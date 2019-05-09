Gilead Sciences At The Filgotinib And Selonsertib Crossroads

Gilead Sciences (GILD) generates most of its revenue from the sales of therapies for HIV and hepatitis C. Revenue and earnings have been declining for years following a peak when it had the first hepatitis C cure on the market. For 3 years, the stock price has also trended lower. It picked up when good Filgotinib clinical results for rheumatoid arthritis were announced in March. Cold water was thrown on the stock again when its leading drug for NASH (non-alcoholic steroid hepatitis) failed with its clinical results in April.

Gilead is at a crossroads. Like all older pharmaceutical companies, it must produce novel drugs to keep up revenue and profits despite older drugs going generic. I think Gilead's first quarter 2019 results mark an upward inflection point. If Filgotinib is approved by regulators and starts generating revenue in 2020, in the normal course of markets Gilead's market price should get a boost from both higher earnings and a higher price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

Gilead is a large company with a complex portfolio of commercial drugs and an extensive pipeline of potential therapies. In this article, I will focus on Q1 results, Filgotinib, and the NASH pipeline.

Key Q1 2019 Gilead Results

Gilead Sciences' diluted annual GAAP earnings per share peaked in 2015 at $11.91. By 2018, they had dropped to $4.17. Declining earnings typically lead to low investor expectations and low P/E ratios. Revenue for 2015 was $32.6 billion. For 2018, it was $22.1 billion.

The anomaly in this tale of falling revenue is that it actually represented success. By being first to market with a hepatitis C cure, Gilead was able to start with a high price and a large number of patients. As competitors' therapies became available, prices dropped. With people cured, the number of patients needing treatment dropped. Gilead made a huge chunk of profits for investors during a few years. That cash was paid out in dividends, used for stock buybacks, and invested in new therapies like CAR-T.

Full Q1 2018 results are available in the Gilead press release. Here I will focus on the items essential to the thesis that Gilead hit an inflection point. Note that like most pharmaceutical companies, Gilead had Q1 results that were sequentially down from Q4 because of the way annual Medicare and other insurance deductibles work. For that reason, the focus is on y/y numbers.

In Q4 2018, revenue was still on a downtrend, 3% lower than Q4 2017. But in Q1 2019, revenue was $5.28 billion, up 4% from $5.09 billion year earlier. That is not what I would call rapid growth, but after three years of declines, it is a relief.

Of course, there is no guarantee that the y/y revenue trend will continue upward. Gilead has 17 drugs on the market for which it breaks out numbers. Older drugs are in decline. The big difference between Q1 2018 and Q1 2019 was a new HIV drug, Biktarvy. It had just $35 million in revenue in Q1 2018, but $793 million in Q1 2019. The HIV therapy market is very competitive. When Gilead introduces a new drug, it can cannibalize revenue from its older therapies or from competitors' therapies. Same for new drugs from competitors. Over the years, Gilead has managed to stay ahead of the competition. The most likely scenario is that Biktarvy sales will continue to ramp, at least for a few quarters, allowing Gilead overall revenue to continue to ramp. Hopefully, until other therapies are approved by the FDA, notably (in the positive scenario) Filgotinib.

Filgotinib to the rescue

On March 28, 2019 Gilead announced filgotinib met its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 study where it was used to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Filgotinib is an oral JAK1 inhibitor. Gilead asserts that its selectivity distinguishes it from other JAK1 inhibitors already on the market. These include Incyte's (INCY) Jakafi and Olumiant and Pfizer's (PFE) Xeljanz. Many other JAK1 inhibitors are in clinical trials.

There are even more competitors in the rheumatoid arthritis space. Nevertheless, it is a big space. According to the Gilead pipeline page, filgotinib is also in Phase 3 trials for Crohn's disease and ulcerative arthritis. It also reported positive Phase 2 trial results for ankylosing spondylitis in September 2018. It is being co-developed with Galapagos (GLPG).

It is too early to predict a revenue run rate for filgotinib, but at the high end AbbVie's (ABBV) rheumatoid arthritis drug Humira generated $19.9 billion in global sales in 2018. Humira loses patent protection in the U.S. in 2023.

