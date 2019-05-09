IPO Update: Luckin Coffee Readies $480 Million U.S. IPO

LK has grown rapidly and gross profit is increasing but management hasn't divulged same store sales and the IPO is very highly priced.

The firm operates a large and growing network of coffee retail stores in China.

Luckin Coffee has filed proposed terms for its $480 Million U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Luckin Coffee (LK) has filed to raise $480 million from the sale of ADSs representing Class A shares, per an amended registration statement.

The company is building a network of chain coffee retail establishments throughout China.

LK has grown rapidly but management hasn’t proven its store-level economics and the IPO valuation is an unreasonably high multiple of well-managed Starbucks.

Company & Technology

Xiamen, China-based Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and, as of March 31, 2019, operates a network of 2,370 coffee retail stores spread across 28 cities in China with over 16.8 million of cumulative transacting customers.

Management is headed by Director and CEO Jenny Zhiya Qian, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously director and chief operating officer at UCAR and has a background in the textile industry.

Luckin Coffee has also developed mobile apps that offer the user a completely cashier-free purchasing experience and give the company the ability to stay connected and engage its customers.

The company operates three types of stores - pick-up stores, relax stores as well as delivery kitchens - of which pick-up stores accounted for 91.3% of its total store count as of March 31st, 2019.

Luckin’s stores are primarily located in the Guangdong, Shanghai, Beijing, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang areas, which accounted for 386, 343, 336, 250 and 210 of the company’s stores, as shown by the following graphic:

Management states that Luckin Coffee is “China's second largest and fastest-growing coffee network, in terms of the number of stores and cups of coffee sold, according to the Frost & Sullivan Report.”

Investors in Luckin Coffee included Joy Capital, CICC, GIC, BlackRock, Dazheng Capital, and Decheng Capital among others.

Customer Acquisition

Luckin has adopted a multi-channel marketing and branding approach that consists of the expansion of its relax stores, engaging and collaborating with famous figures, such as the Chinese actress Wei Tang or actor Zhen Zhang, sponsoring events and movies, as well as viral and interactive marketing.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have dropped as the firm has scaled operations, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To March 31, 2019 35.1% 2018 88.7%

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

The sales efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional gross profit are generated by each dollar of sales & marketing spend, was 2.8x in the most recent quarter, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple To March 31, 2019 2.8 2018 1.1

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Average Revenue per Customer increased sharply in Q1 2019 vs. 2018, per the table below:

Average Revenue Per Customer Period ARPC Variance To March 31, 2019 $16.42 64.2% 2018 $10.00

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

Market & Competition

According to a recent market research report by Statista, the Chinese coffee industry is expected to reach $2.34 billion by the end of 2019, a 13.4% year-over-year increase, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% between 2019 and 2023.

The instant coffee segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Chinese coffee industry, amounting to $2.273 billion in 2019.

Luckin faces major competition from China’s coffee industry, mainly coffee shop operators, and from Starbucks (SBUX).

Starbucks currently has 3,600 stores in more than 150 cities across China. The firm recently posted strong financial results from its China operations and announced a strategic partnership with online giant Alibaba (BABA).

Financial Performance

LK’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

A sharp rise in topline revenue due to a large number of new store openings

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Reduced negative operating loss and operating margin

Large but downward trending comprehensive losses

High and increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 71,300,000 3532.7% 2018 $ 125,267,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To March 31, 2019 $ 30,203,000 5539.0% 2018 $ 45,964,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To March 31, 2019 42.36% 2018 36.69% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin To March 31, 2019 $ (78,539,000) -110.2% 2018 $ (238,111,000) -190.1% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) To March 31, 2019 $ (85,343,000) 2018 $ (475,375,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To March 31, 2019 $ (93,519,000) 2018 $ (195,297,000)

Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $172.7 million in cash and $160.9 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2018, was a negative ($424.4 million).

IPO Details

LK intends to sell 30.0 million ADS representing Class A underlying shares at a midpoint price of $16.00 per ADS for gross proceeds of approximately $480 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Class A shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share and Class B shareholders, who are senior management, will be entitled to ten votes per share.

Multiple share classes are a common way for management to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

LK is also intending to conduct a concurrent private placement with the Louis Dreyfus Company Asia Pte of an as-yet-undisclosed amount. Luckin has agreed to a joint venture with Louis Dreyfus to build a China-based coffee roasting plant.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $3.6 million.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 12.9%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We plan to use the net proceeds of this offering and the concurrent private placement to Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. for general corporate purposes, which may include store network expansion, customer acquisition, research and development, sales and marketing, investment in our technology infrastructure, working capital, and other general and administrative matters. In utilizing the proceeds from this offering and the concurrent private placement to Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., we are permitted under PRC laws and regulations to provide funding to our PRC subsidiaries only through loans or capital contributions, and to our consolidated VIE only through loans, and only if we satisfy the applicable government registration and approval requirements. We cannot assure you that we will be able to meet these requirements on a timely basis, if at all.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, CICC, Haitong International, KeyBanc Capital Markets, and Needham & Company.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $3,720,983,000 Enterprise Value $3,571,067,000 Price / Sales 19.12 EV / Revenue 18.35 EV / EBITDA -12.00 Earnings Per Share -$2.28 Total Debt To Equity 0.59 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 12.90% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $16.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$424,424,576 Revenue Growth Rate 3532.70%

Sources: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge

As a reference, LK’s clearest public comparable would be Starbucks (SBUX); shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Starbucks (SBUX) Luckin Coffee (LK) Variance Price / Sales 3.69 19.12 418.2% EV / Revenue 3.97 18.35 362.2% EV / EBITDA 19.74 -12.00 -160.8% Earnings Per Share $2.32 -$2.28 -198.3% Revenue Growth Rate 18.0% 3532.70% 19526.11%

Sources: Company Prospectus and IPO Edge and Sentieo

Expected IPO Pricing Date: May 16, 2019.

