Societe Generale Is Taking The Necessary Steps To Protect Its 8% Dividend Yield

By retaining 75% of its net income and reducing the amount of Risk-Weighted-Assets on the balance sheet, the bank is taking the appropriate steps.

Introduction

While most European banks have been getting their acts together in the past five years, I was still a bit reluctant to invest in French banks as they restarted paying dividends a little bit too soon, resulting in the banks needing more time to effectively improve their balance sheets. Although I was convinced about the earnings potential of Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF) (OTCPK:SCGLY), the bank’s relatively weak capital position was a deterrent. That issue is now being dealt with as SocGen has boosted its CET1 ratio by in excess of 0.5% in the first quarter of this year, a major step forward to make the bank safer.

Societe Generale is a French bank and its main listing is on Euronext Paris, where it’s a substantial part of the CAC index. As the French listing is more liquid, I would recommend anyone to trade in the bank’s share through the Paris stock exchange, where Societe Generale is listed with GLE as its ticker symbol. The average daily volume is almost 5M shares, and the current market capitalization is 21.5B EUR. SocGen also is one of the largest positions of the iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ) with a weight of 1.49%.

The Q1 results were good, further emphasizing the earnings potential

Although the market reaction on SocGen’s Q1 results was lukewarm, they were actually fine. The underlying gross operating income did decrease by approximately 12%, but this was in line with the expectations as the French retail banking division remains relatively weak (reporting a 3.2% lower net banking income) while the international divisions of Societe Generale performed much better.

When looking at the net income of the different divisions, the French retail banking division posted a 13.3% decrease in net income but the international division of Societe Generale showed an 8.2% profit increase and now contributes almost twice as much net income as the French retail banking business. So while SocGen is perceived to be a ‘true French bank,’ it should actually be seen as a large financial institution as ‘international retail banking’ generates a higher net profit than its domestic banking business.

The CET1 ratio jumped, due to a 10B EUR reduction in Risk-Weighted Assets

One of the main reasons why I didn’t have a position in Societe Generale was its relatively low CET1 capital ratio. Sure, the company did meet the minimum requirements and has some excess capital, but SocGen would have (and still will) failed to meet that minimum requirement in an adverse economic scenario wherein the unemployment rate in France increases and the real estate prices collapse.

Usually, the best method to boost the CET1 ratio is by retaining earnings on the balance sheet. Rather than paying a dividend, banks could bolster their capital ratios simply by ‘hoarding’ the profits. SocGen does apply this strategy as well, as it uses a payout ratio of 50% on its net income as a dividend (51.8% in 2018) while that dividend is an optional dividend: shareholders can choose to be paid in cash or stock.

If half of the shareholders elect to receive new shares in lieu of a cash payment, Societe Generale should be able to retain 75% of its net income as additional capital on its balance sheet (only 50% of 50% (=25%) would be paid out in cash). Great, but even by retaining 75% of the net income, the CET1 capital ratio would only increase quite slowly. Assuming a normalized net income of 4B EUR, a retention rate of 75% would increase the CET1 capital by approximately 3B EUR per year. That’s a massive amount of money, but considering the total value of the Risk Weighted assets as of the end of December was 376B EUR, the CET1 ratio would increase by just below 0.8% per year. Considering SocGen would have to deal with a multi-billion euro capital deficit in the adverse scenario, adding 0.8% to the CET1 ratio per year was too slow, especially as SocGen has a self-imposed requirement of 12%.

An easy solution, which was effectively implemented by SocGen, isn’t to just retain earnings, but also to cut the amount of RWA on the other side of the equation. And that’s exactly what the French bank did. In the first quarter, it cut the size of its RWA from 376B EUR to 366B EUR. Approximately 3B EUR was cut from the loan portfolio while SocGen also reduced the market exposed side of the Risk Weighted Assets by almost 6.5B EUR.

The result? The CET1 ratio increased from approximately 11.15% as of the end of 2018 to 11.7% as of the end of last quarter (with an expected additional 0.07% boost now the SKB subsidiary has been sold). That’s already much closer to the bank’s own target of 12%, and due to the lower amount of RWAs, the retained earnings also have a slightly more meaningful impact. Retaining 3B EUR in net income per year on 366B EUR in RWAs results in an annual boost of 0.82% per year. This means that by the end of next year, SocGen could reach a CET1 ratio of 13% on a fully loaded basis). Once that happens, I can imagine Societe Generale will cancel its stock dividend and just pay the cash dividend.

A quick back-of-the-envelope calculation based on the required 9.9% CET1 ratio and the impact of a 3-year adverse scenario based on the updated current 42.9B EUR CET1 capital (+2.65B EUR versus the stress test starting point) and RWA totaling 366B EUR (+12.4B EUR since the stress test starting point) would indicate an end result of 8.05% in CET1 capital. This is well below the required 9.9%, but substantially higher than the 7.61% in the original stress test calculations. SocGen is on the right track and the pro-forma 8B EUR capital gap should close relatively fast. Assuming a retention rate of 75% of the net earnings until the end of 2020 and a subsequent retention rate of 50% (after cancelling the stock dividend to move to an all-cash dividend), SocGen should be in the clear by the end of 2021.

Investment thesis

SocGen has taken the right steps to restore its credibility by reducing the market-related risks, and reducing the size of its loan portfolio as part of the Risk Weighted Assets calculation. This is a major step forward as this should enable the bank to end the year with a CET1 ratio above its self-imposed 12%, and aim for 13% by the end of next year whereafter it can stop diluting its existing shareholders with a stock dividend that’s being issued below the (tangible) book value of the company.

While I was reluctant to initiate a long position in SocGen after my previous article in January, the bank has just gotten a whole lot safer and although there would still be a capital deficit in the adverse economic scenario, it’s a lot more manageable now. Additionally, retaining 75% of its net income until the end of next year should be sufficient to avoid a capital deficit in the aforementioned adverse economic scenario.

(Potential) investors now have to make the choice between investing now cum-dividend (at 26.50 EUR), or waiting for the shares to trade ex-dividend on May 27. Based on the current share price and the pre-announced dividend of 2.20 EUR, it looks like Societe Generale will require 11 dividend rights to issue one new share. The final ratio will be announced in June, before the payment date on June 14th.

