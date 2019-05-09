Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN) CEO Jeffrey Simmons on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 08:00 January 1, 0000 8:54 AM ET

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2019, 08:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeffrey Simmons - President and CEO

Todd Young - EVP and CFO

Jim Greffet - Head, IR

Conference Call Participants

Erin Wright - Credit Suisse

David Risinger - Morgan Stanley

Umer Raffat - Evercore

Michael Ryskin - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Kevin Ellich - Craig-Hallum Capital

Kathleen Miner - Cowen and Company

Jon Kaufman - William Blair

Navin Jacob - UBS

Operator

Good morning and welcome. My name is Susan, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Elanco Animal Health Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you.

At this time, I’m going to turn the meeting over to Jim Greffet, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jim Greffet

Thanks, Susan. Good morning. Thank you for joining us for Elanco Animal Health's Q1 2019 Earnings Call. I'm Jim Greffet, Head of Investor Relations. Joining me on today's call are Jeff Simmons, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Todd Young, our Chief Financial Officer; and Katy Grissom from Investor Relations.

During this conference call, we anticipate making projections and forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including those listed on Slide 2, and those outlined in our latest forms 10-K and 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As a reminder, our financial statements for the first quarter of 2018 have been derived from the consolidated financial statements and accounting records of Eli Lilly & Co. The information we provide about our products and pipeline is for the benefit of the investment community. It's not intended to be promotional and is not sufficient for prescribing decisions.

You can find our press release, the slides referenced on this call and an investor workbook on elanco.com. We will continue to use our site to distribute important and time-critical company information. The slides and the press release also contain further information about the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss during today's call. After our prepared remarks, we'll be happy to take your questions.

I'll now turn the call over to Jeff to provide the highlights.

Jeffrey Simmons

Thanks, Jim. Let me start by saying how much we appreciate your interest in our company and support through the Lilly exchange offer process. We were thrilled with the demand for Elanco shares in the exchange which was nearly 8x oversubscribed. Elanco is now a fully independent company focused and in execution mode on our innovation, portfolio and productivity strategy.

Let’s begin with the highlights on Slide 3. Our Q1 results show execution across the board. Profitability is improving. Our new products are growing. We’re launching more presentations in more markets. We’ve augmented our pipeline with business development investments and we are building the foundation for a fit-for-purpose independent Elanco.

Our sales results for the quarter again show the variability across categories that we’ve seen in prior quarters, and which is common in the animal health industry. It is important to understand the underlying trends in our business and I will provide more details in a moment, which demonstrate the strength of our fundamentals. In summary, our sales are in line with expectations.

I would like to begin with our gross margin, which is a key element of our productivity and margin expansion agenda. We’ve taken many actions over the past several years to rationalize our infrastructure, reduce SKUs, consolidate contract manufacturing suppliers and implement lean manufacturing techniques across our operation to name a few. You can now start to see the benefit of these actions in our income statement.

We are pleased with the 180 basis point improvement in adjusted gross margin this quarter to 52.9%. The margin improvement drives accelerated growth in our income. For example, our adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization grew 12% in the quarter.

Our new products also continue to perform well. The portfolio of 11 newly launched products grew 59% and now represents 13% of our total sales and we continue to expand in new geographies and offer additional presentations.

And, as we announced last week, we have made important strategic investments with our intent to acquire Aratana and a commercial agreement with VetDC. These actions advance all three pillars of our innovation portfolio and productivity strategy. Our execution enabled us to deliver adjusted earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter.

Now let’s take a closer look at our sales performance on Slide 4. This quarter I think it’s particularly important to put our sales results into context. My key message is that the fundamentals of our business are strong and we are tracking to our goals. A key variable here is African swine fever, which we will address more during the call.

To reinforce our confidence in our portfolio approach, you will see that we are maintaining our guidance at constant currency for the full year, despite the African swine fever headwind.

The quarterly variability in sales is especially apparent this quarter. Taking a slightly longer view of performance provides what we believe is a more representative assessment of our trajectory.

For example, while Companion Animal Disease Prevention declined 6% this quarter, the six months growth rate is 16% at constant exchange rates. Likewise, the 34% growth in Companion Animal Therapeutics this quarter is 19% over the six-month window. This longer view normalizes for anomalies and purchasing pattern fluctuations that are common in this business and often impact the given quarter.

The leading indicators of demand at the vet clinic are consistent with this longer-term sales trajectory. Todd will talk more about specific things impacting Q1 later in the call. Overall, we are pleased with our performance and are on track.

Now regarding African swine fever, since our Q4 call, the situation in China has worsened and the disease is spreading to other Asian nations. Herd losses are significant with some industry analysts citing 25% to 35% reduction due to the epidemic. We estimate that African swine fever impacted our total sales approximately 1% in the first quarter or $7 million.

