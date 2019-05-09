After Q1 Results: Henkel Is Still A Buy For Long-Term Investors

Overall, the results were mixed, but compared to Procter & Gamble and 3M, Henkel is still cheap.

Henkel still has organic growth but faces headwinds in one of his biggest business.

Henkel (OTCPK:HENKY) just delivered the numbers for the first quarter in 2019. After providing the highlights, I will analyze these numbers.

The Highlights

Here are the highlights of the first quarter short and sweet:

Sales rise by 2.8% to 4,969 million euros, organic growth +0.7%

Operating profit (EBIT)* amounts to 795 million euros (-5.6%)

EBIT margin* at 16.0% (-140 basis points)

Earnings per preferred share* reach 1.34 euros, -6.3% at constant currencies

EBIT margin and EPS came in below the previous year's quarter, but within the corridor of the full year guidance

Strong free cash flow development: 523 million euros

Investing in growth and increasing competitiveness

At 523 million euros, free cash flow in the first quarter of 2019 was substantially higher than in the same period of the previous year (22 million euros).

(* Adjusted for one-time charges/gains and restructuring charges.)

Furthermore, despite these positive sales growth, Henkel confirms the outlook for the fiscal year 2019.

Analysis

I will first explain what I liked on these numbers. Afterwards, negative aspects have to be considered too.

On the upside

Firstly, business with Laundry and Home Care, which makes 32 percent of total Henkel sales, performed very well. The Laundry & Home Care business unit posted a very strong organic sales growth of 4.7 percent, supported by the positive contributions from the successful launch of new products and innovations in key markets. There was also a strong momentum in the US-market, but here the comparable is low because of last year's issues with logistics (see above).

Secondly, business in North America now seems to be much better again. At the beginning of last year, sales plummeted due to problems with the logistics system in North America and strong price competition. But now, Henkel managed to deliver an organic growth of 1.1 percent in North America. Henkel makes about a quarter of its sales in North America but has been in a price war with Procter & Gamble (PG), after launching Persil in 2015. But like Procter & Gamble, both companies seem to profit from a better business with laundry care in North America.

Thirdly, Henkel has great growth in unsaturated markets. The emerging markets again made an above-average contribution to the organic growth of the Group, with a good organic sales growth of 2.2 percent. Eastern Europe achieved organic growth of 6.5 percent. In Africa/Middle East, sales grew organically by 13.5 percent. Sales in the North America region increased organically by 1.1 percent. Latin America achieved organic growth of 8.0 percent. As these markets offer the most growth potential, I'm happy about this development.

On the downside

Besides these positive aspects, there are some things I am feeling not that comfortable with.

Henkel faces an increasingly challenging market environment. The business with Adhesive Technologies which is naturally cyclical did not perform well. Sales decreased organically by 0.8 percent, and the EBIT margin fell by 0.6 percentage points to 16.5 percent, mainly due to a deceleration in the electronics and automotive sectors.

Of course, this hurts, especially because the business with Adhesive Technologies is with 47 percent of Henkel's total sales the biggest business and was the reliable growth engine in recent years. On the other hand, this business is cyclical and not only Henkel faces this problems with slowing industries and trade war. Compared to 3M (MMM), Henkel seems to have a better grip on these problems. Remember the market reaction, after 3M reported the results for the first quarter. After missing estimates for both Q1 earnings and revenues and cutting its 2019 outlook, the stock price plunged 8 percents. But unlike 3M, this business development was expected and communicated to the shareholder of Henkel before. Furthermore, the CEO Van Bylen anticipate industrial growth momentum in the second half of the year (specifically on Automotive and the Electronics).

What I am more disappointed with is the development in the Beauty Care business which makes 20 percent of total Henkel sales. Sales of the Beauty Care business unit were organically 2.2 percent below the prior-year quarter, mainly due to a weak performance of the retail business in Western Europe and in China. In this business, Procter & Gamble saw a much better development with organic sales growth of 9 percent. Additionally, in this segment, brand loyalty decreases, cheap products produced by discounters makes the life of established manufacturers difficult (especially in Europe). The price war is likely to get worse.

Outlook 2019

Henkel expects an organic sales growth of between 2 and 4 percent in the current fiscal year. For the adjusted EBIT margin, he expects a range of 16 to 17 percent and an adjusted EPS in the mid-single percentage range below prior year at constant exchange rates.

Henkel also committed to a payout of between 30 and 40 percent of net income to shareholders from 2019, compared with 25 to 35 percent at present. Note, however, that - as is customary in German companies - the payment is made only once a year (usually in April or May) and not quarterly. For 2018 the dividend yield was 1.90 percent.

Henkel is still a long term investment

There are some arguments which led me to buy a few more shares of Henkel (ordinary shares).

Investing in future growth

As the CEO Van Bylen said, overall, the business development in the first quarter 2019 was mixed. Furthermore, Henkel has a lack of growth potential. But in response, Henkel will lift investment spending by 300m EUR to capture growth opportunities. Van Bylen said Henkel will strengthen his position by accelerating the launch of new brands and innovations, increasing our marketing investments and driving digitization even further. Of course, this will hurt EPS and FCF in the short term and explains an adjusted EPS in the mid-single percentage range below prior year at constant exchange rates for 2019.

But I like it, when companies are facing the need to growth and to modernize the business. Unlike 3M, Henkel seems to pull the necessary trigger more on time.

