Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Management on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chau Cheng - Senior Director, Investor Relations

Behzad Aghazadeh - Executive Chairman

Scott Canute - Executive Director

Usama Malik - Chief Financial Officer

Robert Iannone - Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer

Maxwell Skor - Morgan Stanley

Paul Choi - Goldman Sachs

Phil Nadeau - Cowen & Company

Chris Howerton - Jefferies

Shanshan Xu - Berenberg Capital

Etzer Darout - Guggenheim

Nick Abbott - Wells Fargo

Joe Catanzaro - Piper Jaffray

Chau Cheng

Thank you. Thank you. Before we begin I would like to remind everyone that during this call, we will be making forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may involve significant risks and uncertainties and therefore actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied on this call. The factors that could cause such differences please refer to our regulatory filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

With us on the call today with prepared remarks are Dr. Behzad Aghazadeh, Executive Chairman; Scott Canute, Executive Director; and Usama Malik, Chief Financial Officer. Also on the call for Q&A is Dr. Robert Iannone. Following prepared remarks, we will open up the call for questions. Thank you. Behzad?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Thank you, Chau. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us. I'm pleased to report that we have made significant progress in all business areas during the past three months. As a reminder, I stepped into the role of the Executive Chair on February 23, 2019 by day-to-day strategic leadership of Scott Canute stepped into the role of Executive Director to lead complete Paul's letter program including oversight of manufacturing and quality operations.

Under this new construct that Immunomedics leadership team continues to make progress on our strategic priorities. Well, we have initiated search for a permanent CEO this is not a role that we need to fill high urgency it is important to find the right candidate with the relevant experience and in that respect and we will continue to evaluate applications with an acute sense of diligence.

With Robbie announced recent announcement that he will be leaving Immunomedics to pursue an attractive professional opportunity minutes away from his home allowing him to also tend to personal obligation family needs, we have put in place a thoughtful transition plan that includes an executive search agency to recruit a new CMO bringing on industry-leading advisers to continue to provide strategic thought leadership.

Leveraging Rob in a consultative role after his last day at the company and elevating the role of the strong clinical leadership team that we have put in place over the last year in regulatory, safety, clinical development, clinical operations project management and medical affairs.

On the most pressing topic of interest to us our investors and most importantly patients, I am pleased to report that in late Q1 we successfully conduct our Clinical Type A meeting and agreed upon the content of the safety update for the resubmission which is standard for any resubmission. And just within the past few days we had our CNC Type A meeting with the FDA. It was a very constructive and collaborative dialogue and we came brought alignment on the plan for resubmission.

Based on this meeting we expect to resubmit our BLA in early fourth quarter 2019 for the exited approval of sacituzumab govitecan for the treatment of patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer who received two prior therapies for metastatic disease. In a few moments, Scott will provide you with more detail on a work leading to the FDA meeting. While I want to gain U.S. approval for sacituzumab in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer continues we've entered into a creative arrangement with Janssen team to leverage our commercial team and co-promote Janssen recently approved urothelial cancer drug Balversa.

The agreement last until the end of March 2020 with regards to our sales activities however is sacituzumab is approved before that time we're only required to support Balversa in the second position detail. In terms of revenue from this arrangement we are eligible to receive low double-digit royalties in milestone payments based on Janssen based on U.S. of sales throughout 2019 and 2020.

In business development Usama and her executive team have done a tremendous job in consummating the exclusive licensing agreement with Everest Medicines for greater China and certain Asian countries. The deal terms have been broadly recognized to be highly favorable compared to other partnerships for that region. And I will leave it to Usama to provide you with more details on the transaction.

We set out to consummate a deal that expands the global reach and bring this important medicine to regions that we do not believe we will have the means to execute on our own. But also to do so on the right terms, the only showing that we maximize shareholder value it was also important to us that we identify a partner that is committed to working closely without us and pursuing the breadth of opportunities that this important medicine has shown promising activity.

With the Everest partnership, we have accomplished all of these objectives. Further more and importantly, we continue to maintain the strategic optionality of our organization in the core established global markets.

A number of updates on the clinical front. We have launched a registration of Phase 3 TROPICS-02 study in late-line HR+/HER2– metastatic breast cancer to potentially address a large unmet need. This study build on the Phase 2 reported results of 31% confirmed response rate in 54 heavily pre-treated patients with a six months clinical benefit rate of 48%. Responses were durable, median DoR and PFS were 7.4 months and 6.8 months, respectively.

