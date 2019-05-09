Revisiting My 2 Favorite Infrastructure Businesses

MIC has higher operational and execution risk and weaker growth prospects, but its yield is nearly twice BIP's, and the distribution coverage is strong.

As I pointed out previously, in an attempt to bring relief to the heavily indebted balance sheets of many governments across the globe, the infrastructure industry is in the early stages of a large-scale transfer of ownership from governments to private corporations. Furthermore, rapid economic growth in Asian giants like India and China, continued development in Brazil, and rapid population growth in the developing countries of Africa and Southeast Asia (not to mention the aging infrastructure in countries like the U.S.) are leading to a significant need for new and improved infrastructure across the globe. By some estimates, $94 trillion (yes, that's trillion with a T) in global infrastructure investment will be needed by 2040. This puts experienced infrastructure businesses in an ideal growth position as they should have limitless opportunities to put investor capital to work in accretive projects and drive strong returns for a long time to come.

Given this tailwind, two infrastructure stocks that I think are particularly interesting ways to gain exposure to the sector are Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) and Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC). Since comparing them at the end of last year, both stocks have rebounded strongly, with each outperforming a very robust performance by the S&P 500 (SPY) during that time period:

Data by YCharts

Given the earnings results that have come in since then and the companies' increased valuations, are they still attractive today? And, if so, which one is the better buy?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

BIP is one of the top dividend growth opportunities today, especially considering the fact that its business model is highly recession and inflation-resistant: 75% of its cash flows are inflation-indexed, 60% contain no volume risk, only 5% are subject to commodity price risk, and all of its assets are considered wide moat/high entry barrier/mission-critical businesses.

Source

Further adding to its macroeconomic resilience is its considerable geographic and sectoral diversification: 25% of its cash flows come from North America, 25% come from Europe, 30% from South America, and 20% from Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Additionally, its well-diversified assets include railroads, electricity and natural gas utilities, timberlands, toll roads, ports, and pipelines.

Source

Bear Case

1. Foreign Exchange Risk: While its geographic diversification is a blessing in that it provides an abundance of attractive investment opportunities and macroeconomic diversification, the trade-off is that BIP's cash flows are exposed to foreign exchange impacts on earnings. It has a sizable negative impact during Q3 and is an item that is not going away, likely continuing to cause choppy performance on a quarter-to-quarter basis. Investors must decide for themselves if they agree with management's conviction that this averages out over time to have a negligible impact, or if they believe that the U.S. Dollar will continue to strengthen relative to foreign currencies in BIP's target markets (especially Brazil, Canada, and India). If foreign currencies, in which BIP does much of its business, decline significantly against the Dollar for a prolonged period of time, BIP's returns will be significantly muted.

2. Interest Rate Risk: Another factor investors should keep an eye on is interest rates. Should they continue to rise, the bond-like nature of many of BIP's assets will likely decline in value, offsetting some of the growth in value from organic growth. Furthermore, if interest rates rise significantly and remain high for a considerable period of time, BIP's interest rate expense will also significantly increase as it comes due for refinancing, eating into returns and limiting their ability to finance growth.

Bull Case

1. Tremendous Growth Potential: This focus on stable, economic-backbone businesses, alongside long-term contracts and significant geographic and sectoral diversification, has enabled BIP to grow its distributions rapidly (11% CAGR since 2009 IPO) while still retaining sufficient cash flows to reinvest in further growth. In fact, even after a year in which significant dispositions and recycling of capital took place (thereby temporarily slowing cash flow growth - and it is still planning on recycling considerable capital this year as well), BIP is still able to grow its distribution by 7%.

Speaking of dispositions and capital recycling, the second aspect of BIP's business model that enables it to achieve such standout total returns and consistently raise capital to finance its growth without overleveraging the balance sheet is its ability to effect operational improvements into its assets to "mature" them and then sell them for significant capital gains. This strategy has worked remarkably well as BIP has averaged an IRR of ~25% on $3.8 billion of asset sales since its IPO about 10 years ago. After selling these assets at forward projected 6-10% IRRs, it then recycles the capital into other opportunistic assets that it believes it can achieve 12-15% IRRs on by utilizing Brookfield's operational expertise.