Fundamentals

Even with these challenges ahead, I do not expect, that this will hurt Henkel's ability to pay out dividends, as the current pay out ratio is quite low. Furthermore, Henkel has a reasonable PE and a big part of the business is a conservative on (laundry, beauty, etc.).

2018 2019 EPS EUR 5.31 5.0 PE 16.2 17.4 Dividend EUR 1.85 1.90 Yield 2.1 % 2.2 % FCF EUR 6.09 5.82

Given the commitment of having a payout ratio between 30 and 40 percent, I expect a dividend between 1.90 and 2 EUR and a yield around 2.2/2.3 percent. This is not huge and could reflect a slight overvaluation. But even though Henkel is not a dividend aristocrat, dividend growth is still impressive.

Dividend Henkel. Source: website Henkel

Note: Henkel trades in ordinary shares which have voting rights and preferred shares. The preferred shares are the significantly more liquid class of Henkel shares. Apart from the treasury shares (2.07 percent), they are entirely in free float. While the preferred shares are traded in the German Stock Index, the ordinary shares are nearly 10 percent cheaper. Therefore, they have a higher yield too.

Alternatives

To consider an alternative investment you have to focus the markets, Henkel is operating in.

(Source: https://www.henkel-northamerica.com/brands-and-businesses)

With the three businesses Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care and Laundry & Home Care, Henkel operates not only in the consumer goods market, where it has to compete with Procter & Gamble, Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF) and Unilver (UL). Especially with the Adhesive Technologies, Henkel offers a wide product portfolio to the professional market:

(Source: https://www.henkel-northamerica.com/brands-and-businesses/adhesive-technologies)

This makes Henkel to the world's biggest adhesive producer and represents 47 percent of total Henkel sales in 2018. In this market, Henkel competes especially with 3M.

So let us compare this five companies:

Henkel* 5 EUR 17.4 1.90 EUR 2.2 % ~ 38 % EPS 2019 PE 2019 dividend yield payout Ratio P&G 4.47 USD 23.52 2.98 USD 2.84 % ~ 68 % Reckitt Benckiser 4.51 USD 17.52 2.20 USD 2.78 % ~ 49 % Unilever 2.87 USD 21 1.81 USD 3 % ~ 60 % 3M 2.23 USD 18.78 5.57 USD 3.1 % ~ 55 %

(*Note: I used the 2020 numbers with the expected decrease in ESP and a slightly higher payout because Henkel has already paid the dividend for 2019)

While I used for Henkel the 2020 EPS with lower earnings than 2019, Henkel still has the lowest PE. Compared to the PE of Procter & Gamble and Unilver with over 20, Henkel seems to be the cheaper company.

For Reckitt Benckiser, which looks quite as cheap as Henkel, Brexit and the Indivior (INVVY) indictment has to be taken into account. When Indivior became a separate entity, the two companies agreed on a mutual indemnity clause, under which Reckitt would reimburse Indivior for any liability imposed on the company for matters relating to its business.

3M, which already came down after the numbers for the 1Q 2019, has still a higher PE than Henkel, even though Henkel seems to be less cyclical than 3M because of its consumer goods portfolio.

Furthermore, Henkel deals with the same fundamental problems as Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Reckitt (fewer brand loyalty) and 3M (cyclical problems) do. But compared to each of them, Henkel always has the broader product portfolio (consumer and industry professionals).

Overall, I like that Henkel addresses the problems aggressively with investments. That seems to pay off in the future. In the conference call, the CEO has confirmed, that Henkel saw first positive effects from newly launched brands and innovations and a continued successfully developed our professional business.

As a long-term investor, I like to accept short-term losses in EPS which are expected during such a phase, as long as management act transparent and stick to the plan. At 3M I have my doubts as to whether there really is such a long-term plan.

At the current status, Henkel reminds me of the efforts Procter & Gamble made to return to sustainable growth. Unlike Procter & Gamble, Henkel is only beginning to implement these plans, and Procter & Gamble is thus a bit further ahead. But I think, the market has already priced in this efforts. Henkel, on the other hand, is in a price range which hasn't been seen for many years.

Family-owned companies

After all, there is another thing I like very much. Henkel is still a family-owned company. 61.20 percent of the Henkel ordinary shares are held by members of the Henkel family.

For me as an investor, looking for companies with a long-term business horizon, this is a good sign because research has found that owner-managed companies do perform better than an average company which is managed by ‘extern’ managers. The reasons are:

Family-owned or owner-managed companies do not need to focus on short-term quarterly earnings.

The business strategy is mostly long-term.

Management is not so focused on individual quarters.

Capital market pressures forces to be profitable.

That's the main reason why I do not feel uncomfortable with the lower returns and the investments needed in the future. A whole family dynasty is bound to the well-being of Henkel. In that sense, they will act as far-sightedly as possible. Adding the reasonable fundamentals I stated above to this, the sum is all I want as a long term investor. Therefore, I consider Henkel as a buy.

Conclusion

With investing in future growth, a low payout ratio and low PE, Henkel is still worth a long term investment. Compared to its main competitors, Henkel has the wider product portfolio. The share price is in a range which hasn't been seen for many years. Due to the higher dividend yield, I recommend the ordinary shares.

In the USA, investors are able to acquire Henkel ordinary and preferred shares by the way of stock ownership certificates obtained through the Sponsored Level I ADR (American Depositary Receipt) program.

