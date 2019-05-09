Options Market Response To The Tariff Scare

On Tuesday, May 7th, U.S. markets freaked out because of the fear that there might be a trade war looming. The NASDAQ (QQQ) dropped by a bit more than 2% and the VIX jumped from about 15 to a daily high of 21.5, before settling back to close at about 20. The near-term options, represented by the VIX, responded sharply to the news. When there are information shocks in the market, it is always interesting to see how the long-dated options markets respond. As it happens, I had just published an article showing the option-implied outlook for returns on QQQ through the end of 2019. The outlook before the ‘trade war dip’ was very attractive, although I noted that the potential extreme downside on QQQ for the balance of the year was large, with an estimated 1-in-100 worst case return of -43% and an estimated 1-in-20 worst case of -28%. The annualized implied volatility from my analysis was 18%, which is just slightly higher than the trailing 15-year volatility of QQQ (17%).

I was very interested to repeat my analysis after the markets closed on Tuesday to see whether the longer-dated options were pricing in a trade war. I reanalyzed the options prices after the market close on Tuesday, May 7th. The annualized implied volatility after market close on May 7th was 19.5%. The option-implied outlook for returns is shown in the form of a percentile chart (below), with returns prior to the shock (Monday) and after the shock (Tuesday).

Option-implied percentiles of return to December 20th

The total volatility of the distribution increased from 18% to 19.5%, and this is reflected in the somewhat more extreme downside risk (the new 1-in-100 loss is -46% and the new 1-in-20 loss is -29%). The upside potential is also somewhat higher, with the 95th percentile return increasing from 19% to 21%. It is also notable that the probability of being break-even until Dec 20th (the percentile with zero return) is indistinguishable between May 6th and May 7th.

In summary, the options on QQQ are very modestly pricing in the potential for a trade war. If the options market assessed the odds of a trade war as significant, I would expect to see a substantially larger response in the implied distribution of returns from December options. Looking at these results, I largely discount the spike in VIX.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.