Coming Stock Prices: Market-Makers Outlook Vs. The Media

Panic-promotions by the electronic media to the investing public may yet become: “Stock market price catastrophe – end of USA Capitalism? Film at Eleven!”.

That list identifies the top-ranked 20 equities screened from over 2700 stock and ETF forecasts of likely next few months’ price ranges, derived from necessary Market-Maker [MM] hedging.

The comment by our business’s President was triggered by an increase in subscription requests for our daily publication of the Market-Maker Intelligence List.

She hit it on the head with her observation that “the bottom-feeders are on the prowl”.

Subscriber acquaintances revisited

Long-time readers of our website, blockdesk.com, will recall the insightful commentary offered on occasion by “old Fred”. One of his less-gifted offspring, Fearless Freddy Flatfish, has taken on the mantle of being an uninvited speaker for the bottom-feeding market-tender community.

Typically they relish these interim extreme concerns. Fearless Freddy has long been an advocate for making March 9th (2009) a national annual feast day. Re-investment feasting, of course.

With the S&P 500 index (SPX) recently at record highs of 2946, it is 325% above that 2009 opportunity bonanza in merely one decade, at an annual rate of +15.5%. Hopes of a repeat opportunity thrust great excitement into the stock investing “buy&hold” crowd. All they need is the kind of -1400 point, -50%+ drop in the market index it took “last time”.

From here, that suggests a price of 1450 on the SPX, and $146.50 on its legitimate step-child, the SPDR S&P500 Index (SPY), which is now $288.05.

View from the Market-Maker perspective

Here is how the past few days market price actions have been viewed by the price-setting Ring’s Referees, the Market-Makers.

In their essential role of negotiating huge-volume block trades (compared to automated every-day individual public investor trades) among “institutions” adjusting their multi-billion-dollar portfolios, the MMs have an inside view of their clients’ intentions. MMs unintentionally reveal likely coming securities price actions by the way they protect their own capital.

Their implied forecasts are of ranges of price probabilities, including both upside and downside prospects. What is significant is the up-to-down balance. Our measure of the Range Index [RI] for each equity tells what proportion of that overall range lies between the current market quote and the bottom price of the forecast range.

Thus, the cheaper (smaller) is a security’s RI, the larger is its upside price-gain potential.

Figure 1 shows where a composite of 2,700+ such RIs have been recently and currently. Their average Range Indexes were +33 last Friday and yesterday closed at +29.

Figure 1

In contrast, here is what the profiles looked like at dates of market extremes several years apart:

Figure 2

Beside the right-to-left shift in the distributions, please note the wider spans of RI forecasts, and at market index extremes, the appearance of collections of forecasts just off the extremes of the RI scale at the bottom of the picture.

Conclusion

As noted in our just published SA article on ALKS, the MMs do have useful insights into likely coming price changes, both of individual securities, and of an overall market-value notion. BTW, their current SPY forecast low is ~$270, but that could change – some.

