Bullish Thesis Remains Intact At Perma-Fix, Near-Term Catalysts Could Drive Stock Materially Higher

We were quite disappointed to see Perma-Fix renew the poison pill on its shares. For us the pill never made any sense and the press-release upon its renewal did not shed any light on the subject. First of all, there are no significant NOL's in need of protection. Secondly, how could a company with over 40% Institutional Ownership and over 5% insider ownership possibly have the company "stolen" by an insufficient bid? I would also go so far as to question the implied assertion that the Board, who has instituted EBITDA targets and then overseen the company missing those targets for the last 6 years; is better qualified than its institutional holders in evaluating a bid. Also puzzling is the statement that the pill "...extension was not in response to any acquisition proposal." What exactly are they saving the shareholders from? Given that there is no investor representation on this Board, all optics would certainly seem to point to the Board protecting their own positions and not those of the investor base.

The call was a rather interesting event, with the results themselves being mildly disappointing, but everything else pointed to this quarter being a trough and the future looking very bright. We felt for the management team as they are clearly in a Catch-22 situation. Some were accusing them of being too aggressive when others (including ourselves) felt they weren't being aggressive enough. While the Q1 results weren't that great, it tends to be a seasonally slow quarter and there were plenty of reasons for optimism in the other metrics. Most importantly, the service segment wins augur for 50%+ growth for the full year 2019 vs. 2018 and the CEO stated on the call that they could grow significantly from there in 2020. In addition, he mentioned they are bidding on several other large projects (we know about the TCC, see my former article here: Perma-Fix Environmental Services: An Intriguing Risk-Reward) so that number can go SUBSTANTIALLY higher in the short to medium term. According to the call the winner on the TCC is scheduled to be announced in early July, so we do not have long to wait! He also specifically mentioned a bid at Oak Ridge, which given the amount of mercury waste (a Google search Mercury Contamination at Oak Ridge produces a heap of articles) and their facility's proximity would seem to be a significant opportunity in its own right. Also, the higher margin Treatment Segment backlog is also up 25% heading into the final three quarters of the year. This segment is always tricky as shipments get delayed, funding needs to be secured, etc. but given the EM Secretary's new focus on treatment (also see my prior article) it would seem that segment should see significant growth year over year as well. 2020 should be at least off to a good start in Treatment given the EM focus and the references on the conference call to the building of the water treatment business and the growing use of the GeoMelt capability.

So we have a company that is signaling that the rest of 2019 should be quite strong and 2020 looks to be even stronger, and potentially a blockbuster if TCC and/or TBI go PESI's way. Yet the tone of the call was more Mea Culpa than Magna Victoria! What is interesting about all this is that it is very clear that the company should not be a standalone public entity. Management is in a tough position in that the timing of shipments is difficult if not impossible to predict for the Treatment division and the Service Segment is currently bidding on large potentially company changing contracts whose outcome is by nature uncertain. Even when they win contracts their customers (over 60% of the business is our own DOE) are understandably reluctant to let them highlight the win. Then there is the TBI, the lottery ticket to end all lottery tickets. Clearly the company will not ever be the type of steady predictable revenue stream that Wall Street craves at the moment, but it would sure seem to be the elephant hunting jewel in a larger company's portfolio. Why limit the ability of strategics to acquire the shares? We think the stock should be a lot higher. Given the pill the Board thinks the stock should be higher as well. We think it's clear that the company should remove the pill and if there are bids, let them come, state your case, and let the market decide.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PESI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.