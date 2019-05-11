Why We Remain Fully Invested At High Yield Landlord

Investors have been calling the end of this bull market for years and yet it keeps going strong. Why we remain fully invested.

We believe that this behavior is particularly dangerous and should be avoided by individual investors.

As we enter the 11th year to this bull cycle, increasingly many investors are getting out of equities in an attempt to time the market.

The stock market is sitting at close to all time highs, the yield curve recently inverted, and recession fears are ever-increasing. Is it now time to get out of the market while it is still hot?

If you are a short-term oriented investor, we do not know the answer, but it is reasonable to say that now is an increasingly risky time to be invested and getting some chips off the table could be a good idea.

However, if like us, you are a long-term driven investor; then the answer is a clear NO for 5 main reasons:

1- No one, literally no one, has consistently managed to time the market

We are strong believers in “time in the market” rather than "timing the market”. Despite what market “experts” will tell you, hopping on and off of stocks has never worked.

Warren Buffett is arguably the world’s most successful investor and he has always been remained invested in all time periods and laughed at market timers. He invests in every year, good and bad. Recessions and recoveries. Tops and bottoms. True wealth is built day by day. Not by trying to discover the unknowable.

“We’ve long felt that the only value of stock forecasters is to make fortune tellers look good. Even now, Charlie and I continue to believe that short-term market forecasts are poison and should be kept locked up in a safe place, away from children and also from grown-ups who behave in the market like children.”

It is not only impossible, it is extremely dangerous to try jumping in and out of markets. To illustrate this point, consider that the average investor generated only 2.6% per year over the past 20 years:

Passive investors who held on to a REIT index fund earned close to 10% per year; while the average investor barely kept up with inflation because of their attempts at market timing – what a shame!

Without pointing our finger to anyone, today we see many big-name authors on Seeking Alpha (and elsewhere) try to time the market once again. These same authors were extremely bullish in late 2018, then we got the sell-off; and now they are all of a sudden in recession mode – allocating away from equities into cash and fixed income.

It is exactly this type of behavior that results in poor long-term performance for most investors.

2- Not being invested is also very risky

While in the near term it is much safer and less volatile to hold on to cash; it comes at a steep cost in the long run.

One dollar in 1913 is the equivalent of over $25 dollar today. And believe it or not, that is not so bad when compared to many other countries. Consider that the German population lost all its savings two times in the past ~100 years. All the money you had worked so hard for was worth literally nothing overnight.

source

With the printing presses going wild around the world and central banks experimenting new untested policies, it is increasingly risky to hold non-inflation protected assets.

source

Holding some cash as part of an overall portfolio strategy is essential; but going full cash is not an option if like us, you worry about the opportunity cost and inflation risk.

3- In the long run, real estate and stocks will always beat cash and bonds

In the short run, nobody knows what happens; but in the long run, it is very clear that equity-based investments will outperform cash and bonds.

“Over the long term, the stock market news will be good. In the 20th century, the United States endured two world wars and other traumatic and expensive military conflicts; the Depression; a dozen or so recessions and financial panics; oil shocks; a fly epidemic; and the resignation of a disgraced president. Yet the Dow rose from 66 to 11,497.”

With Real estate, the math behind the long term expected returns is fairly straightforward

Buy at a 6-8% cap rate.

Finance half of the purchase with a 3-4% mortgage.

Appreciates at 2-3% per year (along with income growth).

And you get close to ~12% annual total returns. Then, once these property investments are structured as part of a “REIT”, investors enjoy the additional benefits of liquidity, cost-efficiency, professional management, limited liability, and passive income.

Ups and downs are inevitable – but time in on the side of REIT investors.

4- We are income-seeking landlords, not stock market traders

At High Yield Landlord, we want appreciation, but most importantly we want high and sustainable income. We see REITs as cash flowing real estate investments, and NOT as stocks. We are real estate owners, not “stock market traders”. We mind fundamental performance of the properties, and NOT the short-term share price performance.

“Buy a stock the way you would buy a house. Understand and like it such that you’d be content to own it in the absence of any market.”

5- Discipline, Discipline, Discipline

If there is one thing that I took away from my time in the army, it is the importance of discipline. Whether it is doing your bed every morning in 3 minutes; marching in a specific way; saluting elders; or leading tanks to combat - there is a strict protocol to everything.

Cool selfie from our training during Winter 2018:

In contrarian value investing, this same mindset is particularly valuable. You do not change course from one day to another simply based on some macro-economic forecasts.

If you have a solid investment strategy, you stick to it. The market will occasionally go against you, but remaining on course for the long run is absolutely crucial.

Someday in the future, I do not know when, we will go into a bear market. When this happens, we will remain disciplined about our approach and not let the emotional marketplace influence our thinking. We will buy REITs hand over fist while they are offered on the cheap and not sell anything.

“You shouldn’t own common stocks if a 50% decrease in their value in a short period of time would cause you acute distress.”

How to Remain Disciplined When Everybody is Panicking

Remaining disciplined is easier said than done. Once panic takes over the market, people start selling and stocks can easily drop by 10, 20, 30% or more.

We are doing four main things to prepare ourselves:

Fortify our portfolio: in the course of the past 3 months, we have steadily improved our portfolio by repositioning capital towards lower risk investments, overweighting more defensive sectors and increasing diversification. We are well on our way but not done yet. In the coming months, you can expect more investments into defensive sectors including residential, net lease and healthcare real estate.

Build cash reserves: we remain fully invested and do not plan on selling anything. However, we are using a portion of our monthly savings to build cash reserves so that when we eventually get a sell-off, we are able to act opportunistically.

Diversify into other asset classes: we do not put all our capital into REITs. We also invest in MLPs, property loans through Groundfloor and even some precious metals.

Psychological preparation: we need to accept it now that there will be inevitable ups and downs. If you accept it and understand why we remain invested for the long run, then you will be fine and avoid panic selling.

Bottom Line

True wealth is built day by day, through good and bad years; recessions and recoveries; tops and bottoms.

With the proper planning, the next bear market won't become a crisis, but rather an opportunity for us. It may sound cliché; but at the end of the day, our objective is to buy properties as cheaply as possible with a focus on long term performance.

Today, by focusing on "value" in niche sectors, we identify several undervalued small cap REITs that trade at large discounts to NAV. We believe that these already-low valuations along with superior dividend yields will provide us greater margin-of-safety and long term reward potential.

We certainly won't deviate from a winning strategy to speculate on something that is unpredictable.

With Better Information, You Get Better Results… At High Yield Landlord, We spend 1000s of hours and well over $20,000 per year researching the small cap REIT market for the most profitable investment opportunities and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. We are the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha based on member reviews; and the #1 ranked service for Real Estate Investors. Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and join our community of 350 "landlords" before we hike the price! SIGN UP HERE



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.