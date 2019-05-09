Arotech Corporation's (ARTX) CEO Dean Krutty on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Arotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ARTX) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dean Krutty - President and CEO

Kelli Kellar - VP and CFO

Yaakov Har-Oz - SVP, General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Mike Crawford - B. Riley FBR

Operator

At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host for today, Mr. Yaakov Har-Oz. Sir, the floor is yours.

Yaakov Har-Oz

Thank you, Jess. Good morning everyone. I'd like to welcome everyone to Arotech First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Hosting the call today are Dean Krutty, our Chief Executive Officer and Kelli Kellar, our Chief Financial Officer.

And with that, I’d like to now introduce Arotech’s CEO, Dean Krutty. Dean, the call is yours.

Dean Krutty

Thank you, Yaakov. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining us today. For the first quarter of 2019, we reported $20.8 million in revenue and $52,000 in adjusted EBITDA.

Our training and simulation division reported $14 million in first quarter revenue while our Power Systems division reported just $6.8 million of revenue last quarter. Our first quarter 2019 results continue to reflect some challenges we are facing our Power Systems division.

Last September, the U.S. Marine Corps terminated for convenience its Amphibious Assault Vehicle survivability upgrade effort with SAIC, who in turn canceled the contract that we held to replace the electrical system on those vehicles. We announced then that we expected that our new contract with the Navy Information Warfare Center or NIWC which was previously known as the Space and Naval Warfare Center would make up for the lost revenue beginning in 2019.

The contract is for Cyber Mission Systems, kitting and supplies and carries the $950 million ceiling. Our U.S. power company UEC is one of five recipients. NIWC expects to procure systems that provide detection collection and exploitation of electrical systems as well as wireless communications to support the warfighter beginning this year.

Unfortunately, the Navy has been slow in releasing task orders under this contract causing us to adjust our expectations downward for 2019 to reflect the delay. Additionally, and unrelated to this concern we fail to win a follow-on contract with Raytheon that we expected to bring short-term revenue to the early part of 2019 at UEC. As a result, our first quarter was weaker than we had expected and we have accordingly adjusted our guidance downward for the year.

Despite the slow start, we still feel strongly that our place on a NIWC contract will pay dividends over the next five years and we and our subcontractor teammates are working hard to maximize our work share on the opportunities that are now taking shape.

We are ideally located to serve the Naval Information Warfare Center located in Charleston, South Carolina and we and our partners have a long history of providing contracted support to this demand.

For the last several years, our UEC subsidiary has been working with the Marine Corps to develop a hybrid power solution called MEHPS or Mobile Electric Hybrid Power Supply. We are pleased to see [indiscernible] release an expected RFI and performance specification for MEHPS two weeks ago, in preparation for anticipated request for proposals in the third quarter of 2019. The Marine Corps RFI anticipates a procurement quantity of 421 systems to be fielded and expected full rate production tempo of 9 to 15 units per month.

While we work to try to win the Marine Corps production award, we have also been demonstrating the MEHPS system to the U.S. Army. In March, we completed a weeklong demonstration at the Army's Technical Support and Operational Analysis event and generated positive press and further interest from the user group there.

A MEHPS system was used to power a variety of loads including the task operation center with demonstrated fuel savings and zero faults or failures. We are currently participating a second test event in support of the U.S. Army.

In addition to the test events, we deliver to the army the hybrid power solution that they contracted for last year that we'd be tested for suitability to fill a specific mobile power requirement for existing surveillance system.

In our Israeli power subsidiary, we continue to improve our backlog in the first quarter through a steadily growing product portfolio and customer base. We are especially encouraged by the progress we are making in guarding interest in our military vehicle battery the Lithium Ion 6T.

In addition to selling test quantities into Europe and Asia in the first quarter, we were able to secure a funding commitment from the Israeli Ministry of Defense to support our further development of this technology as well as to help fund the construction of our zero-production capability for this battery.

