Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) CEO Jerry McLaughlin on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Jerry McLaughlin - Chief Executive Officer

Richard Eisenstadt - Chief Financial Officer

Carvey Leung - Cantor Fitzgerald

Jason Butler - JMP Securities

Ken Cacciatore - Cowen and Company

Richard Eisenstadt

Good morning, everyone. And welcome to our first quarter 2019 financial results conference call. This morning, we issued our financial results and corporate highlights press release, which is available on our website at www.neostx.com. I am joined on today's call by Jerry McLaughlin, our CEO.

Before we begin, I'd like to read the following regarding forward-looking statements. During this call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking and are made pursuant to Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning the commercialization of Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT and Adzenys ER oral suspension, the financial results and outlook for our business including with respect to net revenue per pack, prescription volumes and market share, the intended benefits of our new commercial strategy, our expectations regarding the brand exclusivity for our ADHD products, our patient access programs, the capabilities of our technology and our product research and development activities, including the timing and progress of our product candidates, future expansion of our product pipeline through business development activities and our financial position.

Forward-looking statements may often be identified with words such as we expect, we anticipate, upcoming, or similar indications of future expectations. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be reflected upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including but not limited to, the inherent risks associated with development and commercialization of our products and product candidates that we may not realize the intended benefits of our new commercialization strategy and that preliminary or early indicators of performance may not reflect actual results of operations for any period. For a discussion of material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to those contained in our most recent SEC filings.

I will now turn the call over to Jerry.

Jerry McLaughlin

Thank you, Rich and good morning everyone. As many of you know, we kicked off 2019 operating under a new commercial strategy for our ADHD business and sitting here today, while still early, we are seeing some very promising trends that our net revenue per pack has improved significantly.

Importantly, we have established a strategic foundation that we believe will support the continued growth of our business. We have implemented initiatives to more effectively market and distribute our products with an eye toward operational productivity and expense management and ultimately ensuring a positive experience for patients and their physicians.

And as we move toward the second half of 2019, including the important back to school season in the late summer and fall, this is what we expect to see. One, continued increase in net revenue per pack; two, growth in prescription volume, and finally, growth in market share in our target prescriber base.

So let me first provide more detail on some of the initiatives we have rolled out and then I will turn to the key commercial metrics for the quarter. Our specialty sales force of approximately 75 representatives is now targeting a newly defined prescriber base. These prescribers have the highest net revenue potential for ADHD medications based upon a number of variables including their overall ADHD prescribing volume, patient insurance mixed and geographical location.

We believe the synergy of this prescriber base realignment and the capabilities and skills and our talented sales force and regional sales managers will drive the continued growth of our ADHD business. To further support and enhance sales force execution, we recently deployed a robust sales force analytics platform that delivers real time and action oriented analytics directly to the sales force at the territory level.

With this data, our sales force and regional sales managers are better positioned to quickly analyze, assess and react to current conditions in their respective territories. And we expect this real time analytics based decision making will continue to improve moving forward as we gain more experience with this platform and gather more data points.

In the first quarter, we also introduced Neos RXConnect a patient Co-Pay assistance program that we believe is best in class and is designed to enhance access to Neos ADHD medicines for commercially insured patients and healthcare providers by reducing patient Co-Pays and simplifying the process for filling prescriptions at participating pharmacies. There's at least one pharmacy already participating in a vast majority of territories with an overwhelmingly positive response. We will continue to expand the program throughout 2019.

Turning now to the specific commercial performance numbers, total prescriptions increased 20% in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the same quarter in 2018. Total prescriptions for our ADHD franchise declined by 9.4% compared to the prior quarter. This compares to a 3.1% decline in the same period for all branded extended release ADHD medications. We anticipated this decline as we observe the impact of commercial payer deductible resets, which created downward pressure for all branded medications including our own ADHD portfolio.

In addition, we anticipated some disruption to our prescription volume in the first quarter of 2019 given the commercial reorganization and multiple changes to our strategy beginning in January. As reported by IQVIA, during the first four weeks of the second quarter versus the last four weeks of the first quarter, Neos brands demonstrated prescription growth consistent with the overall ADHD market. We believe this is a positive recent trend in performance as we continue to execute against our new commercial strategy.

