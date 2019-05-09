The Enigma Of The U.S. Dollar

The US dollar is the world's reserve currency and the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities. The dollar derives its value from the stability and strength of the US economy and political system compared to others around the globe. Central banks hold currency reserves, and the two most popular choices when it comes to those holdings are gold and the US dollar.

The dollar index traded to a high at 103.815 in early 2017 when it ran out of steam on the upside and fell to a low at 88.15 by February 2018, a decline of over 15%. The index contains a 57% exposure to the other leading reserve currency, the euro. After reaching a low during the second month of 2018, the dollar index spent the past one year and three months making higher lows and higher highs. In mid-December the index traded to a peak at 97.705, and only recently did it move above that level to a marginal new high.

Since the volatility of currency markets tends to be a lot lower than in other asset classes, buying dips, selling rallies and trading from the long side in the dollar index has been the optimal approach to the greenback in the futures market. For those who do not venture into the futures arena, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish Fund (UUP) and its bearish counterpart (UDN) are instruments that replicate the ups and downs of the dollar index.

Given the underlying fundamentals of the dollar, it should be a lot higher than it is against the euro and other currencies these days. The slow ascent of the dollar has been an enigma and could be the result of the actions of the government that issues the legal tender.

The dollar index makes a higher high, finally

The dollar index has been slowly making higher lows and higher highs since February 2018.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the trend in the dollar index is clearly higher, but it took four months for the index to make a higher high which came during the week of April 22 when it reached 98.085 on the nearby June futures contract. The index followed the same pattern since mid-August last year after the new peak which led to a mild correction to the downside. On May 9, the index was at just over the 97 level.

Currency volatility is typically a lot lower than in other asset classes as governments and central banks seek stability in the foreign exchange markets. As the chart shows, the weekly historical volatility measure was at 4.55%. The same metric in the S&P 500 stood at 12.85% on May 9. In crude oil, it was at 16.18%, and in gold, which acts as a hybrid as it is both a currency and a commodity, it was at 6.07%. Even in the bond market, the historical volatility of the 30-Year US Treasury was at over 6%.

Interest rate differentials favor the dollar

One of the primary determinates of the price levels of one foreign exchange instrument versus another is the yield that a currency offers holders. Since the euro, the yen, and the dollar are the three reserve currencies in the world, the current level of yield differentials makes a compelling case for a stronger dollar. Short-term euro and yen yields controlled by the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan stand in negative territory at around the negative 40 basis points level. Sluggish economic growth in Europe and Japan have caused a prolonged period of accommodative monetary policy to stimulate the respective economies. In the US, GDP is growing at a moderate pace and unemployment is at its lowest level since the late 1960s. After liftoff from a zero percent Fed Funds rate in December 2015, the short-term rate currently stands at the 2.25-2.50% level. The rate differential of 2.45-2.90% is one of the most significant factors when it comes to the price path of the dollar versus its counterparts which are also reserve currencies.

The Trump Administration wants the greenback lower

While rate differentials continue to favor additional gains in the dollar, central banks and government strive to create stability in the currency markets. The official sector has a long history of intervening in currency markets to achieve a static rather than a dynamic price environment.

In the US, the current administration has made no secret that it favors a weaker dollar. If the dollar were to rally sharply, it would make US exports less competitive in global markets. Moreover, given the current trade dispute with China, a strong dollar would put the US in a weaker negotiating position against the Chinese as they have been devaluing their currency to stimulate demand for their exports which compete with US goods.

On the campaign trail in 2016, President Trump expressed support for a weaker dollar which runs contrary to past administrations which followed a strong dollar policy. The President argued that a weaker dollar during the period when his administration seeks to level the playing field on trade with other nations would eventually lead to a stronger US currency. At his confirmation hearings before the US Congress, Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin also advocated for a weaker dollar. Secretary Mnuchin is the member of the administration with his finger on the trigger when it comes to intervention in the international currency markets. The path of new highs and then selling in the dollar index in the current comparative interest rate environment is a sign that the US Treasury has conducted operations to slow the ascent of the US currency based on their desires for a weaker greenback.

The dollar is a primary driver of commodity prices

The long-standing inverse relationship between the dollar and commodity prices goes hand-in-hand with interest rates. Since the dollar is the pricing mechanism for most commodities, a higher dollar and rising interest rates create a bearish cocktail for raw materials for two reasons. First, higher rates increase the cost of carrying inventories and long positions in the commodities markets. Commodities, like other assets, compete for capital flows, and higher rates tend to attract investment capital to the bond market. The second reason is that a stronger dollar leads to higher commodities prices in other world currencies. Commodity production is a local affair; it occurs in parts of the world where the crust of the earth is rich in energy, metals, ores, and minerals or where the soil and climate support crops. A higher dollar and weaker currencies in countries outside the US lead to higher local prices which incentivize producers to increase their output leading to growing supplies, inventories which puts pressure on prices. Therefore, the US dollar and US interest rates by extension are a leading factor when it comes to the prices of raw materials around the globe.

Sell rallies and buy dips using UUP and UDN

The trend in the dollar index is higher, and currency differentials and the path of US rates support a continuation of the price path of the dollar. However, the combination of governmental policies that seek stable foreign exchange markets, and the US administration's desire for a lower US currency add up to a continuation of the pattern of new highs followed by corrective periods in the dollar index.

With the current pattern in place, trading from the long side in the dollar index and taking profits and going short on new highs has been the optimal approach, and that seems set to continue. The most direct route for a long or short position in the dollar index is via the futures arena. For those who do not venture into the leveraged world of futures, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish Fund and its bearish counterpart provide an alternative. The fund summary for UUP states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.

UUP has net assets of $387.13 million and trades an average of 527,575 shares each day. Most recently, the dollar index rose from 96.365 on April 12 to a high at 98.085 on April 26, a rise of 1.78%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UUP moved from $25.91 to $26.35 or 1.7% higher. UUP tracks the dollar because it holds US dollar index futures contracts. The most recent top holdings include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The fund summary for the inverse product UDN states:

The investment seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Short US Dollar Index Futures Index. The index reflects the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of a short position in the DX Contract which expires during the months of March, June, September and December. The fund seeks to track the index by establishing short positions in DX Contracts. DX Contracts are linked to the six underlying currencies, or the index currencies, of the U.S. Dollar index (USDX®), or the USDX®. The index currencies are Euro, Japanese Yen, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Swedish Krona and Swiss Franc.

UDN has smaller net assets of $33.05 million because human nature tends to make investors and traders more comfortable on the long compared to the short side of the market. UDN trades an average of 30,131 shares each day. Since the high at 98.085 on April 26, the dollar index corrected to 97.13 on May 9, a drop of 0.97%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, UDSN rose from $20.49 to $20.68 or 0.93%.

UUP and UDN do a reasonable job tracking the ups and downs of the US dollar index. Given the pressure of interest rate differentials on the upside and Trump Administration's desire to keep the dollar in check, UUP and UDN are valuable tools when it comes to trading the dollar index away from the futures arena. The dollar should be moving higher on fundamentals, but the enigma of the currency is that the nation that issues the legal tender is the most significant factor standing in the way of appreciation.

