Microchip Technology Bumps Along The Bottom

Microchip has some solid long-term potential, but the near-term valuation seems more reasonable and there is still plenty of end-market uncertainty.

It remains to be seen if this latest escalation in the U.S.-China trade dispute will snap investor confidence in the second half rebound that seemed to be supporting valuations.

Microchip's fiscal fourth quarter was fine, and the company surpassed GM expectations and appeared to gain some MCU share, but lower guidance for the next quarter was disappointing.

I’ve been writing for a little while now that I thought the semiconductor rally was ahead of itself, and that between ambitious expectations for a second half bounce, high inventories, shrinking lead-times, and ongoing uncertainty with trade relations with China, there were a lot of factors in play that could blunt the “V-shaped” rally so many investors seemed to be counting on. To that end, I thought Microchip Technology (MCHP) shares were ahead of themselves in the short term back in February, and the shares are now pretty much flat versus that last article.

With Microchip revising down for the fourth time, and blaming it largely on the tariff issue, I wonder if this will be the moment of reckoning for the larger chip space. Either way, I still see some downside risk over the near term. Specific to Microchip, I do like the business and management’s active approach to inventory management and M&A, even if I think they are occasionally too bullish on guidance. High debt is a risk (almost 8x my FY20 FCF estimate), and the shares don’t look like a margin bargain on short-term metrics, but I’d keep an eye on any sell-off, as I think the shares can go higher over the long term.

Inline Revenue And Surprisingly Good Gross Margin

Microchip closed its fiscal year with a decent quarter, though it followed its peers in guiding lower for the June quarter despite management calling a bottom in March.

Revenue rose 33% yoy, but fell 6% qoq, basically meeting expectations. Analog was relatively weak on a sequential basis (down 6.5%), while MCUs did slightly better (down 5%) and the small memory business was also better (down 4%). FPGA sales fell 5% sequentially, worse than Lattice’s (LSCC) 2% growth, but the end-market mixes are pretty different between those businesses. While it’s tough to benchmark Microchip against Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY), NXP (NXPI), STMicro (STM), Cypress (CY) and others due to different segmentation and reporting structures, I believe Microchip is continuing to gain share in the MCU space, including within the faster-growing 32-bit market where Microchip’s share is weakest.

Gross margin improved 50bp yoy and was flat sequentially, beating expectations by close to a point. I call that a good performance in a still-challenging market, and I believe it supports management’s prior comments that there were still gains to be had from in-sourcing manufacturing at Atmel and Microsemi. I also believe there’s meaningful volume-driven leverage potential, but that’s going to have to wait a bit.

Operating income rose 22% yoy and fell 9% sequentially, with 310bp of yoy contraction in margin (and 100bp qoq). Still, that was good for better than a one-point beat relative to the Street.

On the subject of inventories, Microsemi distributor inventories were stable, and overall distributor inventories were down 1 day (to 35) as the company believes it under-shipped demand. Still, inventory days on the balance sheet rose 9 days sequentially (to 129), well above the long-term median and still high enough to be a concern relative to recovery cycle expectations.

The Recovery … Will Be Delayed

As I said, I’ve been more bearish/skeptical on the prospects for a sharp recovery in the chip market. Some of that has been based on my concerns that there’s more risk in the short-cycle industrial economy than is commonly reflected in estimates, and some of that is based on ongoing trade tensions with China … but really it’s just about looking at how past cycles have played out. Given where lead-times got to, I thought it was a little ambitious to expect a shorter-than-normal down-cycle and/or a sharper-than-normal rebound.

Management blamed the recent tariff escalation between the U.S. and China for its below-expectations guide. Management’s guide for flat qoq sales was about 4% below expectations, and the EPS figure was likewise guided down (about 11% at the midpoint). Given what I’ve seen from other chip companies before the tariff hike and Microchip’s own inventory situation, I don’t think it’s just the tariff situation driving this revision, but that’s neither here nor there.

I do wonder how this tariff issue will play out across the sector. Quite a few sell-side analysts were anchoring their bullish calls for the second half on a positive resolution to the trade dispute with China. Now that is looking shaky at best – I think a resolution will eventually get hammered out, but “when?” is a key question. Knowing sell-side analysts (I used to be one…), I’m sure some of them will latch on to some other argument for maintaining their bullishness, and it won’t surprise me to read things like “well … just think how much bigger the rebound will be!”

Specific to Microchip, there are still many positive longer-term drivers in play. I love the company’s diversification across multiple chip types and markets, and like so many other chip companies, Microchip is well-placed to benefit from auto content growth, IoT expansion, and MCU share growth. Microchip is a little under-exposed to the data center market, but that could be addressed by another deal down the road.

The Outlook

This new fiscal year will probably be at least a little weaker for Microchip than initially hoped, but I still think this is a company that will generate mid-single-digit long-term annualized revenue growth and with strong margins, driving high single-digit FCF growth. Discounting those cash flows, I believe a fair value in the low $90’s is appropriate.

Near-term valuation is more challenging given the more limited gross and operating margin leverage (a key driver in semiconductor stock multiples). It’s not hard to see a path to the mid-to-high $90’s in the not-too-distant future, but for now the shares seem around fair value.

The Bottom Line

I think there are cheaper names in the chip space than Microchip (like STMicro), and I still see some near-term risks to estimates and sentiment, so I’m more of a “bullish hold” mindset on this stock. If there’s a more protracted sell-off, I’d certainly revisit that. While Microchip’s high debt and high inventory are concerns, I think the company is well-placed long-term for growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.