Net revenue per pack for our brands is a key performance metric for our business and something for which we expect we will continue to improve going forward. We are very pleased to report the net revenue per pack in the first quarter of 2019 for Adzenys XR-ODT was $109, representing an increase of 28% compared to the same period in 2018. And Cotempla XR-ODT was $102, representing an increase of 47% compared to the same period in 2018.

Now turning to our development pipeline, we recognize that there is an opportunity to utilize our proprietary micro particle technology to help patients diversify our portfolio and further create long-term value for our stakeholders. As such, we continue to advance NT0502, a new chemical entity product candidate for the treatment of chronic sialorrhea, a condition where patients with neurological conditions such as cerebral palsy, ALS, Parkinson's disease and mental retardation, exhibit excessive salivation or drooling.

We plan to develop NTO502 as an easy to swallow orally administered formulation that can be dosed once or twice daily, with no complex titration required. We are actively in formulation development, have made additional progress in IND-enabling studies and remain on track to initiate a Phase 1 clinical study in healthy volunteers in the first half of 2020.

In summary, we believe we evolved into a stronger organization with the right foundation from which to grow our ADHD business. As we progress in 2019, we anticipate additional increase in net revenue per pack, a return to growth in prescription volume and increased market share in our target prescribers. NTO502 is the first step toward diversifying our portfolio with a broader CNS focused development pipeline. There's a large opportunity to address symptoms associated with a number of neurological disorders that exacerbate overall disease burden.

With that, I thank you. I would like to turn the call over to Rich to review our financials.

Richard Eisenstadt

Thank you, Jerry. Total product revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2019 were $14.6 million compared to $10.7 million for the same period in 2018.

Total product revenues for our ADHD franchise were $12.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $8.8 million in ADHD product revenue in the first three months of 2018, a 43% increase.

Net product revenues for our generic Tussionex were $2 million in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $1.9 million in the same period in 2018.

For the three months ended March 31, 2019, gross profit was $8.2 million compared to $5.5 million for the same period in 2018.

Gross Margin as a percentage of net product sales increased to 56.3% in the three months ended March 31, 2019 from 51.3% in the three months ended March 31, 2018.

R&D expenses for three months and the March 31, 2019 were $3.2 million compared to $1.7 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily driven by clinical trial expenses associated with Adzenys XR-ODT post marketing commitments.

G&A expenses were $3.8 million for three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to $3.3 million for the same period in 2018.

Selling and marketing expenses were $7.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to $13 million for the same period in 2018.

This decrease was primarily driven by lower expenses associated with our sales force as a result of our decision in April 2018 to internalize our sales force and cease using a third party contract sales force, as well as the reduction in sales force and commercial leadership headcount resulting from the reorganization announced in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018.

Net loss for three months ended March 31, 2019 was $7.6 million or $0.15 per share compared to $14.4 million or $0.50 per share for the same period in 2018.

At March 31, 2019, we held $40 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments.

With that, we would like to now turn to the Q&A portion of the call. Operator?

Carvey Leung

Hi, good morning. This is Carvey in for Louise. Thanks for taking my questions. First, I want to ask what all market product licenses or acquisitions are of interest to you. When will this occur? And when will this pushback any plans to operate efficient business model? Will these assets be within the same realm of the current products in the market? Will this utilize the same sales force and will more be necessary? Secondly, in building out the pipeline, will you only bring on assets that can benefit from the integration of the proprietary full release technology? And last, last quarter you talked about net revenue per territory potentially being up 55%. Curious as to how much of that 55% you have access so far and how much you think you can access that potential in 2018? Thank you.

Jerry McLaughlin

Hi, Carv, thank you for your questions. I think I can address those. And first with regard to licensing and your question, our primary focus currently is to accelerate our path to profitability by focusing on our ADHD business. And that said we are constantly evaluating a range of potential opportunities that will drive value for our business. And whether that leverages our micro particle technology like NTO502, which we think can really bring us a clinically differentiated asset into the market or if it's more opportunistic, where we can leverage our commercial infrastructure. And we look at things with either late stage development pipeline or on market assets. So we'll continue to evaluate things as we go forward. Once again, our primary focus is accelerating our path to productivity.

