Is Sugar Heading For Another Test Of The 2018 Low?

In September 2018, the price of sugar traded to its lowest price since 2008 when it slipped to a low at 9.83 cents per pound. Before August of last year, the sweet commodity that trades on the Intercontinental Exchange had not traded below 10 cents per pound in over a decade since June 2008. Abundant supplies of sugar and a weak currency in the nation that produces and exports the most sugarcane in the world combined in what was an ideal bearish storm for the sugar futures market. After trading to a high at 23.90 cents per pound in October 2016, the price of sugar more than halved in value at its low.

In Brazil, sugar is more than a food; it is the primary ingredient in the production of ethanol, a biofuel. Brazil is one of the leading producers of ethanol alongside the United States. Together, the US and Brazil produce around 85% of the world's ethanol. In the US the ingredient is corn while in Brazil it is sugarcane that is refined into the biofuel.

After a price recovery that took the price of sugar futures to over 14 cents per pound in October 2018, the price is back on the defensive which could be a buying opportunity in the sweet commodity. The Teucrium Sugar ETF product (CANE) replicated the price performance in the sugar futures market for those who do not trade or invest using the ICE futures exchange contracts.

Sugar hit multiyear lows in September 2018

The price range in the sugar futures market since 1971 has been from 2.29 cents to 66 cents per pound. Sugar can be a highly volatile commodity that trades in the soft commodities sector of the asset class.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the sugar futures market highlights, the price of the sweet commodity traded to a high at 36.08 cents in 2011 and a lower high at 23.90 cents per pound in 2016. The most recent peak came as the sugar market moved into a deficit where demand outstripped supplies, but the higher price caused the output to increase and a glut to develop sending the price to a low at 9.83 in September 2018. Sugar fell to its lowest level in a decade and probed below the 10 cents per pound level for the first time since 2008. The price of sugar fell by 58.9% from October 2016 through September 2018.

A recovery, consolidation, and now the sweet commodity edges lower

The price below 10 cents last September proved to be unsustainable in the sugar futures market, and by the end of October, the price moved appreciably higher.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart illustrates the rise to a high at 14.24 cents per pound in just four weeks which amounted to a recovery of 44.9% from the low. Since then, the price of sugar has made lower highs and lower lows and traded to 11.55 most recently. July sugar futures were at the 11.80 level on May 9 which was just slightly below the 50% retracement level of the move from the September low to the October high that stands at 12.04 cents per pound.

The price of sugar has been fighting opposing forces over recent weeks. A strong dollar and weak Brazilian real are a bearish factor. A higher oil price which moved from $42.36 at the end of December to over $60 per barrel is supportive for the price of the primary ingredient in ethanol in Brazil. The overall state of the commodities asset class, particularly when it comes to agricultural products, weighs on the price of sugar. However, the growth of population and wealth around the world translated to more people, with more money, competing for limited commodity supplies. The demand side of the fundamental equation continues to grow while supplies can vary on a year-to-year basis.

Sugar is a proxy for the Brazilian real

One of the most influential factors when it comes to the price path of sugar is the exchange rate between the US dollar and the Brazilian real. Brazil leads the world in free market sugar production, and while they consume lots of the sweet commodity for domestic ethanol requirements, the South American nation is the leading exporter of the staple to countries around the globe. Since the domestic costs of production in Brazil are a function of the level of the Brazilian real, the move in the currency over recent years is a significant factor when it comes to sugar's price.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of the Brazilian real versus US dollar relationship shows, the real traded to a high at $0.65095 in 2011 when the price of sugar was trading at its high at 36.08 cents per pound. The real has declined to $0.2530 as of May 9, a drop of 61.1% while the price of sugar was trading at 11.80 cents per pound on the same day, 67.3% below its 2011 peak. For Brazilian producers, the price of sugar in their domestic currency has only declined by 6.2% while it is trading at one-third the price it was in 2011.

The election of President Jair Bolsonaro late last year could be the most bullish factor for the price of sugar and other commodities where Brazil has a dominant position when it comes to production. President Bolsonaro ran on a platform of cleaning up corruption in South America's leading economy. If he succeeds, the Brazilian currency is likely to appreciate which could lead to a significant recovery in the price of sugar over the coming months and years given the historical relationship between the soft commodity and the Brazilian real.

