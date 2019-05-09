3M: Is The Acelity Acquisition Just A Band-Aid On A Deeper Wound?

We think the acquisition of Acelity may well distract management from addressing the real concerns.

3M’s (MMM) proposed acquisition of Acelity is the largest in its history and the deal will undoubtedly add weight to its healthcare segment.

While the deal makes strategic sense on paper, we remain concerned on the fundamentals. Based on recent financials, we think MMM’s pricing power may be eroding, forcing management to turn to volume to cover the shortfall. Given its pricing power has been something that investors recognized and historically reflected via its premium relative to peers, this could have a double whammy impact on the multiple over time as well.

Furthermore, the Acelity deal is relatively expensive, and we do acknowledge that revenue growth is likely to be boosted through increased exposure to the growing wound care market and international markets. However, Acelity's reliance on volume growth is a concern and we think it is unlikely to be enough to distract shareholders from the mounting problems around MMM’s fading pricing power. We think management should have prioritized a fundamental turnaround first, following the disappointing 1Q19 report, instead of pushing forward with a complex acquisition.

Thus, despite the stock suffering a sharp decline of late, we still do not think the stock has been sufficiently discounted considering the headwinds coming its way.

Background

MMM announced its intent to acquire privately held Acelity and its Kinetic Concepts (KCI) subsidiaries for a total enterprise value of US$ 6.7 billion, the largest acquisition in its history. The deal is expected to close in 2H19, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions being met.

The news comes right on the heels of a major guidance cut to 2019 earnings (from $10.45-10.90 per share to $9.25-9.75 per share), citing worsening performance in high-growth markets such as China. It also announced the layoff of 2,000 workers.

Figure 1. 6-months MMM share price history in US$ per share.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The share price fell some 11% following the earnings downgrade and has ticked lower ever since. The news of the acquisition brought no solace, with the stock closing below $180 per share at the time of writing.

The rationale for the deal

MMM has seen total organic sales growth trending downwards since the second quarter of last year, with the 1st quarter of 2019 turning negative. Its healthcare segment was one of only two segments showing positive growth (coming in at 0.7%).

Acelity has a complicated history (it was publicly traded as KCI before going private), with a raft of divestments and acquisitions before undergoing a rebranding. It is a healthcare company which derives 91% of its $1.5 billion in revenue from the wound care market, with a geographic revenue mix of 76% from the Americas and 24% from the rest of the world. Adjusted EBITDA runs at ~US$ 441 million annually.

Through Acelity, MMM will be broadening its already strong presence in the US$ 8 billion wound care market. MMM believes this market can grow at 4-6% annually, and if true, then prospects for the broader healthcare segment should also be improved.

MMM is a strategic buyer, not a financial one, and can drive synergies by taking advantage of its international scale. Given that only 24% of current Acelity revenue is derived from outside the Americas, we think there is room to grow here.

Putting pressure on the wound?

MMM management has issued guidance for cost synergies of about 8% of Acelity revenue, or some $120 million. This is in line with similar historical deals. Revenue synergies could be worth 1-2% of overall segment volume growth. Management also guided toward an EPS accretive outcome to the tune of US$ 0.25 by the end of the first year excluding purchase accounting and one-time costs, but dilutive to EPS by US$ 0.35 without the exclusions on a reported basis. Return of invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) is expected to be a decent 7-9% within five years.

However, we think there are some issues with Acelity’s historical performance to be considered before we get onboard with these numbers.

Firstly, MMM management believes that Acelity can continue growth in the mid-single digits after the acquisition; we are not entirely sure about that. The revenue CAGR had been flat up until last year when Acelity posted an 8% growth in revenue. This was, however, due to 49% growth in its specialty surgical segment — which is typically minor — and is unlikely to be sustainable. As such, we think Acelity's growth prospects rely heavily on growth in the wound care market, in particular, volume growth, which has traditionally played second fiddle to pricing power for MMM.

Secondly, there has also been a reduction in headcount occurring at Acelity for several years — some 1,000 personnel have gone — and the two companies appear similar on EBITDA margins (30% of sales for Acelity versus 32.5% of sales for MMM’s healthcare segment). Both entities now generate a similar EBITDA per employee. We wonder how much fat is left to trim following these cost rationalization initiatives. Thus, our concern is that there may be too little in the way of low hanging fruit to achieve the cost synergies envisaged by management.

The transaction multiple also seems pricey at 15.2x EBITDA for an asset with questionable growth prospects, admittedly falling to closer to 11x if the synergies being reported are realized. However, in terms of shareholder value add, MMM could have repurchased its stock at around 13x EBITDA, which we feel might have been the better option. Instead, the company is now adjusting its share repurchase plans down to $1-1.5 billion (vs $2-4 billion pre-announcement).

Conclusion

MMM share price may have underperformed its peers such as Honeywell International (HON) in recent history, but prior to that MMM has typically commanded a sizeable premium within the industrials space. It has long been viewed as a company that is a safe bet for keeping up sales growth, investing around 6% of sales into R&D, and spending 5% of sales on capital stock, to keep producing new, improved and differentiated products with pricing power. Now that pricing power seems to be waning, we are concerned about management's ability to drive volume growth to compensate.

However, there are also headwinds anew to deal with. For instance, China’s slowdown in the tail end of the previous year along with recent trade tensions with the US. Though the Chinese economy grew by 6.4% in the 1st quarter of 2019, we think it is too early call this a turnaround, and hence MMM’s fortunes there are not certain to turn the corner either.

After a disappointing 1Q19, we think management will have a lot on its plate - engineering a turnaround at standalone MMM while working through the integration challenges of the Acelity acquisition will be no mean feat. We think the acquisition may prove to be a distraction in the medium-term.

Plus, we have doubts over management's guidance. Given Acelity's heavy reliance on the wound care market growing as expected, we are concerned that the numbers may be subject to factors beyond management's control.

While the stock has admittedly de-rated a fair bit, it still trades at ~19x PE, which seems pricey to us considering the multitude of headwinds ahead. Thus, we don't think the risk-reward makes sense at current levels and remain on the sidelines for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.