TROPICS-02 is expected is enroll approximately 400 patients with HR+/HER2– metastatic breast cancer who have failed at least two prior chemotherapy regimens for metastatic disease. Patients are randomized to receive either sacituzumab govitecan or treatment of physicians’ choice. The primary endpoint will be PFS with OS serving as the secondary endpoint.

Recognizing the unmet needs and in agreement with the FDA, we have included an interim analysis for ORR and DoR which could support an excel approval submission should the results warranted.

Our other Phase 3 trial the confirmatory ASCEND study in third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer is expected to complete patient enrollment by the end of June 2019. We currently do not have an updated view on when the triggering PFS event will occur.

Keep in mind, however, that the given the large size and geographic scope of the study, once we have reached the required PFS events, it may require significant time to clean and lock the database, ahead of any top line results. We will communicate with you once we have clarity on such timelines.

For the pivotal Phase 3 TROP-01 study in metastatic urothelial cancer, we are on track to compete enrolling 100 patients who have received prior platinum base and immune checkpoint inhibit treatments by the end of this year. Once we have sufficient follow-up, we will conduct an interim readout later this year for a potential breakthrough therapy designation application.

In addition to breast and urothelial cancers, our focus in 2019 will be to further characterize the utility of sacituzumab in other cancer types with late-stage disease as part of TROP-2 enriched basket study to be initiated in the second half of this year.

And with that, I will turn it over to Scott.

Scott Canute

Thank you, Behzad. In planning for the resubmission, we knew that the quickest way to approval was to ensure we have a high-quality resubmission and clean reinspection. We undertook an end up the methodical review of our manufacturing and quality operations upon the receipt of the CRL, with the guidance of Brian Ball, our new Chief Quality Officer and outside expert consultants. This enabled us to layout a robust plan that we are executing on in the months to come.

In some cases, we've accelerated the implementation of parts of our quality improvement plan that we're originally intended as post marketing commitments. In other cases, we have made organizational changes to ensure robust capability development.

Ultimately, our goal for re-filing is to ensure that the submission package is very clear and well laid out to minimize the review process and to ensure that we're fully prepared for a PAI that can be conducted with ease and efficiency. Based on this thorough review in planning, we then prepared the briefing book and requested the Type A meeting. The meeting was very collaborative and constructive. They expressed a willingness to work with us as we work through the process.

With the agreement with the FDA in our plan and the work that we've done since receiving the CRL, we're confident that we can meet in early Q4 resubmission timeline. At this juncture, beyond the resubmission timeline, we cannot opine on the anticipated duration of the review cycle other than to reiterate that none of the approvability issues related to clinical data, the collaborative dialogue with the FDA continues to extend us suggest the desire by the agency to continue to be supportive and submission and review period.

I'll now turn it over to Usama to go over the financials.

Usama Malik

Thank you, Scott. Let me begin with the Everest Licensing agreement. As Behzad stated moments ago, this partnership culminates the deliberate process that began 18 months ago to expedite retail expansion of sacituzumab to benefit of cancer patients in the world's fastest-growing pharmaceutical market and significantly enhance shareholder value.

Pursuant to the agreement, Everest will be responsible for all costs associated with the clinical development and commercialization of sacituzumab in Greater China that includes Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau as well as South Korea, Mongolia and some ASEAN countries.

A joint steering committee will be established between the two companies to oversee the overall strategy and priorities. We look forward to work in closely with Everest to not only pursue the breast and urothelial cancer trials that Behzad just updated, but also develop sacituzumab in additional indication such as lung, oesophageal and gastric cancers that are more prevalent in that part of the world.

We will receive a non-refundable up front payment of $65 million and an additional $60 million based on the FDA approval of sacituzumab in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer in the United States. We're also eligible to receive development milestone payments of up to $180 million and sales milestone payments of up to $530 million as well as royalty payments based upon percentages of net sales in the territory ranging from 14% to 20%.

We had a very competitive process and received multiple term sheets from organizations ranging from multinational conglomerates to startups. While the financial terms set a new benchmark for a single asset licensing deal for original China, we're are most impressed with the team that Everest has disassembled and the talent they were able to attract both in China and in the United States.

In our view, Everest has the experience, focus and commitment to either pre-eminent biopharmaceutical company in Greater China and other emerging Asia-Pacific markets. They have already demonstrated their ability to execute through numerous innovative in-licensing agreements they have entered over the last two years, while building one of the most talented teams in the industry including U.S. Oncology CMO, Eric Rowinsky and China Oncology CMO, Yang Shi. We believe that Everest are the right fit for us given their stated desire to allocate significant resources, to develop and commercialize the product and the license territory with speed, flexibility and a sense of urgency.