Our simulation division is pleased that we are able to continue our support of the Department of State international training initiatives with the recent sale of driving simulators from Mexico and MILO theater systems for Pakistan and Honduras.

The sales totaled $2.9 million and were placed under the $40 million U.S. Department of State ID-IQ contract vehicle awarded in 2016. This order as well as a newly awarded Train Simulator from Bombardier and two other significant purchases from our public safety line of simulators in the quarter set the stage for what we hope will be a strong year for our commercial vehicle simulator products.

Similarly, our Air Warfare Systems group landed significant contract in the quarter to drive continuing support for our traditional fighter aircraft weapon launch own products as well as development work associated with new weapons systems.

Included in the recently awarded efforts is the new application for our weapon launch zones that will provide situational awareness for non-fighter aircraft and expands our customer base for these products.

We've made important technical strides on two largest contracts during the quarter that allow us to move on to the next stages of development and fielding. Our virtual clearance training suites teams has now begun fielding the Phase 1 advancements that include important explosive device neutralization capabilities.

Soldiers will now be able to train on the median mine-protected vehicles added roller capability the town for robot and new features and the Husky Mine detector and Buffalo clearance vehicles. These enhancements are part of the first phase of our three phases five-year program with the U.S. Army.

Our U.S. Marine Corps combat convoy simulator program team has worked with our customer on critical design details in the first quarter and is now ready to move forward with first article assembly as we progressed to our production in the second half of the year.

Based on our visibility, after the first quarter we have decreased our 2019 full year guidance to include revenue of $95 to $105 million with resulting EBITDA in the range of $7 to $8 million.

With that, I'd like to now turn the call over to Kelli.

Kelli Kellar

Thank you, Dean. I will now discuss our Q1 2019 financial results. Revenues for the first quarter of 2019 were $20.8 million compared to $27.2 million for the corresponding period in 2018. This is a decrease of $6.5 million or 23.7%. The year-over-year decrease is primarily related to the termination of our amphibious assault vehicle program by our customer SAIC as a result of the October 3rd, 2018 United States Marine Corps termination convenience with SAIC.

Also impacting our first quarter revenue is the reduction in manufacturing of certain battery for the Israeli Military of Defense contract in Q1 2018. Gross profit for the first quarter of 2019 was $5.8 million or 28% of revenues compared to $7.7 million or 28.3% of revenue for the corresponding period in 2018.

We incurred an operating loss for the first quarter of 2019 in the amount of $948,000 compared to operating income of $1.1 million for the corresponding period of 2018. The decrease in operating income is primarily due to the lower revenues in our Power Systems Division.

Operating expenses were $6.8 million or 32.6% of revenues in the first quarter of 2019 compared to operating expenses of $6.7 million or 24.4% of revenues for the same period in 2018.

Total other expenses which is comprised mostly of interest expense and foreign currency transactions with $298,000 for the first quarter of 2019 compared to total other expense of $213,000 for the same period in 2018. The increase of $85,000 or 40% is due to higher effective interest rates in Q1 2019 related to the federal interest rate hikes that occurred during 2018 as well as higher utilization of our line of credit.

The company's net loss for the first quarter of 2019 was $1.4 million or $0.05 per share per basic and diluted, compared to net income of 596,000 or $0.02 per basic and diluted share for the corresponding period in 2018. Our adjusted earnings per share adjusted EPS for the first quarter of 2019 was a loss of $0.03 compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.05 for the prior year period.

And our adjusted earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019 was approximately 52,000 compared with $2.2 million for the corresponding period of 2018. The decrease in our quarterly adjusted EPS and our adjusted EBITDA is driven by lower sales in our power division.

We believe that information concerning adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share enhances overall understanding of our current financial performance. We compute adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per share which are non-GAAP financial measures both of these calculations as well as the reconciliations to the GAAP measurements are reflected in the tables of yesterday's press release.

