver for Apple's services business.

Deferred Free Services and iTunes: These two services are arguably the least important to Apple in the long term and are unlikely to be key drivers of the services growth narrative.

Starting with deferred free services. The DFS segment is a way of accounting for Apple's free services like Siri, free iCloud services, and Apple Maps on the balance sheet. Then, the value of that balance sheet number is amortized into revenue on the income statement. Like AppleCare, it seems like there's a general attachment to iPhone units. As iPhone units stabilize and/or decline, we should see a decline in DFS revenue.

Secondly, let's look at one of Apple's oldest music products, iTunes. It offers device owners the ability to digitally purchase music. However, I believe the long-term trajectory of iTunes is in jeopardy as Apple Music cannibalizes the product. Users are shifting away from purchasing music on a per song/album basis, and want access to all the music possible and the press of a button. In return, Apple makes a recurring revenue stream, while Apple Music subscribers get nearly unlimited access to music. Overall, iTunes will most likely be cannibalized by Apple Music longer term.

New Services: Finally, there are a few new services Apple has unveiled and will likely unveil in the future that will help keep up strong growth in the services segment.

Recently, Apple launched AppleTV+, Apple Card, News+ and Arcade. In the future, these products could add billions of dollars of value to services revenue. The addition of these products not only enhance the value of the services segment, they will also increase the stickiness of the iOS ecosystem.

The most interesting launch, in my view, is the launch of original programming through AppleTV+. With access to original, exclusive content from some of the great creative minds like Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, AppleTV+ presents a great entertainment opportunity for Apple. It's exclusivity to the iOS user base could help Apple gain traction and market share from entrenched competitors like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). In addition, bundling certain tiers of free programming with the purchase of an iPhone could create further tailwinds for TV+ growth.

All in all, future innovation and software services from Apple will act as a tailwind for services growth.

Valuing The Stock

Everything I have said is well and good, but we have to look at the valuation of business. Recently, Apple shares have had a tremendous run off their bottom of $142. While shares have increased dramatically, in recent months, I believe that their upside going to continue for much longer.

Anyone who follows my content knows that I like to value businesses. I value businesses based on a discounted cash flow model. I regularly edit these DCFs and change my price targets to reflect greater or less optimism surrounding the business. With all that being said, let's start building the valuation.

Here's Apple's cost of equity:

This cost of equity calculation is based off a beta of 1.02. I found this beta by taking the average of the one-, two-, and three-year unlevered and levered betas. This gave me a beta slightly higher than the market. In addition, I have a risk free rate of 2.464%, the current 10-year bond yield. On top of that, I have an equity risk premium of 499 basis points, per Damodaran's May 1 calculations.

This WACC calculation factors in a total debt load of $112.63 billion, per the recent Q2 earnings release. In addition, it factors in a cost of debt of 2.68%, the yield on Apple's bonds. All of this, with a 16.5% tax rate, brings me to a WACC of 6.98%.

Now, on to my projections for the business.

Keep in mind that these projections for '19 and '20 are well below consensus expectations for revenue. In addition, the long-term trajectory of the iPhone is uncertain. These unit sales estimates for these hardware products in uncertain and is subject to fluctuation. Overall, in five years, I can see Apple growing to $300 billion-plus in revenue. Now, on to the profits, what the valuation is based off of.

Again, EPS is well below consensus expectations for '19 and '20. In addition, FCF for 2018 was ~$64 billion. In this model, the highest FCF level is $60.4 billion in 2023. My gross margin targets may be overstating or understating Apple's future, as iPhone pricing, services margins, and other factors could weigh/boost margins. Lastly, my opex and capex estimates could be too low as Apple investments in original content and R&D in the future.

Now, on to my final valuation of the business.

This final valuation uses a 2% terminal growth rate and an updated ~4.6 billion share count. This upside profile of ~16% doesn't factor in dividends, which boosts fair value by ~1.5%.

Conclusion

A while back, I wrote an article expressing my concerns about Apple's stock. My concerns extended past weak iPhone sales to potential slowdown in services. Now however, as iPhone deliveries recover, and services growth remains strong, I upgrade Apple back from a hold to a buy, raising my one year price target from $178 to $235. This price target increase and upgrade in rating reflects my recent optimism on iPhone deliveries and services growth. However, I'm yet to initiate a long position in Apple, as I'm waiting for market volatility to settle and a more compelling entry point for the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser, and this is not financial advice. Please do your own due diligence before initiating positions, long or short, in any of the securities mentioned.