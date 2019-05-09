AT&T: A Critical Indicator To Keep An Eye On

The most recent earnings were mostly in line, but the Street punished the name after the stock had quietly entered bull mode last month for the so-so report.

Some quarters, AT&T beats; some quarters, it misses, but the name usually comes in right around expectations with only some surprises.

It was just a month ago that AT&T (NYSE:T) had quietly entered bull mode, its stock rallying over 20% off the lows. The market, however, punished the stock after the just-reported earnings. We have long held that capital appreciation in the stock is a bonus. Any trading gains that we collect are an even stronger bonus. To be clear, we see this as an income name. What is more, it is an ideal holding for a young person to add in a tax favored IRA and to let it grow, compounding the dividend into new shares so that, decades later, a steady income stream can be collected from the position. While we also focus on picking up additional income in the name through options strategies and through trading around a core position, it really is an ideal buy and hold, in our opinion. That said, you have to question when to buy. We believe the time is coming once again as the stock looks to fall sub-$30 again, as it is now offering a 6.7% yield. In this column, we discuss the key performance metrics you need to be aware of in the most recent quarter, as well as assess dividend coverage for 2019.

Q1 in context

It seems so many investors, especially the many traders we interact with daily, really only care about results relative to expectations. In many regards, this is appropriate, because trading is a game of performance relative to expectations. But, for a name like AT&T, what matters to us is stable performance in key metrics, as well dividend coverage. When it comes to results versus the analysts, well, in some quarters, AT&T beats; some quarters, it misses, but the name usually comes in right around expectations with only some surprises, especially on the earnings front:

Source: Seeking Alpha AT&T earnings page

When we look at this history, coupled with the trajectory we had seen in 2017 and 2018, as well as trends in consumer wireless pricing and video subscriptions, our expectations were less enthusiastic than in the past. Overall, we were a bit surprised by these results. With earnings coming up again in a week, we want you to understand where the critical metrics are coming into this quarter.

Top line

Revenues had begun to flatten for the company in recent quarters. With all of Time Warner's assets under the AT&T umbrella, we are seeing the positive impact. We also were anticipating another nice bump from WarnerMedia, and that came to pass:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, revenues were in zombie growth mode in the past to Q1s before the present report. Without WarnerMedia, this slow to flattish growth would have continued. Overall, our revenue expectations were slightly more conservative relative to consensus. Analysts covering the company were targeting a consensus $45.1 billion. We were targeting $44.85-45.0 billion for this metric, as we felt the impacts from the loss of video subscribers in the struggling DirecTV and ongoing promotions in wireless business would continue to weigh. The posted result of $44.83 billion was toward the lower end of our estimation, and probably the most disappointed result of the report.

What drove this weaker-than-anticipated top line? Well, there was a renewed focus on profitability and further pressure on video subscribers. Declines in legacy wireline services, Vrio, wireless equipment, and domestic video were more than offset by the addition of WarnerMedia, of course, as well as the positive impacts of domestic wireless services and Xandr. This shift from a premium linear service to a more economically priced video service or to competitors, consistent with the rest of the industry, has pressured video revenues. We fully expect video revenue losses here to continue in 2019. Wireless mobility had another really strong quarter, and it continues to grow and build momentum. Wireless service revenues increased by 2.9%. Secular declines and pricing moves in video did result in fewer gross adds and 544,000 fewer video subscribers. Changes to packaging and pricing in DirecTV Now impacted over the top net adds as well, but was significantly less than we have seen in the past. When you look at things on a pro forma basis, revenues were down slightly due entirely to an impact of foreign exchange as well as lighter equipment revenues. Without those impacts, revenues were up.

Earnings performance

The bottom line was stagnant despite revenues being higher, of course. On this surface, this is disappointing, but we were anticipating heavy operational expenses in the quarter to weigh on earnings per share. However, when we factored in a revenue miss, we thought earnings would be even worse off. We were looking for $0.85, and this figure was surpassed, and perfectly in line with consensus:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

Earnings per share were expected to be around $0.86. Our thought process to arrive at our estimate of $0.85 per share stemmed from changes in share count and higher expenses, while factoring in our slightly more conservative revenue expectations versus the Street. As you can see, the actual earnings did increase to $0.86, after adjusting for expected items. The results overall surpassed our expectations and was in large part thanks to expense results. Operating expenses were $37.6 billion versus $31.8 billion in the year-ago quarter, an increase of about $5.8 billion due to the Time Warner acquisition and higher commission amortization, but there was a positive impact from lower equipment costs and operational efficiencies we had not anticipated.

