Copa Shares Snap Back As The Street Is Reminded Of The Strong Cost Story

Capacity and traffic growth look limited in 2019, as do yields, but Brazil should start improving later this year and the longer-term outlook is still positive.

Copa’s (CPA) low $70’s share price around Christmas of 2018 will probably go down in my annals of “shouda, couda, wouda”, and maybe ought to serve as a reminder to use a more compelling alert/reminder system. Anyway, while this Latin American airline’s shares had been drifting since February, the shares rebounded strongly after first quarter earnings, as management once again demonstrated its proven (but still occasionally overlooked) cost management ability and maintained a fairly benign outlook for the business, as well as reiterating some encouragement about the Brazilian market later this year.

I still believe Copa is undervalued and buyable here. There are risks that Brazil won’t recover as quickly or as strongly as hoped, and that’s likewise true for Argentina, but I believe the company has been operating well even with things as they are. With a very strong network and operating plan in place, I believe mid-single-digit revenue growth can drive high single-digit EBITDAR growth and support a fair value around $100.

Strong Cost Controls Drive Operating Income

Copa did more or less as expected on the top line (beating by 1%), as revenue declined 6% on a 9% decline in yield and a 2% increase in traffic. Given the experiences of more Brazil-exposed regional airlines like Gol Linhas (GOL), LATAM (LTM), and Azul (AZUL), I’m happy with this performance.

Capacity increased slightly less than 2%, leading to a modest improvement in load factor – up 30bp yoy and 50bp qoq to 83.3%. Yield declined 9% yoy, but improved 3% qoq, to $0.121.

Cost management was once again a positive contributor to the story. Cost per available seat mile (or CASM) declined 4%, and was down 3% on an ex-fuel basis to $0.061. Lower year-over-year maintenance costs helped, and although EBITDAR fell 16% and operating income fell 24%, both beat expectations by better than 20% this quarter.

Guidance Was Okay, But Okay Is Good Enough

In an environment where the market is worried about miss-and-lower reports from Latin American airlines, Copa’s report comes across as pretty positive.

Management did reduce its capacity growth guidance from 2% to more or less flat (+/- 1%), with the grounding of the MAX 9 fleet the principle driver. While Copa does have options to offset these groundings, I think the underlying trend in traffic demand is such that Copa can stand pat, and it may well provide a slight boost to margins to limit the near-term capacity growth.

To that end, while management did hike its fuel cost expectations (from $2.15/gal to $2.25/gal), it maintained its operating margin guidance of 12% to 14%. Readers should note that Copa’s cost is an “all in” cost that is always going to be higher than the actual cost of the fuel itself. Copa’s guidance roughly approximates the current spot price of jet fuel, and I consider that a modest risk to guidance. I’m not in the business of predicting jet fuel prices, but if tensions between the U.S. and Iran get worse, that could possibly drive higher prices. Likewise, if the economic rebound that some still seem to expect for the second half of 2019 really happens, that to could drive incrementally higher fuel prices.

Importantly, management had good things to say about demand and competitor behavior. Demand and capacity management (competitors acting responsibly, basically) are getting better everywhere across Copa’s operating region except Argentina. That’s encouraging given the weak recent guidance from GOL and the concerns about the domestic Brazil market for GOL, LATAM, and Azul. Then again, Copa isn’t a domestic Brazilian carrier – it flies in and out of Brazil, but not point-to-point within Brazil, and those dynamics are different.

Uncertainty Now, But Growth Over The Longer Term

I think Copa management is more or less on target assuming an improved operating environment in Brazil for the second half of 2019. Management isn’t looking for a huge recovery, which is smart, but there are signs that demand is firming. Argentina, though, remains a bigger question. The good news, if you can call it that, is that Argentina has been a shrinking part of the business, so I don’t see a slower pace of that recovery really making a huge difference. If yields remain inadequate in Argentina, further capacity rationalization could make sense, but I think Copa is reluctant to cut back too far and allow rivals to gain a stronger presence.

As far as the core model goes, I continue to like Copa’s operating plan. With its Panama City hub and numerous small routes (a large percentage of its destinations have 20 or fewer passengers per day), Copa’s model is well-suited for smaller, more efficient aircraft and it’s difficult for competitors to break into those routes, particularly with Copa’s efforts to improve its loyalty program.

The Outlook

Underlying Latin American air traffic is forecasted to grow at close to 5% over the next 15 years (by IATA). Between leveraging existing markets and adding new routes, I’m comfortable with my assumption of roughly 6% annualized revenue growth from Copa over the next decade. I do think it will be difficult for Copa to substantially reduce operating costs, but running more traffic through its existing operations should still generate positive leverage. I’d also note that Copa has long been reasonable and responsible with respect to its fleet growth plans.

Discounted cash flow and forward EBITDAR methodologies give me roughly similar results today, with fair values in the high $90’s to low $100’s. My long-term FCF assumptions may yet prove low for Copa, as my forward FCF margin assumptions are lower than the trailing average. With EBITDAR, I’ve bumped my multiple to 7.5x to reflect better sustained margins and a longer-term growth rate in the high single digits.

The Bottom Line

It can be hard to buy in right after a big move in a stock, but I believe Copa remains fundamentally undervalued. Latin America is not an easy operating environment, and the airline industry is a difficult one, but Copa has managed to avoid a lot of the irresponsible competition that has afflicted some of its markets, and I like Copa’s long-term opportunity as a hub-and-spoke operator centered in Panama City.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.