This is a fluid situation that will impact global protein markets. While increased swine production from other markets and increased global beef and poultry production may mitigate the supply gap, we are not projecting a full offset in the near term.

Importantly, the underlying demand for protein persists. This bodes well for the longer-term recovery process in China and the prospects for swine, poultry and to a lesser extent beef production globally. We will continue to monitor the situation and we’ll support our customers as they work to contain the spread of the disease and rebuild herds.

Roughly 3% of our total company sales come from China. Our current estimate is that African swine fever may impact our international sales by approximately 25 million to 35 million for the full year. Our intent is to offset this headwind elsewhere in our portfolio. We will keep investors apprised of this evolving situation and the headwind we see to our business.

Slide 5 summarizes some of the main events since our last earnings call across the three pillars of our strategy. On the innovation front, as I mentioned, our portfolio of innovation launched since 2015 grew 59% over Q1 2018 to 98 million in revenue. You can see the growth trajectory of these products on Slide 15.

We continue to expand our reach by launching these products in new geographies. We launched Galliprant for dogs in the EU and are seeing strong demand signals across the EU. Additionally, we received approval for Correlink in Brazil as well as other several smaller markets outside of the U.S.

On the portfolio, we delivered top line revenue of 731 million, an increase of 2% when excluding the impact of foreign exchange. Strategic Exits continue to decline as a proportion of the overall business and our core revenue, excluding these exits, accounted for 709 million in sales, also growing 2% at constant exchange rates.

Our targeted growth categories; Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics and Future Protein & Health grew 4% in the quarter and represent nearly 60% of our sales.

All Galliprant backorders from Q4 2018 have been cleared as of early April. In fact, in the first quarter of 2019, we’ve already manufactured more bulk batches of Galliprant than we did in the entire year of 2018.

We continue to expand our offerings for Credelio. In the U.S. market we now have a full suite available for dogs and in the EU we now have a full suite available for cats after launching new presentations in the quarter.

Finally, in April, Elanco launched a direct-to-consumer television campaign for Credelio to drive awareness and continued growth. This complements our digital multichannel approach for a number of companion animal brands. We are investing aggressively to maximize the value of these innovative products for the bolus expected in Q2 and Q3.

Now turning to our third pillar, productivity. I discussed the improvements in our gross margin from the work our manufacturing organization has been doing for some time. The efforts continue in support of our long-term margin expansion goals.

In Q1, we completed the in-sourcing of the manufacturing process for our chewie platform and Cheristin product, driving cost reduction and better capacity utilization of several internal sites.

Additionally, we established a new source of active pharmaceutical ingredient API for Credelio. And over the course of 2019 we’ll begin to transition to the new site which will result in a meaningful future reduction in API costs.

Finally, we’ve completed a number of technical improvements in our poultry vaccine manufacturing process, which have enhanced our ability to produce the products more reliable and consistently while reducing manufacturing costs for several vaccines.

On the SG&A side, we’re executing on the decision to change the go-to-market model in 16 countries we announced last December. We’ve established agreements with various partners to provide commercial services in a number of markets and are now complete in 10 countries. Overall, our productivity agenda continues to progress and is delivering meaningful financial benefit.

Now I’ll turn the call over to Todd to provide more color on our Q1 results and financial guidance for 2019.

Todd Young

Thanks, Jeff. Slide 6 summarizes our presentation of GAAP results, while Slide 7 describes the items considered in the adjusted financials. Slides 16 to 19 in the appendix provide a summary of the adjustments made to the GAAP results to arrive at our adjusted presentation.

I'll focus my comments on our adjusted measures to provide insight into the underlying trends in our business. So please refer to today's earnings press release for a detailed description of the year-on-year changes in our first quarter GAAP results.

Looking at the adjusted measures on Slide 8, you’ll see total Elanco revenue declined 1% in the quarter. On a constant currency basis, growth was 2%. As Jeff mentioned earlier, core revenue also increased 2% at constant exchange rates.

Overall, revenue growth this quarter was driven by the continued uptake of our Companion Animal Therapeutics products, aqua, poultry vaccines and nutritional health products.

Gross margin as a percent of revenue was 52.9%, a significant improvement of 180 basis points over last year driven by our manufacturing productivity initiatives offset slightly by product mix and the impact of foreign exchange rates.

Total operating expense was flat for the first quarter. Marketing, selling and administrative expense increased $1.1 million reflecting incremental expenses as a result of operating as a public company, partially offset by continued productivity initiatives, benefits from foreign exchange rates and cost control measures across the enterprise.

This modest increase in expense despite the early separation from Lily, the establishment of a full independent Board of Directors and strategic investments across the business demonstrates our productivity agenda’s impact throughout the company. Note also that we deferred some DTC investments originally planned in Q1 into Q2 which will also impact the quarterly spent trajectory.

