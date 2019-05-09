Columbia Sportswear And Its Real Value

Short interest is less than 1% of shares on loan, indicating that investors may be bullish about COLM.

The iconic Columbia name continues to provide stable returns to its investors because of its high-quality, durable products.

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) has been keeping people warm, dry, and protected from the elements for more than 80 years with its well-known outdoor apparel and products. The company makes most of its sales in US, but it also sells products in more than 70 other countries. A few things drew me to analyze Columbia Sportswear. First, COLM popped up as a “possible buy” in the BTMA Stock Analyzer. Then, I noticed that the short interest was extremely low at less than 1% of shares on loan. This indicates that investors may be positive about COLM as a bullish candidate. Next, I glanced at its solid balance sheet, and considering its well-known name and my personal positive experience with owning its products, I thought that it was worth looking at more closely.

My thesis before doing a full analysis is that this financially-solid company that makes durable quality goods will continue to be a stable investment for the foreseeable future, and that because of the high quality and durability of its products, it will continue to keep loyal customers. Columbia’s reputation provides some protection against competitors like Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Under Armor (NYSE:UAA), which may not have the same reputation of quality and durability. Now, let’s dive into this company to reveal the facts and to see what the real value of this company is and what the future might hold.

Snapshot of the Company

A fast way for me to get an overall understanding of the condition of the business is to use the BTMA Stock Analyzer’s company rating score. It shows a score of around 71/100. Therefore, Columbia Sportswear is considered to be a good company to invest in, since 70 is the lowest good company score. COLM has high scores for 10-year price per share, earnings per share, ability to recover from a market crash or downturn, and gross margin percent. It has low scores for ROE, PEG Ratio, and ROIC .A low PEG ratio score indicates that the company may not be experiencing high growth consistently over the past five years. In summary, these findings show us that COLM seems to have average fundamentals since half of the categories produce good scores while the other half doesn’t.

Before jumping to conclusions, we’ll have to look closer into individual categories to see what’s going on.

Fundamentals

Let’s examine the price per share history first. In the chart below, we can see that price per share has been in a volatile up trend for the last 10 years and has experienced decent growth within the last two years. Overall, share price average has grown by about 90.4% over the past 10 years or a compound annual growth rate of 7.42%. This return is nothing spectacular. With a good investment, I’d expect an average annual return of at least more than 10%.

Earnings

Looking closer at earnings history, we see that earnings have grown fairly consistently over the past 10 years. Earnings dipped two years ago but experienced decent growth last year.

Consistent earnings make it easier to accurately estimate the future growth and value of the company. So in this regard, COLM is a good candidate of a stock to accurately estimate future growth and current value.

Since earnings and price per share don’t always give the whole picture, it’s good to look at other factors like the gross margins, return on equity, and return on invested capital.

Return on Equity

The return on equity has been mostly increasing for the last five years but went through a down year before increasing again last year. Five-year average ROE is low at around 12%. For return on equity (ROE), I look for a five-year average of 16% or more. So COLM does not meet my requirements.

Let’s compare the ROE of this company to its industry. The average ROE of 50 apparel companies is 11.32%.

Therefore, Columbia Sportswear Company’s five-year average of 11.8% is about average for its industry.

Return on Invested Capital

The return on invested capital has been mostly increasing for the last five years. ROIC had been in a consistent uptrend before dropping two years ago and then grew again last year. Five-year average ROIC is poor at around 12%. For return on invested capital (ROIC), I also look for a five-year average of 16% or more. So COLM does not pass this test either.

Gross Margin Percent

The gross margin percent (GMP) has been stable and increasing over the last five years. Five-year GMP is good at around 47%. I typically look for companies with gross margin percent consistently above 30%. So COLM has proven that it has the ability to maintain acceptable margins over a long period.

Looking at other fundamentals involving the balance sheet, we can see that the debt-to-equity shows no number, indicating that this company doesn’t have any long term debt to speak of. This is a very good sign, suggesting that the company owns more than it owes.

COLM’s Current Ratio of 3.1 is good, indicating that it has a good ability to use its assets to pay its short-term debt. Ideally, we’d want to see a current ratio of more than 1, so COLM exceeds this amount.

According to the balance sheet, the company seems to be in good financial health. In the long term, the company is stable with regard to its debt to equity. In the short term the company’s financial situation is good.

The price-earnings ratio of 23.4 indicates that COLM might be selling at a high price when comparing COLM’s PE ratio to a long-term market average PE ratio of 15. The 10-year and five-year average PE ratio of COLM has typically been between 25.4 and 26.7, so this indicates that COLM could be currently trading at a low price when comparing to COLM’s average historical PE ratio range.

COLM currently pays a dividend of 0.96% (or 0.93% over the last 12 months).

The Story Behind The Dividend

In regards to dividend history, I’m first interested in knowing if the payout ratio is sustainable. At this time it’s around 31%, which means that there's still plenty of room to grow the dividend. Also notice that COLM has a regular history of buying back shares, which contributes to higher payout ratios.