No timeline has been established for commercializing Filgotinib yet. If there are no delays, first sales could begin in 2020.

Selonsertib for NASH flunks

NASH, or non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, is an increasingly common medical condition with a high unmet need for therapies. Approximately 20% of people in the U.S. have NASH, which can lead to liver failure, but more commonly contributes to death from cardiovascular failure.

Having a therapy for NASH would be a big money maker; several companies have therapy in clinical trials. Gilead has (or had) three: Selonsertib, an ASK-1 inhibitor; Cilofexor, an FXR agonist; and Firsocostat, and ACC inhibitor. The latter two are in Phase 2 trials. Selonsertib did well enough in Phase 2 trials to move on to Phase 3.

On April 25, 2019, Gilead announced top line data from STELLAR-3, a Phase 3 study of Selonsertib in bridging fibrosis due to NASH. The trial did not meet its specified endpoint.

Just prior to that, Gilead had announced new NASH collaborations with Insitro and Novo Nordisk.

Clearly, Gilead intends to continue to pursue therapies for NASH. Because its three current candidates have differing mechanisms of action, the failure of Selonsertib does not imply that Cilofexor or Firsocostat, or a combination of them, will not work.

We saw this determination to succeed work before in Hepatitis C, though Gilead had to add to its pipeline through an acquisition in order to get a cure to market ahead of competitors. There is no guarantee that Gilead will succeed in NASH, but I would not count it out yet. There was a lot of hope for positive Selonsertib results, so some markdown of the stock price seemed reasonable after the failure.

A strategic view

Gilead is generating substantial cash, $1.4 billion in Q1 2019 alone. Its cash balance is only $1 billion short of its long-term debt. Aside from some unknown unknown, there is no threat to the dividend, currently 3.8%.

Q2 2019 results will be important, helping us know if revenue really bottomed out, or if the Q1 y/y revenue rise was a one-time event.

The Selonsertib failure is not good. I thought NASH therapies would be a source of revenue and earnings growth going forward. Now we have a long wait for Phase 3 trials with other NASH drugs. Even with success new revenue for this indication is unlikely before 2021.

There are other reasons for optimism. Gilead's CAR-T therapy, Yescarta, generated $96 million in revenue in Q1 2019, up 140% from the year earlier. But that is tiny compared to HIV therapy revenue, or the potential of NASH therapies.

That is why I see Gilead at the proverbial crossroads. To get the CAR-T therapy it acquired Kite Pharma in 2017. In 2011, it acquired Pharmasset for its hepatitis C therapy. Except in HIV therapies, it seems like Gilead has trouble developing original pipeline candidates.

A lot is now riding on Fedratinib. It is hard to predict how much rheumatoid arthritis market share Fedratinib can take if it is approved, so quantifying revenue expectations is also difficult. The main story for Gilead in 2019 and 2020 is likely to be the timeline for FDA and EU approval, followed by the first year of Fedratinib revenue reports.

The main reason I am overall positive about Gilead at this time is not Fedratinib. It is that, with or without Fedratinib, we are over the HCV therapy revenue hump. Investors have a good shot at seeing rising revenue and earnings in 2019 and 2020, which should result in a better P/E ratio for the stock. That is, possibly a significantly higher stock price.

Late Breaking: Collaboration with Goldfinch Bio

On May 8, 2019 Gilead announced it made a deal with Goldfinch Bio to develop therapies for diabetic and orphan kidney diseases. Given Gilead's expertise in liver disease, this is a good fit, but it is too early to ascribe any value to the deal. It does indicate that Gilead continues to use its cash to build out its pipeline.

Conclusion

I think a reasonable goal for Gilead investors, if revenue continues to trend positive and Filgotinib stays on track and gets an FDA approval, would be $80 per share. If guidance for 2019 holds true at $6.20 to $7.06 Non-GAAP EPS (my calculation from guidance given with the Gilead Q4 2018 press release. Non-GAAP EPS for 2018 was $6.67), the midpoint would be $6.63. At $80 per share that would make the non-GAAP P/E 12.1, which is reasonable for a company that has returned to growth or is about to do so.