R&D expense decreased 2% or $1.1 million primarily driven by the project spent fluctuations and external innovation milestone payments in the first quarter of 2018, which created a favorable comparison for this quarter.

The combination of sales growth, gross margin improvement and flat operating expenses produced an operating income increase of $10.5 million or 8% compared to the first quarter of 2018, resulting in an operating margin of roughly 19% for the quarter. Our effective tax rate was 21.2%.

At the bottom line, Q1 adjusted net income was $92.9 million, a reduction compared to prior year primarily driven by the interest expense we have in 2019 that we did not have in 2018.

Moving on to Slide 9, let’s take a look at the effect of price, rate and volume on revenue growth. As previously noted, the effect of foreign exchange on core revenue was a 3% headwind overall. Excluding this, our revenue growth on a constant exchange rate basis was 2%. Volume growth was 2% while price was flat.

On the slide you can see the breakdown of revenue across our four categories. I will focus on the constant exchange rate growth. Companion Animal Disease Prevention, which includes parasiticides and vaccines, declined 6% in the quarter; 3% from volume and 3% from price.

Declines in older generation parasiticides and companion animal vaccines were partially offset by continued growth in Credelio, Interceptor Plus and certain over-the-counter parasiticides. Volume declines largely reflect purchasing patterns which impact the yearly comparison.

Price changes are driven by a higher percentage of sales through alternative channels and a change in mix of dosage strengths which offset list price increases. Alternative channels tend to have lower pricing, but some were overall profitability for more effective promotional effort.

Companion Animal Therapeutics increased 34% in the quarter; up 28% from volume and 6% from price. The increase is driven by continued uptake of Galliprant, the resolution of Q4 backorders and the launch of Galliprant in Europe. Overall, Galliprant sales were $23 million in Q1.

Future Protein & Health grew 5% in the quarter; 2% from volume and 3% from price. Growth of our aqua portfolio driven by the continued uptake of Imvixa and Clynav was offset by an unfavorable comparison for our poultry feed additives portfolio. Imvixa continues to drive value for salmon farmers in Chile and exceeded our expectations in Q1. Strong salmon prices provided a tailwind to that industry.

As we discussed on our Q4 call, our poultry portfolio benefitted last quarter from international purchasing patterns ahead of anticipated price increases and the increased rotation to Elanco products in the fourth quarter of 2018. Our Q1 results reflect these buying patterns.

Ruminants & Swine was flat for the quarter. Price decreased 1% offset by volume growth of about 1%. Our U.S. and international businesses largely offset each other in Q1. The U.S. cattle business benefitted from the replenishment of the channel for Micotil after the stock outage in the fourth quarter of 2018 and purchasing patterns for ruminant.

Internationally, our swine antibiotics business, particularly in Asia, was negatively impacted by ASF, as Jeff mentioned earlier, continued implementation of antibiotic programs across the region and product rationalization aligned with our productivity agenda.

Slide 10 provides details on our performance in the U.S. and internationally. Overall growth in the quarter is driven from the U.S. International results were most significantly impacted by the softness in the swine business. International growth in Future Protein & Health and Companion Animal Therapeutics is offset by the declines in the other two categories.

Before discussing our financial guidance, I would like to cover two other topics. First, our intentions with respect to our dividend and our cash balance at the end of Q1. On the dividend, in our merger agreement with our proposed acquisition of Aratana, we agreed that we would not pay a dividend until that transaction is closed which we expect late in Q2 or early Q3.

We have discussed the dividend with our new Board of Directors and have their support to pay a $0.06 per share dividend on a quarterly basis as described in the S-4 filed as part of the Lily exchange offer. We will recommend this dividend to our Board at the first Board meeting after our Aratana acquisition is complete.

While we typically focus on the income statement during our earnings call, I wanted to provide context on our Q1 ending cash balance in advance of our 10-Q filing. Our unrestricted cash balance as of March 31 was roughly $200 million less than it was on December 31, 2018.

This was primarily due to a large cash receivable from Lily that was not remitted to Elanco in the quarter. Nearly all the amount has been collected as of today and our cash balance and cash flow fundamentals remain strong and in line with our expectations. I wanted to be pro active and detail this in advance of the 10-Q filing.

Now turning to our financial guidance for the full year 2019 on Slide 11. We are updating our full year core revenue guidance to reflect the impact of foreign exchange. We now project full year core revenue to be between $3.02 billion to $3.08 billion, a reduction of $20 million in both the low end and high end of the range to reflect the FX challenges on the stronger dollar.

We continue to expect Strategic Exits revenue to be approximately $0.06 billion. We are maintaining our guidance for earnings per share. We expect EPS on a GAAP basis to be between $0.36 and $0.48 and on an adjusted basis to be between $1.02 to $1.12. Keep in mind the year-on-year EPS growth is impacted by the full year interest expense that Elanco has for 2019.