Earnings as we move forward

With WarnerMedia now integrated and remaining so through 2019, we have to be mindful of what is happening here. The drop in revenues on the video side is of course driving a bit of the pressure we are seeing, but WarnerMedia is performing exceptionally well. Although we were helped by well-managed expenses, we cannot forget the positive impact of share repurchases. As we move forward, we need to see the company continue to do all it can to cut expenses to protect the bottom line, but of course, this has limits. In 2019, investors should anticipate ongoing merger expenses pressuring GAAP earnings while revenues shoot higher. We still see $7-8 billion of this being amortized (and so adjusted), it needs to be kept in mind. We still think that the company must truly address its video sub issue and continue its work to bring in wireless customers.

Despite a heavily competitive and promotional atmosphere, WarnerMedia continues to exceed our expectations and had a strong start to the year. Revenue growth was up more than 3%, and operating income showed double-digit growth and nearly 12% with gains in all three units. The bottom line is we continue to predict that WarnerMedia will be accretive to both earnings and free cash flow. With this understanding, we urge investors to keep a close watch on cash flows and dividend coverage moving forward. For a stock like AT&T, these are the issues we really care about.

Operational cash

With WarnerMedia on board, we were projecting a big uptick in cash from operations to around $11.7-12.0 billion, stemming from our revenue expectation of $44.85-45.0 billion. Operating cash flow came in toward the middle of this estimate and reflected growth:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, operating cash flows had been flat to declining before the most recent quarter. Obviously, we expected sizable growth here, given the expectations for the revenue figure. Of course, with this measure coming in like this and higher expenses, it impacts free cash flows. Free cash flow is a vital metric for the dividend and one that you must watch every quarter and listen for on every conference call.

Free cash flow dazzles

Free cash flow is so critical. AT&T was previously aiming to hit about $20 billion last year in free cash flows, before WarnerMedia. We think free cash flow with WarnerMedia under the AT&T umbrella could drive free cash flows to $26 billion or more. We expected that free cash flows would exceed last year's pace significantly, given our annual expectation for 2019, and we were eyeballing $6.0 billion as the target. We were not disappointed:

Source: SEC filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

We came in just under $6.0 billion in free cash flows. What is more, we expect free cash flow to ramp up even further in H2 2010, as this is a seasonally stronger period. This is a metric we will closely watch for in the next few quarters. The doubling of free cash flow from last year was entirely driven by WarnerMedia, a testament to the accretive nature of this purchase. Finally, with the huge hike in the free cash flow metric and dividend increases, we need to look at the dividend payout ratio.

The all-important dividend payout ratio

We have said it before and will do so again. The dividend payout ratio is the most critical indicator to keep an eye on. The payout ratios have been volatile for the company, and as you can see in past Q1s, AT&T has paid out more in dividends than made in free cash flow before. We surmise those days are long gone. We were eyeballing a comfortable payout ratio under 65% (based on more dividends being paid and our expectations for free cash flows). However, with the added bump from WarnerMedia, and only 22% more in dividends paid out versus last year ($3.7 billion), the payout ratio was quite favorable:

Source: SEC Filings, graphics by BAD BEAT Investing

As you can see, the dividend payout ratio was just 63%. This suggests the dividend is more than secure moving forward.

Dividend safety

Long story short, the dividend is safe. We fully expect that the dividend for the year will be more than covered by free cash flow and will be hiked again in December 2019. A dividend hike has a negative impact to the payout ratio in and of itself, but with our expectation for free cash flow at $26 billion for the year, we project the payout ratio will remain comfortably under 60% for the year. We estimate $15 billion in dividends paid out this year, divided by $26 billion in free cash flow (60%).

A brief word on debt

We have said many times in commentaries that the debt is the biggest risk to the company. We wanted to point out that the company is getting aggressive at reducing leverage. They are selling off assets left and right to lower debt. Just recently, the sale of AT&T's interest in Hulu for $1.4 billion and the pending $2.2 billion sale of Hudson Yards put AT&T in solid position to meet its leverage target of the 2.5x range by the end of the year.

Our take

This pullback this week is a gift. The yield has been driven higher. The dividend is more than secure. Pain in video subs is being more than offset by competitive strength in wireless and a fantastic performance out of WarnerMedia. This name is about income. We think it is best held long term, to compound into a massive position that you can use to supplement income in retirement. While the stock has had no growth in a decade, that could actually change with WarnerMedia. Any capital appreciation is an added bonus here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.