If we look only at the dividend yield, we see a range of 0.95% to 1.27%. This stock pays out a small dividend. Dividend yields have decreased over the five-year period, therefore this stock is likely undesirable for most dividend investors.

This analysis wouldn’t be complete without considering the value of the company vs. share price.

Value Vs. Price

For valuation purposes, I will be using an adjusted diluted EPS of 3.81. I’ve used various past averages of growth rates and PE ratios to calculate different scenarios of valuation ranges from low to average values. The valuations compare growth rates of EPS, book value, and total equity.

In the table below, you can see the different scenarios, and in the chart, you will see vertical valuation lines that correspond to the table valuation ranges. The dots on the lines represent the current stock price. If the dot is toward the bottom of the valuation range, this would indicate that the stock is undervalued. If the dot is near the top of the valuation line, this would show an overvalued stock.

According to this valuation analysis, COLM is overpriced.

If COLM continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years earnings growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If COLM continues with a growth average similar to its past five years earnings growth, then the stock is undervalued at this time.

If COLM continues with a growth average similar to its past 10 years book value growth, then the stock is overpriced at this time.

If COLM continues with a growth average similar to its past five years book value growth, then the stock is fairly priced at this time.

If COLM continues with a growth average similar to its past five years total equity growth, then the stock is slightly overpriced at this time.

According to COLM’s typical PE ratio relation to the S&P 500's PE Ratio, COLM is undervalued.

If COLM continues with a growth average as forecasted by analysts, then the stock is overpriced.

This analysis shows an average valuation of around $94 per share vs. its current price of about $98. This would indicate that Columbia Sportswear is overpriced.

Forward-Looking Conclusion

According to the facts, Columbia Sportswear is financially healthy in a long-term sense in having enough equity as compared with debt and in the short-term because the current ratio indicates that it has enough cash to cover current liabilities.

Half the fundamentals are good and the other half are subpar, indicating that the overall average fundamentals are mediocre.

The dividend situation is not good because the dividend yields have actually been decreasing over the past five years.

Lastly, this analysis shows that the stock is overpriced.

Predicted Growth

“Over the next five years, the analysts that follow this company are expecting it to grow earnings at an average annual rate of 8.94%. This year, analysts are forecasting earnings increase of 13.43% over last year. Analysts expect earnings growth next year of 10.87% over this year's forecasted earnings.” (Source: Forecast Earnings Growth)

If you invest today, with analysts’ forecasts, you might expect about 8.9% growth per year. Plus we’ll add the current .96% forward dividend. This brings the annual return to around 9.8%.

Here's an alternative scenario based on COLM’s past earnings growth. During the past 10- and five-year periods, the average EPS growth rate was about 14.54% and 14.45%, respectively. Plus the average five-year dividend yield was about 1.11 %. So we’re at a total return of 15.65 % to 15.56%.

But when considering cash flow growth over the past 10 and five years, the growth has been 2.5% and 12.2%, respectively. Plus the average five-year dividend yield would give us a total return of 3.61% to 13.31%. Therefore, considering an average of these returns, our annual return could likely be around 9.5% - 11.5%.

If considering actual past results of Columbia Sportswear, which includes affected share prices, and long-term dividend yields, the story is a bit different. Here are the actual 10- and five-year return results.

______________

10-Year Return Results if Invested in COLM:

Initial Investment Date: 5/8/2009

End Date: 5/8/2019

Cost per Share: $15.63

End Date Price: $98.34

Total Dividends Received: $5.70

Total Return: 565.64%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 21%

_______________

5 Year Return Results if Invested in COLM:

Initial Investment Date: 5/8/2014

End Date: 5/8/2019

Cost per Share: $42.16

End Date Price: $98.34

Total Dividends Received: $3.61

Total Return: 141.82%

Compound Annualized Growth Rate: 19%

_________________

From these scenarios, we have produced results from 19% to 21%. I feel that if you’re a long-term patient investor and believer in COLM, and their products, you could expect COLM to provide you with around at least 10% annual return.

As a comparison, the S&P 500’s average return from 1928 – 2014 is about 10%. So in a typical scenario with COLM, you could expect to earn a similar return result as compared with an S&P 500 index fund. But in the long run, it’s possible that this company could outperform the benchmark of the average S&P 500 index fund return.

For me, the choice is certain. I would take an objective look at this company and realize that Columbia Sportswear is a decent company that makes some very durable good quality products. The brand does have loyal customers. I personally own and believe in the products as I’ve been wearing the same Columbia Titanium jacket that has been getting the job done for over 10 years. It’s the most durable, best quality jacket that I’ve owned. I feel that the company will be around in the next 10 years and beyond, continuing to make and sell similar quality products.

As an investment, I personally feel that it’s decent. But I’m not looking for a decent return or one that can keep pace with the market. Considering that Columbia seems overpriced now when compared with estimated value and the decreasing dividend yields, I’ll pass on COLM now. It's a company that I’ll keep on my radar though and later re-analyze to see if fundamentals have improved and if the company is selling at a bargain price when compared with estimated value. If that is the case down the road, then I would reconsider owning this stock.