In summary, our results are in line with our expectations and illuminate the value of being a portfolio innovator. We are pleased with the trajectory of our margin expansion goals and remain committed to delivering our guidance.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Now I’ll turn the call back over to Jim to moderate the Q&A session.

Jim Greffet

Thanks, Todd. We'd like to take questions from as many callers as possible, so we ask that you limit your questions to two or a single question with two parts. Susan, can you please take the first question.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Of course, not a problem. Our first question comes from the line of Chris Schott. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. This is actually Katarina [ph] on for Chris. Thank you for taking my questions. So my first question is gross margins are clearly a focus of this story and those performed very well this quarter. You touched on this a bit in your prepared remarks, but can you elaborate a bit more on what drove the strength in Q1? And then as we think about the trajectory for gross margins going forward, can you give us a sense of how much of the improvement that you expect will be coming from mix as Companion becomes a bigger part of the portfolio versus kind of these productivity initiatives that you’re implementing? And what still needs to be done from an operations standpoint to drive your margin improvement? Thank you.

Jim Greffet

Great set of questions, Katarina. Todd?

Todd Young

Thank you for the question. We’re thrilled with the gross margin improvement. Over the last year we’ve been very much focused on driving the productivity agenda throughout our manufacturing organization. We’ve worked hard to implement lean practices across the enterprise to find more suppliers of lower cost API and much like what we’ve just announced with respect to Credelio. And these initiatives are taking contract manufacturers lower from – down to 100 at the end of 2018. All of those efforts were driving value in the cost of our inventory, but you didn’t see that in 2018 despite the efforts that occurred from 2016, '17 and '18. That inventory that made it a lower cost now is coming through the P&L and driving the improvement you’re seeing. We have more initiatives underway. The Credelio API sourcing won’t have an impact in 2019. That will allow the productivity agenda to continue to grow over the next few years as we continue to expand our gross margin. With respect to gross margin in 2019, the percentage you saw today is probably the upper bound of what we would expect. These improvements are there but over the course of the year we don’t expect to exceed this amount. We very much feel like the 52% to 53% range is where we’ll land.

Jim Greffet

Great. Susan, do we have another question?

Operator

Of course. Our next question comes from the line of Erin Wright. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Erin Wright

Great. Thanks. A couple of questions here; first on African swine fever. You alluded to potential offsets for the remainder of the year. Where would this potentially stem from? Is it increased exports from other markets and improvement in underlying trends across the U.S. or these product launches throughout the year? I’m just curious how we should be thinking about that quarterly cadence particularly across that Ruminants & Swine business? And then on the Companion Animal Disease Prevention segment, you mentioned that stocking dynamics potentially hurt you in the quarter. I guess how much did it help you in the fourth quarter and how should we be thinking about the quarterly cadence there as well in terms of those distributors stocking dynamics? Thanks.

Jim Greffet

Jeff?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes. Thanks, Erin, very much. I just want to highlight again and we’ve been talking about African swine fever since early in the year and just want to really highlight again that I think this does need to considered an endemic. There is challenges, there’s spread now from China into Vietnam and Cambodia and as we mentioned losses of 25% to 35%. So when you look at that 1% or 7 million this quarter and the 25 million to 35 million we’ve talked about, it’s going to be offset by I’ll start with just a highlight of the portfolio approach here that we’ve been talking about; so portfolio of products, portfolio of therapeutic areas and portfolio of geographies. So the first would be definitely coming from what’s driving growth, our growth categories. I would highlight areas like poultry and aqua as well as the whole companion animal segment. And then I think innovation when you look at products like Clynav, Galliprant and others, even our vaccine portfolio being up 59%, innovation now represent about 13% of our portfolio. So that’s where we see the offset at this stage. We’ll continue quarter-to-quarter to give you updates as we see both the African swine fever evolve. The second point I would just say on Ruminants & Swine, yes, this is going to create I believe quite a shift in the protein markets but it’s going to take some time as breed replacements, as animal numbers and trade all play into this, it’s going to take some time for that I think more in the medium term. We don’t see that playing out in any materiality in 2019, but maybe later this year but early next year.

Jim Greffet

Todd, do you want to talk about some stocking dynamics in Companion Animal Disease Prevention?

Todd Young

Certainly. I’ll focus on Slide 4 where we show the 16% growth on a six-month-over-six-month basis. We’ve done this to demonstrate that there is a lot of variability especially between the Companion Animal Therapeutics, Companion Animal Disease Prevention. As I look at it, one of the key items is with respect to our distributors. They have incentives that are tied to entire companion animal products not these two categories. And so with the stock out we had at the distributor level not the vet clinic level for Galliprant in Q4, there were some incentives for them to buy more vaccines and parasiticides to meet the tiering incentives in Q4. So they were pretty fully stocked on those versus in Q1 the incentive was to buy Galliprant and then we resolved all the backorders and had lots of production on that side. In addition to that, there was a flush of inventory in Q4 2017 we’ve mentioned before that was a build back then in Q1 of 2018 that made for a tough comparison. But finally just want to emphasize, we feel very good about the underlying demand at the vet channel and feel while the 16% to 19% is certainly not what we project for the full year, we do feel very good about where we’re positioned with our companion animal portfolio for the rest of 2019.

