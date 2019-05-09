Bausch Health Looks At A Revived Way Of Business After Overcoming Hardship

Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) announced that it had received FDA approval for DUOBRII to treat patients with plaque psoriasis. I have confidence that this should do well in the market because of it being applied for topical use as opposed to other routes of administration. Biologic treatments exist as major competitors, but a topical solution is cheaper and better suited for chronic use. Bausch also reported earnings on Monday, posting that it had for the very first quarter in a few years, achieved a year-over-year growth in revenue.

FDA Approval Of DUOBRII For Plaque Psoriasis

The FDA approval for DUOBRII is good news for Bausch, because it will go after a large market opportunity. Plaque psoriasis is the most common form of psoriasis. It affects about 80% to 90% of those that have psoriasis. It is a disease characterized by scaly plaques that form on the skin. FDA approval was given based on three studies. Two of the studies looked primarily at efficacy, and the third one dealt with evaluating long-term safety. For Study 1, it was shown that 36% of patients achieved the primary efficacy endpoint compared to 7% of those on vehicle. Then in Study 2, about 45% achieved the primary endpoint compared to only 13% for those on vehicle. The best part of all is that DUOBRII already makes use of and joins two well-known products halobetasol propionate and tazarotene. These are combined to form a single topical lotion (DUOBRII) that is capable of being applied to plaque psoriasis patients for the long-term.

Competitors

There are a few competitors that Bausch will go up against and these primarily include pharmaceuticals that use biologics to treat plaque psoriasis. Such biologics are Humira from AbbVie (ABBV), Enbrel from Amgen (AMGN), along with Remicade and Stelara from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) just to name a few. There are two primary reasons why I believe that Bausch will be able to easily penetrate the plaque psoriasis market. The first reason deals with cost. A biologic costs anywhere from $15,000 to $20,000 per year and that is if insurance covers it. In addition, that estimate for the cost of biologics is on the low end, with some even costing a lot more. It is said that there are a percentage of patients that stop treatment because insurance may not cover the whole year for the patient. However, on the other hand, DUOBRII is looking at a much lower cost. It is pricing its combination lotion at $825 for a supply of a 100 gram tube. It is said that patients may even be able to have a copay between $25 and $40, because of Bausch's access program which might be available for patients who have insurance. This is just in terms of the cost alone.

The second reason why I feel DUOBRII will do well is mainly because it is a lotion. This means reduced side effects compared to biologics. That's not to say that DUOBRII doesn't have any side effects; it does. Side effects of the drug include: Skin irritation, high blood sugar, vision problems and several other issues. However, biologics are far worse. The role of a biologic is that it blocks certain proteins or cells that play an important role of the development for psoriasis. This keeps the inflammation in check, which is good because the drug works well. The problem is that it works a little too well; that's because it makes your immune system weaker. They can potentially cause a flare up of tuberculosis that your body already had under control and other side effects. The bottom line is that DUOBRII might be able to delay some patients from needing to switch over to more expensive biologics to treat their plaque psoriasis.

Turning The Tide On Earnings

Bausch Health, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, has really done a good job in turning things around under new leadership. The CEO Joseph C. Papa has been able to change the business structure in the way that is really helping to put the company back on track. This point can be proven when you look at the most recent Q1 2019 earnings report. It still needs a lot of work in certain parts of its business, but it was able to reduce its losses by a large amount. Losses last year were at $2.58 billion for the company, but have narrowed down to $52 million. Obviously losses of any kind are not acceptable, but to be able to stage such a comeback is quite impressive.

Another impressive feat is that revenue for the first time since 2016 came in with year-over-year growth. It is however important to note that revenue growth over a one-year period was minor, about 1%, but still good news regardless. Especially, when you consider that no year-over-year growth has been seen for several years. Revenue posted for this quarter was $2.02 billion compared to $2 billion a year prior. This number should continue to climb because about 77% of the company's sales come from its eye product business, gut business and the international unit. The good thing about that is they have held up well despite any competitive pressures in the market. In other words, these parts of the business are highly stable.

Conclusion

Bausch Health receiving approval for DUOBRII will be a big help to its business. Besides boosting revenue for the company, it is also going to immensely help patients themselves. The thing about psoriasis is that long-term treatments may be required. In that case, a topical lotion like DUOBRII will be more convenient as opposed to receiving injections with biologics. These biologics are competition, however, Bausch has the advantage with its psoriasis drug. That's because the long-term chronic treatment of its topical lotion might allow patients to delay switching over to biologics.

Why is that a good thing? That's because compared to DUOBRII, biologics cost a fortune. I would think that the company's earnings remain a risk as well, especially since this was the first quarter where revenue grew year over year since 2016. However, I believe Joseph Papa has done a pretty good job of maintaining current businesses that work well and offloading those that were a huge overhang. The final risk would be the $24.4 billion in debt that it has on its books. That still needs to be taken care of, but as long as the following quarters start to improve, things will only get better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.