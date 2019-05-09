International Paper Still A Good Value

Investors looking to grow their dividend income would be wise to look at this company which is a play on the growing economy.

Source

International Paper (IP) has been a beneficiary of industry consolidation and an improving economy. Many of its products are tied to consumer purchasing activities which aren't showing any signs of weakness yet. With a strong retail sales report recently proving there is no slowdown in consumer spending, International Paper's business is most likely booming. The company is cyclical in nature, but at these levels trades as if we are already experiencing a recession. Investors who buy shares today are locking in a historically high yield that is measurably safe.

Performance

International Paper continues to perform well, reporting slight growth in the most recent quarterly report.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Despite concerns of a slowing economy or increased capacity in the containerboard industry, International paper still managed to grow.

To see how well this report actually means the company is doing, take a look below.

Source: Earnings Slides

While earnings were down sequentially, I attribute this to the seasonally strong fourth quarter. Demand for boxes and various packaging tends to increase around the holidays. As we can see, the company managed to grow earnings over the prior year.

This should not be discounted either as it will continue to be earning more in the future. The company not only reported impressive earnings, but it increased its dividend for the 8th year in a row last year. There was a cut in 2010 but this was due to a significantly weaker economy and a significantly weaker company. International Paper has made many acquisitions that have now allowed for the company to earn much more than in the past. It also has given the company a cost advantage over many competitors to allow it to compete in a weak economic environment without losing share to lower cost producers.

The company continued to improve its margin versus 1Q of 2018, which is a positive as the earnings growth wasn't all due to the revenue increase only.

Many companies are facing significant margin pressure due to rising labor costs and higher transportation costs. In fact, IP management had highlighted this in the third quarter of 2018 as putting a pressure on profits. However, the company still had a very strong $440 million in free cash flow which more than covers the $200 million in dividend payments needed for the quarter. The dividend actually cost the company now going forward about $800 million per year, which is falling due to share repurchases as well. First quarter share repurchases of $180 million, bring the trailing 12-month total to $880 million in total. This is a rather larger amount as the company only has a market capitalization of $18.8 billion currently. This will help investors going forward with a lower FCF/payout ratio and a higher earnings per share metric.

The company is highly tied to the food and beverage industry as well as e-commerce.

The positive of this is that as e-commerce continues to grow, International Paper should continue to benefit. Additionally, there is some security in the business model as food sales don't tend to slow much during a recession. The important part is to note that 50% of the business is safer than most realize. Also, the pharma segment is secured by the needs of an aging population which will increasingly rely on increased healthcare needs. Knowing the company will benefit in the upside of a growing economy while being protected somewhat in a recessionary economy should give investors confidence.

The company continues to see a strong outlook going forward as well.

Source: Earnings Slides

With strong free cash flow, debt reduction plans, and share repurchase plans, the company appears to be doing rather well. This makes me more confident that the recent sell-off was perhaps overdone and was just due to general market weakness. With management highlighting and forecasting strong growth going forward, the recent share price weakness seems like a big punishment for no reason. But as always, investors need to learn how to take advantage of the weakness. In fact, the company had gone through this before with shares falling dramatically.

In the beginning of 2016, when the company was earning about half as much as it is now, the shares traded down to slightly below current levels.

Data by YCharts

Getting the chance to purchase shares at levels not seen in almost three years and when the company was financially less attractive seems like an opportunity to me.

The company doesn't have much left on its share repurchase program currently but plans to still purchase shares in its 2019 outlook. It is because of this and a strong capital position that I believe the company will announce a new share repurchase program in the coming quarter or two. The company highlights here the stability of its dividend as it maintains an FCF payout ratio of 40-50%.

Valuation

Valuation for the past five years highlights that now is a better time than ever to purchase shares.

Source: Morningstar

IP trades at a lower P/E, FP/E, P/B, P/S, P/CF, forward P/E than it has in the last five years. This is quite impressive and signals a buying opportunity as the company is continuing to perform well and shows no signs of slowing down.

I also like to take a look at the yield historically and see if we are able to lock in an abnormally high yield.

Source: YieldChart

From what we can see above in the last 22 years, the shares traded with a 4.25% yield or higher only about 6.8% of the time. Right now, shares are yielding above this with 4.35% current yield on cost. This should give investors confidence knowing they are getting a higher yield than practically ever before minus a few rare occurrences in which the shares rebounded to more normal levels. The average yield for IP is around 3%. Shares would rise more than 20% for the stock to trade back at levels in which its yield is average.

Conclusion

For investors looking for opportunities among a market sell-off that seems exaggerated, International Paper looks like a good bet. The maker of boxes and consumer packaging is growing its dividend, repurchasing shares, and can cover continued capital returns with its strong cash flow. Even if a recession led to a 25% haircut in free cash, the company would still have ample margin of safety to continue to reward its shareholders. Buying shares at a time when it hasn't been cheaper in over five years while the economy is still strong seems like an easy decision. With a likely dividend increase and further share repurchases underway, shares should ultimately move higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.