During the most recent quarter, BIP delivered on its business model with excellence by achieving 10% organic growth year over year. The company also increased its scale by growing total assets by $2.7 billion during the quarter and deployed $180 million in growth CapEx while also adding $140 million to the capital investment backlog. Over the next three years, the company expects to deploy $2.1 billion, implying that the strong growth will likely continue.

2. Significant Liquidity: The BBB+ rated balance sheet is also in strong shape: as BIP is currently sitting on over $3 billion in liquidity at quarter end (of which nearly $2 billion is at the corporate level, giving them significant acquisition flexibility as well as financial security). The company also has considerable flexibility in how it deploys that capital since its weighted average debt maturity is 7 years, only 18% of its debt matures over the next three years, and nearly 50% of it matures after 2023. The weighted average interest rate is 5% as well, making the company's cost of capital fairly low. Finally, the company's foreign currency hedging strategy also helps increase cash flow stability and thereby helps secure BIP's ability to meet its debt obligations.

3. Compelling Risk-Reward: BIP is the quintessential dividend growth stock: sporting a strong high single-digit growth outlook for the foreseeable future, alongside its 4.9% dividend yield. Though the price has rebounded strongly since December, the total return proposition is still attractive, especially considering its stable, recession-resistant business model. As a result, there is a high probability of double-digit total returns being achieved over the long term, barring drastic moves in interest and/or exchange rates. BIP, therefore, clearly offers some of the best risk-reward in today's uncertain market and economic environment, despite not appearing necessarily cheap at the moment when compared to its history.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corp.

MIC is a highly diversified company operating in the infrastructure segment which offers investors a compelling opportunity to access high-quality, low-risk assets at a steep discount while locking in a well-covered double-digit yield. Shares declined sharply last year after management responded to weakness in its International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) energy storage business (backwardation in relevant commodity markets resulted in a dramatic decrease in the demand for liquid fuels storage and ~15% excess capacity this year) by cutting the distribution by 30%. However, the dividend cut was a very conservative response to a mere 8-10% expected decline in free cash flow from the storage business weakness, rendering the steep decline an overreaction and creating a significant gap between price and value.

Bear Case

1. Execution/Capital Allocation Risk: Given the large percentage of its total cash flows stemming from the IMTT business, management's ability to successfully and rapidly repurpose it for stabilized performance and eventually growth is crucial to the total return proposition in MIC shares. If management fails and this segment underperforms for several years, the shares could continue to languish or even decline further, while distribution growth will likely be put on hold indefinitely.

2. Recession Risk: Unlike BIP, some of MIC's business could be significantly negatively impacted by a recession. A significant slow-down in energy consumption (due to a slowing economy) could lead to further weakness in the energy business, and its aviation business would also likely suffer from a downturn in global air traffic demand. This could result in a declining share price and postponed dividend growth.

3. Interest Rate Risk: Another factor investors should keep an eye on is interest rates. Should they continue to rise, the value of MIC's assets will likely decline in value. Furthermore, if interest rates rise significantly and remain high for a considerable period of time, MIC's interest rate expense will also significantly increase as it comes due for refinancing, eating into returns and limiting their ability to finance growth.

Bull Case

1. Improved Balance Sheet: Despite its recent challenges, MIC still has a recently reaffirmed investment grade credit rating. Thanks to their sale of the "Bayonne Energy Center" ('BEC') and other non-core businesses, MIC's balance sheet is even stronger than it was at the time of their reaffirmed credit rating. Their leverage ratio has been reduced from 4.9x in 2017 to just 3.8x today, they have no maturities until 2022, and they have ~$200 million of available liquidity this year after their debt repayments, dividend payout, and their growth CapEx are all taken care of. In all, their weighted average term to maturity for debt is healthy at 5.5 years, and their weighted average interest rate is a mere 3.95%.

Source

2. Significant Insider Buying: While insider buying isn't the end-all-be-all of investing, it certainly helps to build conviction in an investment thesis. This is especially true when shares have been beaten down significantly in recent months. Last year, MIC insiders purchased shares in significant amounts between $45 and $46. Today, shares are trading at 16-17% lower than insiders purchased them at, MIC has retained a significant amount of cash flows, the balance sheet has improved, and the IMTT is closer to being repurposed than it was when they purchased shares.

