SQM: A Lithium Stock To Buy With An Attractive Economic Moat

Investment Thesis

SQM (SQM), one of the largest lithium producers in the world, like most lithium stocks, has been oversold in the short term. On a micro level, we are bullish on SQM due to continued capital investments to rapidly increase its total lithium production in Atacama. This is to meet the huge projected future demand. Lithium from Atacama also allows SQM to be one of the "lowest cost producers worldwide". This is an interesting economic moat that makes the company stand out for us.

Mispricing

Price Pressure

The price of lithium has faced some pressure, although global demand for the metal increased 27% in 2018 and 20% in 2019. This demand is mainly from electric vehicles that use lithium for their batteries. 65% of lithium demand overall comes from electric vehicles. The fall in price is due to new lithium supply entering the market to corner this demand. The increased supply means that in 2019 it will be harder for the firm to achieve the same pricing it was able to obtain in 2018 for its lithium. Although this is bad news for the company in the short term, we believe this presents an interesting opportunity for a long-term investor to start a position here, as the stock price trades at lows not seen since 2017.

Lithium Demand

SQM is investing huge amounts of money to meet future demand. Lithium is projected to grow from its estimated current level of 300k tons to 1 million tons by 2025. In the latest earnings call, it was highlighted that "we have been preparing SQM to be ready to take a big portion of this."

Salar de Atacama

Most of the lithium that the firm has comes from brine deposits in Salar de Atacama, "a salt-encrusted depression in the Atacama Desert in Northern Chile." The unique features of Atacama allow SQM to be one of the lowest cost producers of lithium in the world. This is due to the technology used, the high concentrations of Lithium, and Atacama's high evaporation rate and concentration of other minerals. We are bullish on SQM due to its increased capital expenditure to rapidly ramp up production at Atacama. Increased production at some of the lowest-cost regions in the world will lead to huge profits for the firm at attractive margins.

Production Expansion

Production capacity in 2018 was doubled to 70k mt per year to match booming demand. This isn't reflected in profit figures straight away though with "every ramp up having its hiccups with adjustments we need to do." This seems to be a short-term problem again and presents a patient investor with rewarding results.

The crown jewel as highlighted is the Atacama salt flat operations that contain a huge proportion of its lithium at low costs. Recently the company's expansion plans were approved by the Chile government. The total plant expansion is expected to cost $400 million and will eventually produce 180k mt/year of lithium carbonate. We believe that this will allow SQM to be a huge player in the lithium market and offer an adequate supply for 2025's huge lithium demand projections. This will lead to substantial amounts of profit for the firm that will lead to a much higher share price. The opportunity lies in moving past Wall Street's short-term focus and looking at the long-term picture.

The capital expenditure by year has been:

2019 - $360 million expected (no external financing needed)

2018 - $244.7 million

2017 - $142.1 million

2016 - $131.3 million

The end of 2020 should see the firm supply reach 120,000 metric tons, with 180,000 achieved a short while after.

Long-term Agreements

SQM currently sells its lithium at spot prices to firms. An opportunity it is potentially looking at is to enter into long-term agreements with firms for its lithium. This would ensure that the earnings for the company are more secure and stable over a longer period of time. It also guarantees earnings over a sustained period of time.

Valuation (P/E)

The market has oversold the firm, and it's now trading at a discount to its average P/E ratio. The historical average P/E of the firm is 25.53, which is respectable given the growth ahead for the company. The current P/E stands at around 20.95.

The company is projected to produce EPS of $1.69 in 2019 and $2.16 in 2020. Applying a multiple of 25.53 to the 2020 EPS of $2.16 gives me a target of $55.14 in the next 18 months. This indicates price appreciation of 60% from current levels. Fundamentally this makes sense due to the increased low-cost lithium supply that is expected by the end of 2020 and the increased revenue this will translate to moving forward. Analysts agree with my bullish outlook with the average analyst price target of $49.72.

The firm pays most if not all of its profits as a dividend. 1.678 was paid in 2018, which is around a 4.88% yield from the current price of $34.38. While you wait for the market to price the shares at a more realistic level, expect to collect attractive yearly dividends from the earnings yearly.

Risks

Atacama Government Rights

The rights to Atacama are owned by Corfo, a Chilean government entity. SQM pays quarterly payments to Corfo in exchange for rights to the site until 31st December 2030. There is a risk that the government doesn't extend these rights past 2030. There are also current obligations that the firm has to comply with, and if it doesn't do so, the current relationship could be jeopardised. We believe that the risk posed is small and SQM should be granted an extension past 2030. The firm is already expected to pay 27% tax to the government, so the relationship makes commercial sense to both parties involved.

Lithium Prices

As with any commodity company, there is a risk that the company has been dependant on commodity prices. Lithium is subject to supply and demand. Future demand is certain and supply is expected to increase as well across the market. We believe that SQM stands out, however, because of its economic moat from its lithium in Atacama, which allows it to be one of the lowest-cost lithium producers in the world. This ensures that the firm can supply lithium and make money when other companies are losing money.

Shareholder Groups

Two shareholder groups own 55.77% of the company and they have the power to elect seven out of eight directors. This means that their opinion and views on the direction of the company could be different to other shareholders. Pampa Group owns 32%. The other 23.77% of the shares were purchased by Tianqi, a Chinese company that arguably has the greatest amount of access to lithium in the market today. Tianqi is interestingly both a shareholder and competitor of SQM, which increases the risk of competition. Although I feel that adequate steps are being taken by the Chilean government to stop this from happening. An example is the recent moves by the Chilean regulator to safeguard secrets.

Conclusion

Overall, SQM is a company with a bright future ahead of it. The firm is investing wisely in Atacama to meet huge expected increases in lithium demand over the next six years. This will lead to an increase in supply that will translate to much higher revenues going forward. The economic moat of this lithium being at some of the lowest-cost regions in the market warrants any investor looking for lithium exposure to take a serious look at the company. We see substantial upside to $55 over the next 18 months, representing a 60% increase from current levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.