NVE Corporation: Tackling The Critique

Even bulls would classify the company as conservative. But, in certain matters, being conservative does work in its favor. And, it's tackling that marketing critique.

For years, analysts have cautioned the spintronics innovator is too conservative and doesn't market well enough.

NVE Corporation reported fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full-year results on May 1st. By the numbers, results would be considered mixed.

Don't fall in love with an investment."

It's solid investing advice. And, I do honestly believe there's true value in being able to see both the bull and bear thesis of an investment.

I've been in the bull's camp regarding NVE Corporation (NVEC) since finding it in 2015 when researching technology companies with a competitive moat. I've had the pleasure to speak to its CEO, Mr. Dan Baker, on a few occasions. In a nutshell, he's gracious, informative, and a sincere champion for the company he leads.

Following NVE's innovations has resulted in my investment club reinvesting three times. It's also resulted in me authoring nearly twenty articles. Needless to say, spintronics as a science is still a concept far over my head. It's much easier to comprehend how spintronics technology has the potential to revolutionize multiple industries - food safety, factory automation, IoT, automotive, medical and security. Thus, my opinion has always been this company has potential.

A handful of times along the way, kind and well-meaning investors have waved a cautionary flag. I wouldn't even classify them as true bears. They've just wanted to assure I'm able to see all angles.

The warning? NVE Corporation is too conservative.

There's even some corroborating evidence.

A Conservative Nature

NVE was founded in 1989. By the turn of the century, through a reverse merger, it was being publicly traded. In 2003, it moved to the Nasdaq.

NVE manufactures spintronic products. Revenue is generated through both product sales and contracted research and development. When the R&D is not funded externally, NVE internally funds it.

For years, the company has generated the largest gross profit margin in the industry.

Exhibit 1:

As evidence of its industry-leading margins and conservative cash management, NVE amassed a small fortune. By calendar year-end 2014, cash and marketable securities totaled $106 million. Critics were pressuring the company to address its capital allocation plans. With fewer than 5 million shares outstanding, aggressive share repurchasing would not be an option.

NVE implemented a dividend payment in the fiscal 2015 third quarter (ending December 2014), initially dispensing approximately $10 million.

...our plan for capital allocation is to continue large cash dividends and opportunistic share repurchases until we significantly decrease our marketable securities. We're planning to return tens of millions of dollars in total to shareholders before we might decrease or eliminate dividends."

Quarterly dividend payments of $1.00 per share began in fiscal 2016 (beginning April 1, 2015) and have continued since. Annual distributions total just under $20 million annually.

Theoretically, had the company added no more, the cash hoard would have lasted about five years. But, of course, NVE continued to innovate and develop advanced products, to generate profits through industry-leading margins. Through fiscal year-end 2019 (ended March 31, 2019), the company has returned approximately $87.5 million in dividends to shareholders. Yet, cash and marketable securities still tally approximately $74.3 million, only 30% less than four years ago.

Because of NVE's conservative cash management practices, its dividend should be stable for years to come. In fact, as earnings continue to improve toward the $4.00 mark, less and less will be deducted from the marketable securities.

Source: Author-created from company data and author projections

Exhibit 2:

Years ago, NVE drew a direct correlation between contracted R&D and future product sales.

So they do result in product sales and that's part of the reason why we believe these contracts are helpful. They help fund R&D. They help advance things like our MRAM technology. And, they can result in product sales. So they're more than just a revenue source for us. They build intellectual properly and potential business in the future."

Oftentimes, the company's own R&D expenses are an offshoot of its customer-sponsored research. But, as further evidence of its conservative investing, NVE will only address R&D if there is the potential for future product sales.

...when we justify an R&D project, whether it's internally funded, whether we have the resources or don't have the resources, we have to demonstrate a payback or we're not going to do it.....if we invest our shareholders' money in R&D, we need to be able to demonstrate a return."

Source: Author-created from company data

The Warnings

As far back as 2013, SA author Stephen Simpson, CFA, elaborated on his concerns about NVE.

My primary concern with NVE is that the company is not large enough and does not spend enough on marketing to really impact the pace of maturation in the spintronics market."

These are basically the same cautionary statements directed to me via private messages or in comment streams.

Mr. Simpson also noted this unwanted effect from its lack of maturation.

The company's annual product revenue has been pretty much stuck in the $20 million to $26 million range for the last six years."

Whether through effect or coincidence, NVE's annual product revenue from fiscal 2014 to fiscal 2019 also fits in a tight range from $24.4 million to $29.9 million.

Source: Author-created from company data

At first glance, this doesn't seem to be much of an improvement. But, at the midpoints of each range, it's actually an 18% improvement.

Fiscal 2019

NVE reported fiscal 2019 fourth quarter and full-year results on May 1st. Total revenue of $26.5 million was actually the lowest in five years. Product sales were lower in fiscal 2016 and contract R&D revenue was lower in fiscal 2015.

On the other hand, net income hit a historical high of $14.5 million. NVE's profit margin was a staggering 54.8%, a direct result of the benefit from tax reform. Diluted EPS was $2.99 per share.

Looking Forward

In true NVE fashion, management mentioned drivers for the future, humbly and conservatively - even quietly, in the earnings call.

R&D expense was 16% of revenue, which is a substantial investment in our future." (emphasis added) The high level of R&D activity has yielded new products with more on the way." (emphasis added) We have several customers evaluating the new parts, some with significant volume potential." (emphasis added) Customer reaction has been quite positive, and we already have several customer-driven product enhancements." (emphasis added) It [the Europa Clipper mission] demonstrates the extraordinary reliability of our parts and could help our military, aerospace, and space businesses." (emphasis added)

Obviously, it could be challenged that this is just colorful language.

But, after following NVE for several years, I can assure I've looked back, time and again, to see if significant innovations and accomplishments were mentioned during development. There's always been a hint here or there, but never any horn-tooting. It seems to have been a training process - listen closely and read intently for the bread crumbs that eventually lead to innovative news.

Besides, if warnings are going to persist that the company is too conservative and doesn't market itself well enough, then it follows it should also be granted the credit for the same.

Still, if words aren't enough, it's said a picture is worth a thousand of them. As noted already, NVE conservatively does not spend a penny in R&D unless there's a payback to demonstrate. In the chart above, note the accumulation of R&D investment in the five years from 2010 to 2014 directly leading to a revenue build. Now, note the same accumulation of R&D investment in the past five years.

Source: Author-created from company data and author's projections

NVE does look primed to set an improved revenue base and push higher.

Purposeful Change

By the numbers, the results of the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter would be considered mixed. And, true to its conservative nature, NVE did not set lofty expectations for fiscal 2020. But, that hardly means change is not at hand.

Akin to when it addressed that capital allocation critique, NVE is tackling another key analyst concern.

With the new smart sensors, we're stepping up our promotional efforts."

If the warnings were valid, this could be the turning point for the next decade.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVEC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in NVEC.