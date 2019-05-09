Stamps.com: Estimating Reseller Revenues And Potential EBITDA Decline - Price Target $21.50

STMP refuses to give investors the revenue and EBITDA it derives from the USPS reseller program, but it did provide a way to get "pretty close"

Introduction

People often say the easy money in shorting stocks is made on the first big drop. I disagree. That is the hard, grind money that often requires losing money for years before you are right. I think this is never more true than it is with Stamps.com (NSDQ: STMP). The easy money in STMP is/was realizing that the growth story is over and the market coming to grips with reality. I think STMP has another 43% to fall. My price target is $21.50.

Triangulating Reseller Revenues and EBITDA Drop

Stamps.com (NSDQ: STMP) has fallen 50% on the last two consecutive quarters as it has announced major changes unfolding in its USPS/reseller revenue model. Still, the company has refused to tell investors how much revenue and EBITDA it generates from the reseller program, but management gave some metrics for investors to get "pretty close."

Here is what was said on yesterday's call:

Kevin Liu All right. And actually if I could squeeze one more in, I know you guys don’t want to disclose specific revenues catch different streams, but maybe more generally, can you just talk about how much of your service fee comes from just pure monthly subscriptions? So we have kind of a ballpark for what potential puts and takes on the transactions that might be? Jeff Carberry Yes. So, I think the best way to think about that, we haven’t broken it out separately. So obviously, we won’t do so now. But I think in terms of where you would frame the question and solve the problem is you have our paid customers, you have a very good sense given the changes in our customer metrics over time to reflect the acquisitions, given some pretty basic assumptions about growth rate for those customer numbers by UI and assuming – ARPU is in the lower quartile of the ranges available on each one of the solutions. You get to a pretty close number as to the revenue derived from monthly subscription fees. So it’s – the mathematics and data points are there to triangulate pretty closely for you.

So STMP has provided investors a way to triangulate how much money it generates from monthly subscription fees. And since it lost its "label fee" revenue with the USPS deal thru Stamps and Endicia, it is my understanding that the only remaining revenue in 2019 is from the reseller revenue share (excluding the recent acquisition of MetaPack). So as they said, I can net out estimated subscription revenues and should get pretty close to reseller revenues.

To start, I am going to use their original 2019 revenue guidance because I assume that it did not contemplate a loss of reseller revenue, which management now says should start to go away in the second half of 2019 ("We believe that is reasonably likely that margins earned by resellers as a result of these negotiations will begin to decrease starting around the second half of 2019 and may continue to decrease in 2020 and 2021.").

The mid-point guidance was $555M.

Second, I back out the 2019 estimate revenues for MetaPack. I assume $51.5M, which I took from an analyst model. This leaves us with $503.5M, which again from my understanding is made up of subscription revenues and reseller revenue share. Please note that because STMP does not provide details on its revenue streams, that this assumption could be wrong.

Now, I need to take estimates for the number of customers across their different platforms (ShipStation, ShipWorks, ShippingEasy, Stamps.com and Endicia) and apply the lower quartile subscription fee as the ARPU for each of these customers. For simplicity, I combine Shipstation ("SS"), ShipWorks ("SW") and ShippingEasy ("SE") into one category and Stamps.com and Endicia into another. I think this makes sense because the pricing of the multi-carrier platforms and Stamps/Endicia are relatively similar.

Below I show the pricing from each as listed on their website.

Source: Shipping Software for Ecommerce Fulfillment | ShipStation

Source: Shipworks.com

Source: Shipping Easy

Source: www.Stamps.com

Source: www.Endicia.com

Below are my estimates for number of customers across the platforms, average monthly ARPU across the platforms, my estimate for total reseller revenues and the potential EBITDA loss depending on how much of that estimate STMP loses over the next year or two.

Note: Because STMP does not disclose the figures, I obviously do not know how many customers are on each platform nor the price level. Accordingly, my customer number per platform is based on my research and discussions with industry participants , and I use the average of the middle pricing tiers in an effort to be conservative. Investors should run their own numbers and come to their own conclusions.

Source: Table by Author, Using Author's Estimates

Based on my estimates, reseller revenue is $251M and using my estimate of 90% contribution margin and assuming different loss levels of the reseller revenues thru 2021 (as stated by management on the call), I believe Stamps may lose between 36.5% and 145% of its previous 2019 midpoint EBITDA Guidance of $155M.

Using the 50% reduction (which I think is conservative) and assuming the rest of the business remains constant, I estimate STMP will be doing approximately $42M in EBITDA sometime in late 2020/early 2021. Using a 8x multiple this would be a $335M enterprise value or approximately $21.50 per share. Note that I have not assumed any share buyback in this number.

Source: Table by Author, Using Author Estimates

Disclosure: I am/we are short STMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are short STMP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.