Jim Greffet

Great. Thanks, Todd. Susan, do we have another question?

Operator

Yes. Our next question is from the line of David Risinger. Your line is open.

David Risinger

[Indiscernible] but a couple of quick ones. First one is, could you please update us on the specific cost reduction plan for calendar year 2019 and 2020 and what percentage of those represent cost avoidance? And the second question is what was the extra Galliprant sales benefit in 1Q due to channel restocking following the 4Q supplier constraint? And will the 1Q Galliprant sales figure represent a tough comp for 2Q sequentially? Thank you.

Jim Greffet

Todd, do you want to start and I can supplement if there’s more detail that we need.

Todd Young

Certainly. I’ll start with the Galliprant. There was a restocking effort as we took care of all of our supply constraints. We think that was probably about $6 million to $8 million in the quarter. We’re also very excited to have launched Galliprant in a number of European countries. Again, that expansion internationally we expect to provide additional tailwind going forward. But given the 23 million in total sales in Q1, I would agree that sequentially the Q2 comp was more difficult. And then with respect to specific cost reduction efforts, a number that we have outlined being taking our contract manufacturing organizations lower. We’re at 100 at the end of the last year. We said we’re targeting to be at 80 by the end of this year. As we continue to invest in lean, we see the benefits of the API at lower cost coming through on our inventory. All of these items continue to drive this productivity agenda. We’re very much on track. The team there is doing a great job of identifying additional opportunities to allow us to continue to meet this upward trajectory over the years to come and feel great about how the team is delivering and really owning this area of improvement for us.

Jim Greffet

Let me add just two clarifying points. I think it was the end of 2020 was our goal to get to the 80 contract manufacturing organizations. And then one other thing that is also theme for this call. From actions we’ve taken in the past, for example, facility exits, like the consolidation of our vaccine manufacturing plants, the action is taken and then you see the benefit through the income statement over time as we complete technical transfer and the cost finally dissipate down to zero. So the continued improvement in the gross margin will also be a function of just a completion of costs and the tail off from actions already taken. So we’re well on track to the gross margin increase.

Susan, can we continue?

David Risinger

Thank you very much.

Todd Young

Thanks.

Operator

Of course, not a problem. Thank you, gentlemen. Our next question comes from the line of Umer Raffat. Your line is open.

Umer Raffat

Hi. Thanks so much for taking my questions. I have two, if I may. First, perhaps on gross margins. So the long-term gross margin expansion target was about 900 bips. I’m just trying to tease out how much of that is driven by the previously announced things like site shutdowns and the CMO and SKU rationalization? And I know first couple of hundred bips is kicking in versus some of the new initiatives announced today. Should we expect 50-50 or 70-30 kind of thing? It would be really helpful to understand that. And secondly, I know you have a policy of not disclosing pipeline. So my question is this. Without specifying any specific product, is it reasonable for investors to expect that you can file a 300 million plus peak sales type of a product within the next 12 to 18 months? Thank you very much.

Jim Greffet

Umer, you win the price for the clever question of the day. Todd, do you want to talk maybe a little bit about gross margin. I can supplement on pipeline’s future.

Todd Young

Umer, as you know, we have signaled the 900 basis point improvement. As we’ve previously stated, 85% of those actions have been identified and are underway. And as you see, a number of the ones that we’ve talked about executing over the last few years have come to fruition here in Q1. And as I said, we expect to certainly hold this 52% to 53% range for the rest of this year. As we move forward, a strong example is Credelio. As we mentioned earlier, mix was a slight headwind to gross margin as Trifexis slows down as an older generation parasiticide and Credelio comes up as a replacement in our portfolio. Credelio is a lower margin right now because it doesn’t have that historic efficiency of scale. As we know, with the Credelio API becoming cheaper for future years that will then offset and grow the gross margin that we’ve identified. So overall, I would say most of what we’ve done is to identify, as we said before, about 85% and the other items we’re quickly identifying here in the course of 2019.

