Should You Be Trading ZIV Instead Of SVXY?

Since the cut in leverage, SVXY and ZIV have had very similar returns, but SVXY still carries more risk than ZIV.

The Extinction Level Event

Over the last year, we've seen a lot of changes in the volatility exchange-traded products (ETP) space. It all started on February 5, 2018, with a massive increase in volatility that ultimately proved to be an extinction-level event for the grand-daddy of short volatility ETFs -- XIV. Late that afternoon, volatility almost doubled, increasing about 95%, in fact. Given the way that inverse volatility funds like XIV compute their values, this resulted in a 95% loss for XIV. According to the XIV prospectus, following a loss of more than 80% in a single day, the issuer, Credit Suisse, was allowed to pay off the notes and terminate trading (XIV was structured as an exchange-traded note, or ETN). Credit Suisse chose to exercise those rights and XIV stopped trading later that month, on February 20, 2018. XIV was like a dinosaur trying to deal with a large meteorite -- it didn't survive in the face of an unlikely traumatic event. I wrote about some of this previously, on February 7, 2018.

Interestingly, XIV's cousin, SVXY, which was nearly identical for almost all practical purposes, did not choose to terminate, even though the issuer, ProShares, had very similar rights in the SVXY prospectus. SVXY trades as an ETF rather than an ETN, and I'm sure this subtle distinction had a lot to do with the different termination decisions pursued by Credit Suisse and ProShares.

Since the demise of XIV, SVXY has become the premier short-volatility ETP in the market. Interestingly, however, ProShares chose to alter some of the rules of the game shortly thereafter. Specifically, to help survive another future extinction-level event for SVXY, ProShares changed the inverse leverage ratio from -1 to -0.5 later that month (February 28, 2018). When the tracking index for short-term volatility (you can use VXX as a rough proxy for this) goes down by 5%, the old SVXY would go up by roughly 5%. Under the new leverage multiple, SVXY will go up by only about 2.5%. At first, that might seem like a bad change. But on the flip side, if the index goes up by 95% as it did on February 5, 2018, the old SVXY would have gone down by roughly 95% whereas the new SVXY would go down by only 47.5%. That's still a pretty steep one-day loss, but it's far more manageable than 95%. Further, since you can only lose 100% of your value, it makes it far less likely to go bust outright. Under the new rules, hitting another 80% loss would require a single-day 160% increase in the index. That's still theoretically possible, but it's a lot less likely. SVXY was the dinosaur that survived and adapted to the new world.

ZIV is the Rodney Dangerfield of Volatility Trading

"I don't get no respect!" -- Rodney Dangerfield

XIV and SVXY have always had a little brother. His name is ZIV. Whereas SVXY (and XIV, formerly) focuses on short-term volatility futures (months 1 and 2), ZIV focuses on medium-term volatility futures (months 4 through 7). Like Rodney Dangerfield, ZIV doesn't get much respect. The average daily trading volume for SVXY as I write this is more than 43 times that of ZIV: 2.86 million shares versus 65.7 thousand shares. That's quite a disparity, but it also somewhat mirrors the volume disparities associated with the underlying futures themselves. For instance, the two front-month VIX futures trade more than 10 or even 20 times the number of contracts as the back-month futures.

Over the past year, I've been watching the new SVXY and ZIV trade and noting how they have performed. Prior to February 5, 2018, XIV and SVXY had far better long-term returns than ZIV did. You can see that in the figure below, which shows gains for 2017. During this period, SVXY posted gains of more than 163%, whereas ZIV only gained 87%.

Of course, XIV and SVXY always carried a higher associated risk, but that was justified by the higher returns. We saw that bargain play out fully on February 5. The figure below shows the total returns for 2017 up through the first half of February, 2018, when SVXY changed its leverage factor.

At the end of February, 2018, ZIV was still up by 34.5%, whereas SVXY had lost three-quarters of its starting value on January, 2017.

But that was the old SVXY. How would the new SVXY with the lower leverage multiple fare? Would it still outshine ZIV? While the results aren't conclusive for the long term, we have more than a year's worth of data under our belts at this point.

The figure below shows the relative performance of SVXY, ZIV, and the SP500 over the period from March 1, 2018 through May 8, 2019.

From the figure, it's clear that SVXY and ZIV perform much closer now. This is what you would expect. If SVXY had a 163% gain in 2017 with the old leverage factor, then with the new leverage factor, you'd expect that gain to be approximately cut in half (that's just a gross swag and doesn't account for compounding, but let's ignore that for now). That would be about an 80% gain. In comparison, ZIV posted an 87% gain during that period.

And that rough similarity is what you see in the graph from March, 2018, to May, 2019. Both SVXY and ZIV track similarly, with ZIV doing a bit better over the long haul. Note that this graph doesn't prove that ZIV will always perform a bit better than SVXY; that has a lot to do with how volatility moves through any given period. But you can see that they are far closer than they were in 2017.

But here's the thing: in case of another extinction-level event, we would expect SVXY to still get hammered worse than ZIV, even with the newly-reduced leverage multiplier. On February 5, 2018, SVXY opened at 400 (split-adjusted). On February 6, it opened at 46.8 (split-adjusted), a drop of more than 88%. (Interestingly, the drop for XIV was 95% even though both used the same leverage multiplier.) With the new leverage multiplier of -0.5, we'd expect that drop to be about half as much in percentage terms, or about 44%.

On February 5, ZIV opened at 83.49 and opened the next day at 65.00. That's a loss of about 22%, or half the loss in percentage terms of what we'd expect for SVXY with the new leverage multiplier.

Even though ZIV doesn't get much respect, it weathered the extinction-level event that killed XIV and severely damaged SVXY with a rough, but survivable loss.

Takeaways

Looking at this data, there are a few takeaways we can glean:

With the new -0.5 leverage multiplier, the overall performance of SVXY has been substantially reduced. It's generally similar to the return of ZIV, at least over the past year.

But even with that change in leverage, during an extreme volatility event such as the one on February 5, 2018, SVXY is still subject to losses that may be double that of ZIV. This is critical. Remember, it takes a 78.5% gain to make up a 44% loss, but only a 28.2% gain to make up a 22% loss. If the overall performance of SVXY and ZIV are now more similar over the long term, it's going to take a lot longer to make up for the possible downside of a future extinction-level event.

In risk-adjusted terms, ZIV is the safer trading vehicle for long-term volatility investors who are not day-traders. ZIV will tend to grind out returns but won't suffer as extreme downturns as SVXY. When large downturns occur, they will be made back faster.

But all that said, ZIV is far less liquid than SVXY. This is also quite important. If you're expecting to jump into and out of volatility products on a moment's notice, with large positions, SVXY still offers far better liquidity, with 43 times the shares traded on average. With ZIV, the spreads are larger and you're likely to get filled more slowly.

Good luck with your volatility trading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZIV.. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.