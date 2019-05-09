May Outlook On Ethereum

If it can break through resistance, the next line looks to be around $250, a breakout of nearly 50% for ETH.

On USD trading, ETH looks flat and neutral until it can find a breakout between high resistance $178 and support at $140.

Ethereum (ETH-USD) continues to find it hard to break the resistance levels around $178, which was identified in the weekly chart of April 2019. What lies ahead for the ETH/USD pair as we head into May 2019?

Fundamental Outlook

With the major cryptocurrencies experiencing some sort of resurgence, investors are beginning to look at Ethereum once more for value. The founders of ETH have continued to push for more widespread adoption of the Ethereum network by dApps developers and want the network to have more purposeful real-life use cases rather than merely being a speculatively traded coin.

An enterprise version of Ethereum is starting to get a look-in from some global banks, who have already become members of the Interbank Information Network, a permissioned version of the ETH blockchain.

It is likely that in the mid-term and long-term, such partnerships will be the major drivers of price moves of the ETH coin and not just price movements of Bitcoin.

Technical Outlook

Today's technical analysis for the ETH/USD pair starts on the weekly chart, where we see price still pushing against the resistance line at $178. This level has been tested numerous times in the last one month, and so far, attempts at an upside break have been unsuccessful because of lack of buying volume. Of note are the three last weekly candles, which have been a doji and two pinbars. These indicate, on one hand, indecision of traders and on the other hand, the likelihood of a price push in the coming weeks.

ETH/USD Weekly Chart: May 5, 2019

We can also see that the horizontal resistance line which connects the price highs at $178.11 is converging towards a rising support line to form what looks like an ascending triangle. However, this is a peculiar kind of triangle as it does not conform to the normal expectation of the ascending triangle. An ascending triangle is a bullish continuation pattern but has been known to act as a reversal pattern, forming a market bottom which reverses to the upside.

The price action continues to remain in a downtrend. Therefore, it is either the triangle will function as a bottoming pattern leading to a bullish reversal or it fails completely, especially if price continues to range trade between the borders well after the breakout limit point.

ETH/USD Daily Chart: May 5, 2019

The daily chart above also reveals that there are two prior minor resistance points (A and B), which are now in role reversal and are limiting downside movement from $167.23. Even if price is able to move down below this level, it is likely to find support on the rising blue line that forms the triangle's lower border. Volumes continue to be very low, as is expected when price is limited within borders that form a triangle.

Given the picture on these charts, what do we expect from ETH/USD going forward?

Scenario 1

The first scenario assumes that price will test the $178 resistance once again and will eventually break it, which is the usual scenario seen with the resolution of the ascending triangle. Supporting this stance is a very important but overlooked situation with the volume patterns. As a rule, when price action is still within the borders of a triangle, the size of the volume bars will indicate where the price will eventually break too. If the volume bars on the size of the price move that supports a breakout are longer than those of the contrary move, then the breakout will occur. A critical look at the daily chart will reveal that the green volume bars are longer than the red candle bars. If we are to follow this principle, then we can expect that sometime in the month of May or June, we will see price break above the current resistance line.

This move must be supported by a large increase in buying volumes to sustain it. If this happens, we can expect the price to reach the next weekly resistance level at $250. In between, other minor resistance areas at $200 and $220 will come into focus.

Scenario 2

The second scenario assumes that ETH/USD will continue to trade sideways until it crosses 75% of the distance between the base of the triangle and the apex (i.e. the convergence point of the two triangle borders). If price continues to trade sideways, the triangle will lose its potency and we may see prices resume their downward trend. This will bring the $140 support level into focus.

Market Sentiment

Long Term: Neutral

Medium term: Neutral

Please note: The possible price moves described above may take many days to play out. Traders should always keep this in mind before deciding on their entry and exit points.

JOIN THE COIN AGORA Did you know the crypto market is up 40% since Jan 1st? Is the bear market over? Is Bitcoin going to shoot up like it did in 2017? We provide news, research, technical analysis, and more at the Coin Agora on all things crypto! Sign up now and get instant access to our 2019 Pick Portfolio-where three of our picks are up more than 80% since January!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ETH-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.