Jim Greffet

I’d say just to reiterate some specifics that we provided. We had outlined about $215 million of both savings and cost avoidance and the time window we had set there was mid-'18 out through the end of 2020 from a lot of the things that Todd had talked about already have been identified and we’re on track there. Post 2020, I’d say there’s another $100 million of ideas and targets that our manufacturing organization is looking after. We’ve been less specific on those things given that it’s further out in time. But the combination of those things gives us the outlook that really holding cost of products sold to be more flat in the face of growing sales would be the end game for the gross margin improvement. Jeff, do you want to talk about pipeline?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes, absolutely. Thanks, Umer, for the question. So let me come back to you with three points that excite me and I’ll answer your question I think probably more indirectly as you may expect. But three things that excite me about innovation; portfolio, our metrics and our leadership. One is, I think you got to continue to see us with the portfolio of innovation. We’re not dependent on any one big product. That’s a big part of the Elanco story. And we like our shots on goal. We’re always searching for additional products and an example of that is VetDC and the Aratana situation, so again now over 40 candidates. The second is just the metrics. When you look at first of all the innovation we have now, we have a high bar. There’s an expectation every time we launch a product is how does that become a blockbuster as we made Interceptor Plus one last year, we got our eyes on a few more that we’re launching. So it’s just as important in this industry to launch as well as not just develop the products. But when you look at 40 candidates now in development four years in a row with three approvals a year and I really believe that we’re being known in the industry and working very hard that whether it’s from funds to companies to partnering late-stage licensing, we believe that Elanco is set up to help the innovators that are out there in animal health be a partner as well. And lastly, it’s just overall leadership. I believe that we’ve got a leadership team that they’re vested on this. Innovation is one of our three key incentive bonus metrics, and so everyone is totally focused on making sure this pipeline moves quickly. So those are three answers. I’m not going to answer the one specific question, but I think I would really highlight, again, portfolio, our track record and our leadership for the reasons why I’m very confident in going forward.

Jim Greffet

Susan, can we continue?

Operator

Of course, gentlemen. [Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from the line of Michael Ryskin. Your line is open.

Michael Ryskin

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the questions. I got a couple quick ones – hopefully quick ones. One is, I think you appreciate all the focus on the moving pieces between the quarters that go in disease prevention and I appreciate the clarity you provided in the slides on the six months gross year-over-year. But given that there were some weird inventory stocking going back to 3Q '17, 4Q '17 in disease prevention, I was hoping you’d give us a little bit more, the normalized underlying growth rate here? Looking at, you did 186 million in the quarter. Is something in the $195 million range more appropriate to atone for that stocking? I’m just trying to parse apart some of the pull forward to 4Q that you mentioned versus any actual underlying slowdown in the order generation parasiticides that you called out? And then a follow-up question if I could. You also called out some positive Rumensin purchasing patterns in the U.S. I was wondering if you had an update on the potential for generic competition and just sort of generally an update on Rumensin.

Jim Greffet

Sure, Mike. Thanks. This is Jim. I’ll take a shot at some more details on the first part. So to quantify a couple of things and admittedly there are moving parts here across years that we would like to have be less of a discussion for the future, but we have these details for the moment. So in Companion Animal Disease Prevention we think that the Q1 '18 compare is inflated by 15 million or so for that restocking of the prior channel flush. And then the Q4 '18 to Q1 purchasing ahead for the overall distribution incentive that Todd talked about, that one’s difficult to quantify because we don’t get that level of communication. But in the low double digits millions we think is a reasonable estimate there just knowing what the back orders were for Galliprant as well as how the overall incentives might operate. Then I can probably give less specifics on what the normalized run rate is. I guess qualitatively we’re heading into the heart of flea and tick season, so traditionally you’ve seen Q2 as a step up. When we look at the underlying trends as we see pull through to vet clinics out of distribution and the overall what we think is a leading indicator of the demand for the product and how the flea and tick season is going, it looks – to our expectations, it looks strong. So we would expect to see an uptick in sales in the second quarter consistent with those overall market themes. There’s still may be year-on-year comparisons, so we’ll try to focus on both absolute sequential growth in absolute sales produced in the period and then qualify things that result in strange comparison across years. Jeff, do you want to provide any more macro comments and certainly to our generic Rumensin?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes, I think just overall in this Companion Animal Prevention area, Michael, I think it’s really important that, one, we look every day at that vet clinic demand. We feel very good about that. That’s the lead indicator. And second is our portfolio approach. Yes, there are some pushes and pulls, but as we’ve launched the company and we talk a lot about the next five years how that portfolio will drive growth and the growth to the overall market. Third thing is we’re putting a lot of time on the channel and the channel to not only drive demand at multiple channels, but also compliance. And we’ve talked compliance is again one of the greatest areas of opportunity in this space. And I will say in this last quarter we see that continued opportunity to execute there. So I think those are – and then lastly, as Jim mentioned, we’re leaning in, we’re investing and we’re taking from areas that are maybe less strategically critical, like these countries that we moved out of and that we executed in international and rechanneling some of that investment. And that investment will increase in Q2. As you look at generic Rumensin, a good question. No change in our assumptions. We’ll do that when we know information like you. I will emphasize again, we continue to innovate, we continue to grow this product, we continue to lean in and this continues to be a very important value contributor to our customers. So we’re going to continue to represent and drive this product. We have competed, as you know Michael, against generic Rumensin in many markets. We’re prepared and actually doing increasing things as we go forward over our long range plans to continue to keep Rumensin as a very critical part of our cattle business globally.

