I Was Wrong On Zayo, Assessing What Happens Next

Perhaps Zayo couldn't get the buyers to $36.5 because they are the only two, and the acquisition is very large compared to these fund sizes.

In a previous article, I laid out why I didn't want to speculate on Zayo even though there were very specific rumors.

Zayo (ZAYO) finally had a deal materialize. Global investment firms EQT and Digital Colony are buying it for $35 a share. That's below the latest communicated range of $36.50-38.50. It is now trading at a ~5% spread to the takeout price or a ~7% annualized return if it is consummated early March 2020. The annualized return I've assigned may be a little bit conservative. More about that later.

I avoided speculating on these takeout rumors a short while back and that call certainly has not worked out given the evidence of this transaction. I'll move on from that wrong call and try to assess whether it is time to get involved today objectively.

A key variable in this deal is what date it will close. EQT is throwing this into the EQT Infrastructure IV fund. It is $9 billion in size and has been active since '18. I think that party should be able to close soon enough. Digital Colony is partly owned by Colony Capital (CLNY) and they commented on the venture on the recent earnings call:

Now, I'll turn to investment management and offense. In 2018, we raised $5.5 billion of third-party capital, our best year of fundraising since the global financial crisis. Notably $3.7 billion was raised in Digital Colony partners, which continues to approach its hard cap fund size of $4 billion. And we will also look to form incremental co-investment capital as that fund is deployed.

Zayo has a market cap of $7.7 billion and an enterprise value of $11 billion, so I'd say this is quite a large transaction for the acquiring funds. Perhaps the size of this buyout versus the size of the buying funds is the main concern here. From the newsflow, it also appears Omers and Stonepeak dropped out.

I'm not sure why two buyout funds teaming up are projecting a closing date in H1 2020.

Both parties have been involved in this deal process for a long time and they should know the target well by now. Regulatory clearance shouldn't be a problem since the parties are not strategic acquirers.

The closing of the deal is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory clearance and Zayo shareholder approvals. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar 2020. In my previous write-up, I motivated myself to not speculate here like this:

Ultimately, I'm not comfortable enough with the risks to own Zayo outright. I don't like its standalone prospects enough and I don't like how deep this can fall if no deal materializes. Finally, there is a risk these rumors just persist (as they've done so far) without anything materializing for a long time while your invested capital is dead money.

As recently as this year, the stock traded a hair above $20:

The surge in share price year-to-date has brought its EV/EBITDA multiple up and compared to competitors it is richly valued at this take-out price:

Conclusion

If this deal somehow breaks, there is quite a bit of downside risk. I think the deal is highly likely to close. My main concern is that the company is so big compared to the acquiring funds. The faraway closing date is also a slight concern. Lots of things can go wrong in such a long time. I also don't understand why two buyout funds (experienced in transactions) would need such a long time to close. If I put the closing date in early March, the annualized return of ~7% doesn't get me excited on a risk adjusted basis. If I assume, what I would think is more realistic, is a closing date around New Years, and the annualized return goes up to 10%. However, we only get those returns if it closes. Selling Zayo has taken forever and many parties dropped out. Ultimately, I still can't get comfortable with this risk/reward but that may change as time passes and the spread stays wide enough.