3. Well-Diversified Business Model: While the troubled IMTT business gets the most attention, fortunately, MIC is not a one-trick pony. In fact, nearly half of its EBITDA is generated outside of IMTT.

Its Atlantic Aviation business enjoys networking and economies of scale advantages as one of the largest of its kind in the U.S. and is currently providing MIC with much-needed stable cash flow generation and steady growth. Though it is somewhat recession-vulnerable due to the sensitivity of the airline industry to macroeconomic conditions, it does enjoy 20-year-plus average remaining leases on its contracts. As a result, it should not experience a significant decline during an economic downturn.

Additionally, MIC Hawaii is a green energy-focused business which consists of Hawaii Gas and other businesses that are collectively engaged in enhancing the cost-to-performance ratio of energy in Hawaii. MIC Hawaii is a fairly stable cash-flowing business and also enjoys a growth tailwind from the pro-green energy sentiment on the islands.

Each of these businesses have seen encouraging progress in recent months. While IMTT is suffering from anticipated reduction in average capacity year over year, lower average storage rental rates, and increased expenses, it is making solid progress on its repurposing initiatives as all 1.3 million barrels repurposed last year have been returned to service and an additional 1 million undergoing repurposing this year.

The Atlantic Aviation business saw increases in gross margins for the quarter due to increased aviation flight activity, growing hangar rental revenue, and revenue from ancillary services. MIC Hawaii continues to benefit from increased utility rates established last summer for Hawaii Gas, lower propane costs, and the disposition of the mechanical contractor business (which was generating losses).

4. Highly Compelling Valuation: In addition to the heavy insider buying, the cheap valuation appears obvious due to the healthy post-cut distribution coverage and the yield remaining at elevated levels despite the steep distribution cut and improved coverage:

Data by YCharts

While there is interest rate, recession, and execution risk present, MIC's balance sheet improvements and diversified stable businesses significantly mitigate the downside risk. Furthermore, the distribution coverage means that a lot of cash is being conserved to invest in restoring the IMTT business, further reducing interest rate, recession, and execution risk. MIC is clearly a deep value play that is higher risk than BIP, but the margin of safety is wide, and the upside potential is significant.

Investor Takeaway

BIP and MIC remain interesting opportunities in the infrastructure sector - a recession-resistant and wide moat industry with a very attractive growth profile for several decades to come. BIP offers investors an attractive growth-at-a-reasonable-price opportunity alongside an attractive 4.9% dividend yield. Furthermore, its business is fairly recession and inflation-resistant, making it a great "Sleep-Well-At-Night" opportunity. MIC, on the other hand, presents investors with more of a deep value opportunity and an extremely attractive 9.4% yield. However, its business is at more recession risk (though still fairly stable), and the distribution does not share the same robust growth prospects as BIP. Additionally, MIC's long-term total return record and tendency to allocate capital into more niche and risky businesses (with a very checkered record of success) make it much more of an income play that requires monitoring rather than a sleep-well-at-night buy-and-hold total return stock like BIP.

Data by YCharts

The disconnect between the total returns from these investments appear set to continue, given three facts:

(1) BIP just hiked its distribution by 7% compared to MIC holding theirs flat. Adding this distribution growth to their current yields, BIP is projected to return nearly 12% per year whereas MIC is only going to return its current distribution of ~9.5%.

(2) BIP repurchased units last year at opportunistic levels (low to mid $30s) to reduce its units outstanding count whereas MIC issued new units at dilutive levels, further expanding the difference between the two businesses.

(3) Finally, BIP units were far more resilient during the last recession than MIC's were, as you would expect, given that its businesses and contract structuring are much more defensive.

Data by YCharts

Therefore, unless you strongly favor current income (or have a strong preference against K-1s (issued by BIP - note that they do not generate any UBTI and are, therefore, suitable for IRAs and 401ks) or 1099 (issued by MIC)) or have a strong conviction that management will be able to turn things around and allocate capital more effectively in the future, BIP appears to be a better buy right now. That being said, MIC does remain cheap and could very well deliver attractive total returns as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.