Jim Greffet

Thanks, Jeff. Susan, I think we have a few more in the queue perhaps?

Operator

Of course, we do. We have some [indiscernible]. Right now, our next question comes from the line of Kevin Ellich. Your line is open.

Kevin Ellich

Just a couple of questions. Jeff, I guess, starting off with the new API source for Credelio, I appreciate your comments and Todd’s update that it won’t really benefit you in 2019. But just wondering how much savings should we expect going forward? And are there other products that you’re looking at where you could find savings from new API sources?

Jeffrey Simmons

Kevin, a good question. This is part of our bigger agenda that David Urbanek in our manufacturing team and the finance team are working on. As we’ve talked about over the last six months pretty openly that procurement, active ingredients we’ve highlighted. Jim can maybe give a little bit more specifics if there’s anything there on the overall procurement savings. But what I would say to you is this is part of the agenda that we’ve had in place that will drive this gross margin trajectory over the next five years. And we have that granularity, as we’ve mentioned. We’ve had over 85% that we’ve identified and are acting on and this is part of that. I won’t give specifics on an active ingredient for a specific product, but just to simply say why we feel very strongly about our trajectory and our belief in our margin expansion agenda is things like this that we’re acting on, moving on and they’re lining up very much with our plans and our expectations.

Todd Young

Yes, I think on the procurement side itself, we’ve identified $100 million of savings. As Jim mentioned here, goal here is to keep manufacturing costs flat as we continue to grow the top line to have that enhanced margin and these initiatives are clearly a huge contributor to that effort.

Jim Greffet

Susan, can we proceed.

Operator

Certainly. Our next question comes from the line of Kathy Miner. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Kathleen Miner

Thank you. Good morning. First just a quick clarification, if I may, on the offset to the 25 million to 30 million on African swine fever this year. Do you consider the Aratana revenues as part of the eventual offset? Second question also on Aratana. Can you just please remind us of your current expectations for closing timing and also the impact on adjusted earnings both this year and in 2020? And last question, Jeff, I wonder if you could just give us some brief comments on your latest thinking on the U.S. trade dynamics and how that might be impacting your business? I know you’ve spoken on the cattle, the dairy impact in the past and just wondered any other species or any other thoughts you may have? Thank you.

Jim Greffet

Great list, Kathy. There’s a bit of an assortment there. Todd, do you want to talk about some of the Aratana financial items?

Todd Young

Sure. So with respect to Aratana, we expect that to close still late Q2 into Q3. Team’s working very diligently to get the S-4 pulled together and to get that accomplished as well as working closely with the Aratana team on getting their shareholder vote complete to secure the merger. We have not included any financials in our 2019 numbers from Aratana. As mentioned on the call announcing the deal, we did say we don’t expect to be dilutive in '19 and we generally expect it to modestly accretive going forward. This accretion is a function of the current Galliprant accounting. We basically recognize all of Galliprant through our income statement today. And so this is a very positive deal from a cash perspective, less P&L just as a result of how that accounting works.

Jim Greffet

Good. Trade, Jeff?

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes, great question, Kathy. So I’ll just highlight a few things. I think the trade relationship between the U.S. and China no question has implications on the protein industry and how it’s converging very timely with African swine fever and the significance in terms of the number of animals that are being impacted there. It will change some of the global protein dynamics. So I see an opportunity here. When you think about animal health, really our focus right now is, one, continuing to emphasize the importance of trade and the movement of meat, milk and eggs globally to continue to meet this growing demand for protein that continues, animal protein shall I say. We need standards relative to feed ingredients to be more consistent, whether they’re [indiscernible] or anything else where science and safety are in the forefront or the center of those standards. So that will be our agenda. We’re working as an industry, we’re working collectively on this and we think there’s an opportunity here and a timeliness to be able to continue to move forward. But nothing specific new to report. As you know, they’re dynamic and they’re continuing and we’re working in alignment with not only the global side but the U.S. and even the Chinese side.

Jim Greffet

Susan, I think we have perhaps a couple more.

Operator

We definitely do. We have our next question from the line of John Kreger. Your line is open.

Jon Kaufman

Hi. Good morning. This is Jon Kaufman on for Kreger. I would like to dig into African swine fever in a little more detail. So there has been some discussion on the part of the large poultry producers who say that they’re well positioned to take advantage of potential pork shortages. So looking out over the medium to long term, if poultry were to begin displacing swine as a global food source, what does that mean for your business from a profitability standpoint? And can you remind us of your relative positioning in poultry and swine compared to some of the other major players? Thank you.