Now turning to the balance sheet as of March 31st, 2019, we had $4.7 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to December 31st, 2018 when we had $4.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

As of March 31st, 2019, we had total debt of $17.9 million consisting of $9.7 million in short term bank debt under our credit facility and $8.2 million in long term loans. This is in comparison to the prior year when we had total debt of $14.1 million consisting of $5.5 million in short term bank debt under our credit facility an $8.6 million in long term loans.

The primary reasons for the increase in our short term bank debt are the funding of certain long term contracts where milestone payments were not available in our training and simulation division and the cancellation of the AAV program in our power division for which we have incurred costs but have not yet received the settlement.

As of March 31st, 2019, we had $1.7 million in available unused bank lines of credit with our primary bank under our $15 million revolving credit facility. And on April 22nd, 2019, we have an additional $6 million available under our Revolver B agreement as disclosed in Amendment 8 to our agreement with JP Morgan Chase.

We had a current ratio which is current assets divided by current liabilities of $1.8 million compared with December 31st, 2018 current ratio of 2.0. At the end of first quarter of 2019, Arotech had a backlog of $70.5 million versus $64.8 million at the end of fourth quarter of 2018.

The Simulation Division had a backlog of $49.1 million at the end of the first quarter 2019 versus $47.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter. And the Power System Division had a backlog of $21.5 million at the end of the first quarter 2019 versus $17.6 million a quarter ago.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Before we open the call up for Q&A, I'd like to remind all participants that Dean and I are regularly available to the investment community and throughout the year we look to participate in relevant conferences and investor events.

Operator, you may now open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] We'll go first to Mike Crawford with FBR.

Mike Crawford

Thank you. A couple of questions on some of these contracts. So are you now seeing task orders released for the cyber mission getting?

Dean Krutty

Hi, good morning. We've seen the first three task orders announced. We know of others that are in the works but none of them actually been released yet. And then, we expect the first ones to get released this quarter Q2.

Mike Crawford

Okay. Then on this last contract where you got simulators to Mexico and Honduras. That thing odd to be running heading towards depletion and I would imagine pretty soon as they're next an extension or another vehicle, but that work is going to transition to that you're tracking.

Dean Krutty

I think we're -- I think we're just past the midpoint of $49 million doing that still has quite a lot of room. So I think this is the more a -- I don't have in front of me I think 2022 would be the end of it.

Mike Crawford

Okay. What do you say that you're effectively splitting that with the other winner or do you think you're taking share?

Dean Krutty

Yeah, I think the -- if you look at the data they have slightly more revenue and that's influenced by one very large award here where at the beginning of last year to Pakistan. But if you look at the numbers, I think that outside of that one we're getting more than 50%.

Mike Crawford

Okay. And then Dean, last year you had gave us a pleasant surprise with that combat convoy simulator win which was maybe I characterize as a stretch bid that you won. Are there any other those potential opportunities that you've -- where you've already made a proposal or you're tracking one?

Dean Krutty

Yeah, we have a very detailed pipeline actually in all three of our subsidiaries each one of them has in it different opportunities that we don't advertise obviously for competitive reasons. But certainly, at all times Mike there's stuff that we're hoping to get awarded that would provide momentum.

Mike Crawford

Okay. And just a couple other quick ones. Any update on common driver training timing?

Dean Krutty

There's no update. We still expect that award this year. I believe Q3 is a likely timeframe. Then busily going through the proposal that they've received. They're in radio silent phase right now not allowed to talk to contractors. But we -- no reason to indicate there's been any change to the expected timeline.

Mike Crawford

Okay. And then with the AAV costs that were incurred, is there a level you can share that you're starting for potential recovery?

Dean Krutty

We basically have costs incurred there and millions of dollars. The total is probably in the $4 million range.

Mike Crawford

Okay. Thanks. I'll jump back.

Dean Krutty

Okay. Thanks Mike.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And at this time I have no other questions holding.

Dean Krutty

Thank you, Jess. Thank you everyone for joining us today. And that concludes our call.

Operator