Crude oil prices impact the sweet commodity

Another significant factor for the price of sugar is that it can be highly sensitive to the price of crude oil and gasoline. In Brazil, most cars run on ethanol as the nation processes a substantial percentage of its sugarcane production into the biofuel. As the price of crude oil and oil products rise, the domestic demand for ethanol tends to rise in Brazil. Moreover, global demand for alternative fuels also increases which puts Brazil in a position to export their sugar-based fuel to points around the globe.

The price of crude oil has moved back to over the $60 per barrel level on WTI and the $70 per barrel level on Brent crude oil. Gasoline has outperformed WTI prices over recent weeks. In the US the price of ethanol has recovered from under $1.20 to over $1.30 per gallon wholesale in the futures market since the end of 2018. Therefore, energy commodities provide some degree of support for the price of sugar in the current environment.

The sanctions on Iran and the potential for hostilities in the Middle East over the coming months could cause increased volatility in the oil market as the market becomes concerned about the potential for supply shortages. The Middle East is home to more than 50% of the world's oil reserves. Political turbulence and violence in the region that impact production, refining, or logistical routes could lead to price spikes to the upside in the oil market. Higher oil prices would increase the demand for sugar given its role as a primary ingredient in the production of the biofuel that is an alternative energy source. The sugar rush not only comes from ingesting the commodity but also from processing it into the fuel that prices energy to cars and machinery.

CANE for the dip

Sugar remains close to its lowest price in a decade, and while a retest of the September 2018 low is not out of the question, I would argue that any move below the 10 cents per pound level will turn out to be unsustainable. Sugar faced a perfect bearish storm from October 2016 through September 2018 as the decline in the Brazilian real helped push the price of the soft commodity to the low. However, any improvement in the Brazilian economy under the new administration would likely boost the value of the currency which could turn the bearish storm into a bullish frenzy as the price of producing sugar in Brazil rises and farmers and millers demand more money for their crops. If the price does not rise with the value of the real, it is likely that farmers would plant other crops that offer a more attractive profit margin.

The most direct route for a trade or investment in the sugar market is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. One of the factors that cause the expense of holding sugar for a medium to long-term basis is that the current glut in the market has pushed the contango to a high level.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the forward curve in the sugar futures market illustrates, contango means that sugar for deferred delivery dates trades at progressively higher prices. Therefore, the price most move higher for those holding long positions to cover the cost of rolling risk positions from one active month to the next. The differential between sugar for delivery in July 2019 and July 2020 was at 1.61 cents or 13.7% on May 9 which means that the sweet commodity would need to rise by almost 14% over the next year to break even on a long position at the current rate of contango in the market which is a cost of a long investment position in the sugar market.

For those who do not trade futures or options on the Intercontinental Exchange, the Teucrium Sugar ETF product offers an alternative for small retail positions. The fund summary for CANE states:

The investment seeks to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares' NAV reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar that are traded on ICE Futures US. The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing under normal market conditions in Benchmark Component Futures Contracts or, in certain circumstances, in other Sugar Futures Contracts traded on ICE Futures or the New York Mercantile Exchange ("NYMEX"), or on foreign exchanges.

The most recent top holdings of CANE include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

Since CANE spreads its risk over three liquid delivery months in the futures market, it somewhat mitigates the roll exposure for the active month which can become volatile. CANE has net assets of $11.48 million and trades 33,219 shares on average each day. While the ETF tends to underperform the price action in the sugar market on the upside because of the diversification between three contracts, it also often outperforms the sugar futures market on the downside for the same reason. The most volatile price action in the sugar market tends to be in the nearby futures contract. Sugar rallied from 9.83 cents in September of last year to 14.24 cents in October, a rally of 44.9%.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, CANE rose from $6.46 to $8.15 per share or 26.2% as it outperformed the sugar futures market. However, the move to the upside in the futures occurred when October futures were rolling to December delivery which made it difficult for market participants in the futures market to capture the entire gain of almost 45%. Sugar's decline to 11.78 cents amounts to a 17.3% correction from the October high as of May 9. As of the same day, CANE was at the $6.90 level, 15.3% below the October peak as the ETF outperformed the action in the sugar futures market on the downside.

Sugar has been under pressure over the recent trading sessions, but the Brazilian real and oil market is likely to determine if another probe below the 10 cents per pound level is in the cards for the sweet commodity. I am a scale-down buyer of sugar, and the CANE ETF as I believe the soft commodity is close to the bottom end of its pricing cycle and any selling will improve the risk-reward of a long position.

The author is trading sugar from the long side of the market