Jim Greffet

Thanks, Jon. Great question. Well, we’ve been very clear as we’ve launched the new company that we got three growth categories, two in companion animal but we talk a lot about future protein which is poultry and aqua and the nutritional health business, the antibiotic alternatives. We are a leader in many segments in poultry. It varies by country but we’re in the top three in most all segments of poultry. We’ve got a diversified portfolio from feed additives that are key to antibiotic replacements to even a vaccine portfolio, as you know, in salmonella and other preventative diseases and a very nice pipeline. So it’s a priority area. It’s an area of leadership. It’s an area that is driving growth for us. And I would add in addition to products I believe there’s two capabilities that Elanco has been working on for more than 15 years; one is, is the ability to work with corporate accounts. As you know, this is a pretty consolidated industry. But not just the ability with our people to do that, technical and sales, but also having the analytics and the value beyond product services. That also is a key driver as we’ve got a data base that is almost two decades in age that is linked to health performance going forward. So again, I see continued ability to add increasing value to the poultry industry to innovate in this space as it’s a growth driver as we go. I would cautious us that I think the dynamics will take some time and I think the balancing of this as well as the trade aspects will all come into play, but we’re very much aligned with our customers to continue to add value to them as it goes.

Todd Young

One other item, we haven’t quantified our sales by species but at least in ordinal ranking, cattle is one, poultry is two, swine is three and salmon is four. So you can see that even in our existing portfolio, poultry is a bigger piece of the pie.

Jim Greffet

Susan, I think maybe one more in the queue.

Operator

Yes. We do have one more. Our next question comes from the line of Navin Jacob. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Navin Jacob

Thanks for taking the questions. Just on Galliprant been performing very well, could you – if you could provide any color on current market share for Galliprant and where do you think that could potentially go in two to three years? And then second question, if possible, it seems like there were some purchasing pattern benefit for Ruminants & Swine. If you could help quantify that so that we can understand underlying demand, that’d be helpful? Thank you.

Jim Greffet

Sure. Jeff, do you have macro thoughts on Galliprant? I think as we look at the overall space, there are a lot of various NSAID products there. As we look at our performance, Galliprant is the number one prescribed branded NSAID and there are a variety of products for different components of pain in the acute versus long term, early onset versus later needs. Macro wise I think we feel good about the Galliprant profile what it’s bringing to the market. With that, there is opportunity there. We won’t project market shares or talk in detail about where we are now, but we think there is upward potential.

Jeffrey Simmons

Yes. And I think we’ll just continue to look at pain and osteoarthritis through a portfolio approach. We’re excited about even the potential of the Aratana transaction with Nocita having another surgical pain product. And I would also say I think it’s important that the actual segment is growing like some of the other Companion Animal Therapeutic areas. We highlighted oncology in our last call and we’re excited about the VetDC in addition to derm. As we all know, pain is evolving in the same space where you’ve got organic market growth and then you’ve got entrance of innovation where innovation is heavily rewarded. So on Galliprant our job right now is launch well, bring further SKUs and right now we’re getting that full suite that we need and then geographic expansion. So right now the lead indictors look very good and we’ll continue to not only support Galliprant but really become and build that pain leadership in that segment.

Jim Greffet

Todd, do you have thoughts on purchasing patterns?

Todd Young

Certainly. On Ruminants & Swine, obviously it was a big quarter in the U.S. offset by a tough quarter internationally. With respect to Rumensin, we know we did pull some sales expected in Q2 into Q1 that augmented that bit. When we show you the year-over-year six-month timeframe, you can see negative 4% growth in that category. A lot of that is the antibiotic movement in Asia as well as African swine fever. The other bit with respect to the U.S. in Q1, we had a Micotil shortage in Q4. This product was replenished in Q1 and so that provided some additional benefit to the run rate for the Q1 Ruminants & Swine business. So overall, this category with African swine fever will continue to be tough but overall in line with where we’re headed.

Jim Greffet

Great. I think that was all the questions. Jeff, do you want to offer some closing comments as we conclude?

Jeffrey Simmons

Absolutely. Thank you again for your time and support throughout the journey to Elanco becoming an independent public company. As you know, we’re executing on our strategy. We’re pleased with our efforts so far over the past several years are now delivering growth and profitability and accelerated income. I want you to hear my confidence lies in; one, the value that is increasing that we’re adding to our customers.

Two, I believe strongly that our strategy – our IPP strategy of innovation, portfolio and productivity there’s progress and hopefully you’ve seen the proof points in today’s results. Three is the engagement and the ownership of our employees today is at a high that I haven’t seen in a long time.

And lastly is the business model of an independent Elanco is a stronger Elanco. We look forward to continuing to build a long-term relationship with all of you, our investors. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to reach out to both Jim and Katy. Have a great day.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may now disconnect. Thank you very much.