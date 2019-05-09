Stamps.com: The Other Shoe Drops

Most of the worst is over, but unfortunately, not all of it.

A while ago, when Stamps.com was down hard, I said that there was yet another shoe to drop.

There was another shoe, after all.

A bit less than three months ago, I wrote an article titled “Stamps.com: Amazingly, The Biggest Shoe Is Yet To Drop.” The thesis described in that article was simple:

Stamps.com (STMP) had taken a very significant cut to its earnings guidance because of the loss of a direct NSA (Negotiated Service Agreement) with the US Postal Service. This was the first shoe to drop.

However, there was still another significant shoe yet to drop: The fact that Stamps.com also explored a similar relationship with the USPS indirectly, via resellers who had NSAs with USPS themselves.

The Other Shoe Drops

Yesterday, this other shoe dropped. Along with yet another cut to earnings guidance, in its earnings call, Stamps.com disclosed that the USPS is seeking to renegotiate the existing reseller NSAs.

In doing so, USPS is likely to take yet another large bite out of Stamps.com’s earnings, since these earnings are in large part derived from arbitraging USPS rates via the reseller agreements.

Stamps.com first tried arguing that it isn’t alone in leeching off these agreements (highlight is mine):

One of the most successful areas of growth for the USPS has been in e-commerce, where the USPS has become the market leader in e-commerce package shipping for small and medium business. In our view, the reseller industry has been a big factor in that success. We’re aware of approximately 125 e-commerce marketplaces, software tools, small business software solutions, order and management fulfillment solutions, multi-carrier software solutions and other shipping solutions that are in some way – that in some way participate in a portion of the margins created via these USPS reseller NSAs.

But then just straight out spilt the beans (highlight is mine):

Despite the success of the USPS reseller program, we have very recently become aware that the USPS is currently renegotiating the NSAs of several of our reseller partners. While these ongoing – our ongoing negotiations with uncertain outcomes and we have limited visibility given that the negotiations are being conducted solely between the USPS and the resellers. We believe that is reasonably likely that margins earned by resellers as a result of these negotiations will begin to decrease starting around the second half of 2019 and may continue to decrease in 2020 and 2021. Because we are one of the 125 organizations that have a revenue share arrangement with the resellers, the expected decreases in margins earned by the resellers will also negatively impact our financial results.

Although Stamps.com also tries to say that many others will be hit, the hard reality is that Stamps.com simply got too good at exploring these reseller agreements. Stamps.com again reinforces this by saying that it now represents more than 35% of the US domestic priority mail packages shipped by USPS. Though there will be unintended collateral damage, it’s obvious that the USPS is aiming directly at Stamps.com here. The failure to renew the direct NSA had made this other move likely as well.

Further Considerations

The dropping of the second shoe, and the immediate impact on guided-for profitability, is the main theme here. However, two further impacts merit mention:

One is that the lowered 2019 guidance only reflects the loss of part of the margins obtained from the USPS reseller agreements . It would perhaps have been better for Stamps.com to have seen nearly all the margin from these agreements disappear immediately. As it is, and per Stamps.com’s own words, the impact is likely to be phased in. This means that after the 2019 impact, there might be further margin reductions in 2020/2021. This makes it hard to say “the worst is over” even after the second relevant shoe already has .

. It would perhaps have been better for Stamps.com to have seen nearly all the margin from these agreements disappear immediately. As it is, and per Stamps.com’s own words, the impact is likely to be phased in. This means that after the 2019 impact, there might be further margin reductions in 2020/2021. This makes it hard to say “the worst is over” even after the second relevant shoe already has . The other is that Stamps.com will have captured many customers due to its favorable USPS pricing. With the loss of the ability to price more competitively, Stamps.com will itself become less competitive. Thus, what is initially a very quick loss of margin can then turn into a more protracted loss of volume through churn.

What these worries mean, in the aggregate, is the same. The worst doesn’t seem to be over, even if with this latest development most of the worst is now likely over.

Conclusion

There are two conclusions to be drawn here:

The second shoe dropped. USPS is now in the process of losing most of the remaining excess USPS margins.

Although the worst is now known, the resulting effects aren’t over yet. The margin contraction might last into 2020/2021 due to the phased-in repricing of the reseller agreements. Also, as a result of the loss of relative competitiveness, Stamps.com could see higher churn and volume headwinds.

Anyway, after this latest development we can arguably be neutral regarding Stamps.com. It's hard to be positive even at $44.40, because business and margin pressure might well last into 2020/2021. It's also hard to be negative when the two most relevant problems have now already materialized.

