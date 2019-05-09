Facebook: WhatsApp Faces Stiff Resistance In India Over Payments

The company is at loggerheads with the government over data localization norms and on the appointment of a grievance officer in India.

Facebook (FB) is conducting a trial of WhatsApp Payments in India and hopes to launch it in other countries in the future. The trial, expected to be completed by July, has irked the Indian government as it does not conform to the Reserve Bank of India's data localization norms. Therefore, the service which was expected to be rolled out last year may not even get launched this year.

The Vision Around WhatsApp Payments

CEO Zuckerberg in the latest earnings call outlined his vision for WhatsApp Payments in response to a question asked by a Barclays analyst.

...the goal would be to have something where you can do discovery through the broader town square-like platforms in Instagram and Facebook. And then you can complete the transactions and follow up with businesses individually and have an ongoing relationship through Messenger and WhatsApp. And it's - this is one of the things that I think will create a lot of value for people discovering and interacting with businesses. I don't know many people who like calling businesses to deal with issues that they have. I think being able to handle that through messaging is going to be a great experience. For businesses I think that this is going to help complete the loop and help them to actually sell more things which ultimately is what they care about when they're using the platform.

Currently, Payments is not a big revenue driver for Facebook as it contributed just a little over 1 percent to the total revenue in the quarter ended March 31.

But, this service can definitely become a significant contributor when the company leverages its rapidly expanding WhatsApp user base in the next few years. The number of WhatsApp daily active users (in millions) has been steadily growing for the past several quarters.

Why India Matters To Facebook?

To Facebook, India is a very big market with an enormous potential for revenue generation. As per the latest data, WhatsApp has over 300 million users in India and close to 95 percent of all Android devices have WhatsApp installed. On a comparative basis, the number of WhatsApp users in the U.S. is predicted to grow to 25.6 million by 2021. The data, taken from 99firms.com, also reveals that over 80 percent of small businesses in two of WhatsApp's biggest markets, Brazil and India, are using the messaging platform to provide customer care services.

So, it's understandable why Facebook wants to test the beta version of WhatsApp Pay in India. Facebook received rave reviews for the pilot run last year when one million users quickly enrolled themselves and the company hastened the entire process to roll out its digital payment service in India. Bloomberg earlier reported that the company had partnered with HDFC Bank (HDB), ICICI Bank (IBN), and Axis Bank to process the payment transfers as the competition was racing ahead.

Facebook also wants to get in quick on the massive expected growth in India's digital payments. A report submitted by the Data Security Council of India states that digital payments are expected to grow five-fold to $1T by 2023. With the benefit of high engagement via WhatsApp, Facebook can easily grab market share from competitors like Alibaba-backed Paytm and Google Pay.

Why WhatsApp Pay May Not Be Rolled Out This Year

Knowing that Facebook successfully began a trial of its WhatsApp Pay in Feb. 2018, it should have been a walk in the park for the social media giant to launch a complete version to all the users. But, there has been a big holdup from the Indian government in giving the necessary approvals for the nationwide launch. To make matters worse, the company and the government are at loggerheads and are battling it out in the Supreme Court.

As recent as of May 4, the Government of India had urged the Supreme Court to take action against WhatsApp for conducting a trial of its payments service without complying with Reserve Bank of India's data localization norms. The government is also upset with the fact that the company is not taking its demands seriously.

The data localization norms demand that all the private data, even that of the trial run, should be stored locally and that the government should have the freedom to access it. That a grievance officer for cases relating to WhatsApp Pay should be available in India is another key demand of the government.

Although WhatsApp has clarified that it would not introduce any payment service without obtaining all the regulatory approvals, the actions, however, do not reflect this sentiment.

The government has emphasized strongly on the traceability of the messages and any payment, which goes against WhatsApp's privacy guidelines. The company follows end-to-end encryption which means that only the sender and the receiver have the knowledge of the text. The government wants the right to access this information as miscreants have wrongly used the messaging platform to spread chaos across the country which even led to mob-lynching of two-dozen people. Although it cannot be said with certainty how those tragic incidents could cast doubt over the launch of WhatsApp Pay, it is safe to assume that the government will not give in easily.

On May 4, 2019, the government officials reiterated that they are not satisfied with the company's efforts to prevent the circulation of fake videos and child sexual abuse materials. The company has launched some TV commercials to help arrest the dissemination of unverified content but that is not foolproof. The company fails to assure that it can do anything more. On the contrary, it believes it will cease to exist in the current form if the government imposes the onerous regulations as they fringe upon the privacy rights of the users.

Additionally, the government wanted the grievance officer to be based in India to tackle issues related to business services and payments quickly but WhatsApp ended up appointing one in California. Even more frustrating is the fact that WhatsApp wants complainants to submit their digital signatures when e-mailing the complaints. Not everyone in India has an electronic signature but many use the app. This somewhat defeats the purpose as very few users will be open to reporting their issues. If the company is serious about creating a platform where a customer can openly engage with a business (as Zuckerberg noted), it needs to make sure that customers' grievances are heard and resolved quickly.

Some industry experts, therefore, do not see a complete service launch in the next 4-5 months. In my opinion, the current general elections in India are expected to bring a coalition government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In order to ensure a nationwide launch, it would be imperative to bring all states on board which can be quite tricky. The party that rules in the center may not exercise influence over the states it does not govern, and there are certain states which are battling high level of terrorism and insurgency. The Chief Ministers of those states may not agree with the secrecy which comes with WhatsApp as it becomes difficult to curb the payments to the terrorists or frauds/offenders.

The delay in launching WhatsApp Payments is costing Facebook every day as competitors race ahead with exciting cashback offers. While Paytm has garnered more than 200 million users by virtue of cashback and other attractive deals, Amazon Pay (AMZN) is leaving no stone unturned in capturing the market share even if it is costing money. Google Pay (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has also strengthened its presence in India with over 45 million users.

Here, it is important to mention that Google, Amazon, and also PayPal (PYPL) initially resisted India's data localization norms, but they changed strategy as the Indian government didn't cave in. Facebook's only advantage over others is the widely used chat platform, but it needs to reach an agreement with the Indian government soon or else the rollout may end up getting postponed to the next year as well. And, that is one scenario that Facebook must avoid at all costs.