Moving to your question around the increase in opportunity per territory, we're in the early days, as we mentioned, with several initiatives having been just rolled out in the last month or two, but we are encouraged by a number of positive indicators, particularly our increase in net revenue per pack sold for the quarter, as well as our recent prescription performance. Like I said, we're in the early days and we look forward to returning to increasing net revenue per pack as we move forward in the second half, increasing our overall prescription volume and increasing market share within our target prescriber base.

Carvey Leung

Thank you.

Jason Butler

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. First I want to just clarify. Have you - can you talk about what your goals for net revenue per pack would be for 2019. What level you think you can achieve?

Jerry McLaughlin

Yeah. Jason, hey, good morning, this is Jerry. Thanks for the question. Yeah, we're making really good progress. In fact, if you look sequentially we talked about on the prepared remarks about the change versus 1Q'18, but what really has us excited is that when you look at our blended net revenue per pack for the first quarter, it came in at $106 for our franchise versus 96 for the fourth quarter. And as we know, the first quarter can be particularly challenging on a net revenue per pack basis, given the reset of the high deductibles. That said ' as we look forward, we will be disappointed if we do not enter the 120s later this year, typically the third quarter of the year is your highest net revenue per pack quarter. So that's where we feel comfortable with getting into the 120s.

Jason Butler

Okay and now that you have a couple of months under your belt with the new sales organization, can you just talk about how you guys are thinking about the current number of reps and territories today and as you look forward to moving into the back school season?

Jerry McLaughlin

Yeah, Jason, we don't have any immediate plans to expand the sales force beyond our approximately 75 territories. That said, as we've discussed in the past, and as we continue to enhance our analytical capabilities and assess our business, we'll make adjustments as necessary to support additional growth in prescription volume and increase market share on our target prescriber base. And this is as we mentioned and this is getting as we continue to assess the business and use our analytics.

Jason Butler

Okay, and that's my last question. Can you just talk about that new sales force analytics platform? Obviously, I'm sure there's some details you can't go into, but just explain some color around how the data provided enables a rep or a regional manager to respond and what they can do differently based on the data that they will have.

Jerry McLaughlin

Yeah, Jason without getting into because we do hold a lot of our proprietary, but it's a variety of daily, weekly and monthly reports. And what they do is at an at a big picture level Jason, they can guide targeting. They publish real time results for our representatives. They monitor impact of messaging and activity at the pharmacy level and then allows us to make adjustments to targeting in a real time basis to seize opportunities.

Jason Butler

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions.

Ken Cacciatore

Hey, guys, congratulations on all the progress. Just wanted to ask about RXConnect and maybe a sense of the percent of prescriptions that are now going through this system and you did mention that you do have a pharmacy participation I believe in every major region. Can you just talk about where that will go to the balance of the year, how many more pharmacies? Are you seeking to add more pharmacies? And just in terms of the physicians that you want to target, have we now gotten to a point where you really are reaching who you want to reach and assist now resiliency and going back to them or do you still at this point have more clinicians that you want to start targeting with this new kind of RXConnect program in place? Thank you.

Jerry McLaughlin

Yeah and I'll take this. Ken thanks so much for the question. While it's early and in the first quarter approximately less than 10% of all prescriptions are being filled through the network. We're pleased with that progress. And we expect that percentage increase with increased awareness, positive experience and also the expansion of the program, traditional pharmacy throughout 2019 that will continue to be a focus. And just to revisit, we did launch this in the first quarter. And we do believe it's an important driver for our business going forward. This Co-Pay assistance program operates through a network of pharmacies and we do believe that to be best in class that enhances access to the Neos medicines.

For commercial insured patients obtaining their Neos ADHD medicine from a network pharmacy, the Co-Pay is zero dollars for many patients and no commercially insured patient pays more than $35 per prescription. We believe that's a competitive advantage. In terms of physician targeting going forward, Ken, we believe we still have opportunity to continue to add physicians to our prescriber base. It's to grow the existing prescriber base and continue to adding new physicians. We believe our targeting and the build of the network and the barriers that that takes down in terms of patient fulfillment at pharmacy really will increase the value offer that we offer physicians and gives us an opportunity to bring more physicians into the subscriber base.

Ken Cacciatore

Thank you.