Switching to the quarterly results. I will provide top-line results and refer everyone to the quarterly earnings report as well as this morning's press release for additional details. Total cost and expenses were $9.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to $38.1 million for the comparable quarter ended March 31, 2018 due primarily to a $29.3 million increase in R&D expenses, a $6.7 million increase in G&A and $5.5 million increase in sales and marketing expenses.

As of March 31, 2019 we had approximately $443 million cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. The number of outstanding shares was 191 million and the fully diluted count was $205 million. We believe our projected financial resources are adequate to support our clinical development plan for sacituzumab, further build-out our clinical and manufacturing infrastructure and fund our operations through 2020.

This concludes our first quarter 2019 financial results. Before I turn the call back to Behzad I wanted to address the ATM facility, which we established to provide us with another management tool at our disposal to allow for flexibility and optionality.

We're not obligated to make any sales under the ATM, but we will use it strategically in the context our business. Importantly, this option does not preclude us from considering other financing alternatives such as the non-dilutive deal with Everest.

With that I'll pass it back to Behzad.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Thank you, Usama. I'd like to take this opportunity to formally welcome Barbara Duncan to the Board. Barbara brings her decades of experience in financial and enterprise risk management. She was most recently CFO of Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Previously, she served as CFO and then the CEO of DOV pharmaceutical. She also currently sits a multiple boards of public biotech companies. Barbara is joining Immunomedics at an inflection point where there are tremendous opportunities for the company to grow and deliver a new paradigm for treating complex cancers that will transform patient lives.

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Rob for his significant contributions to the launch of a clinical program and then building a strong clinical medical affairs team for the company. I'm also deeply grateful for the dedication and diligence of all of our colleagues at Immunomedics and consultants toward committed to bringing sacituzumab to market each and every day. We thank you for your continued interest and support.

And with that operator please open the call up for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] First question comes from Matthew Harrison from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Maxwell Skor

Hi. This is Maxwell Skor on for Matthew Harrison. I have two questions. Do you need to produce new material? Or produce any new stability data for the FDA resubmission? And regarding the UC trial, can you talk about the bar to stop the study for overwhelming efficacy? Thank you.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Sure. Scott do you want to take...

Scott Canute

I'll take the first question. We really prefer not to get into any kind of specific details about what we need to do for the resubmission. There's a lot of things that go into this. We've got great conversation with the FDA last week and we've got a plan in place that we're pretty comfortable. I'm actually quite comfortable that we'll be able to meet our early Q4 resubmission timeline.

Behzad Aghazadeh

I mean it's fair to say that we are in manufacturing mode and the FDA would as a result of possibly reinspection be observing the manufacturing and that answers your question as well. Rob on the question of the bar for early stoppage of urothelial.

Robert Iannone

On the bar for early stoppage mean?

Behzad Aghazadeh

I think the question is, is there a efficacy bar that if we hit we would stop the study earlier is that the question?

Maxwell Skor

Yes that's the question.

Robert Iannone

Yes. Thanks for clarifying that. So on the TROPHY-01, the interim analysis is on a subset of patients, so we would continue to enroll through that subset to get the full number of patients. The interim would be use potentially to discuss breakthrough designation with the agency, but we will continue to enroll through that.

Maxwell Skor

Okay. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Paul Choi from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Paul Choi

Thank you. Good morning and congratulations on the progress. I'd like to maybe start with a commercial question please. With regard to your co-promote with J&J, could you maybe give us a sense as to maybe what potential portion of the market there could be overlap with regard to promoting within the bladder cancer market versus your TNBC market and I'll start with that.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yes, thanks for the question. What I would say is that in the community setting, there is generally expected be quite significant overlap. In the tertiary -- in the sort of more academic setting, I would say that with the breast cancer indication there probably be lesser overlap however as you likely also know that our drug has utility hopefully in the urothelial study. So in that regard also those connections are going to be important, but again in the community setting, we expect to be essentially 100% overlap in certain regions.

Paul Choi

Got it. Thank you for that. And then, maybe just returning to the subject of TROP-01 and potential timing for the interim look with the subset of patients, can you may be provide any updated thoughts as to when you might topline that data? And would that be something you'd want to present at a medical meeting in possibly in the second half of 2019? Thank you.

Behzad Aghazadeh

We haven't commented yet on the timing because as you know, we're not only looking for a certain number of patients to give us kind of a robust early read, but also wanting to ensure that there's adequate follow up to estimate to not only have a full appreciation of the response rate, but also to estimate the duration of response. And certainly, when we achieve that, we'll look to publish as appropriate in medical meeting, but we don't have a time line or meeting target at this point.

Paul Choi

Great. Thanks a lot.

Next question comes from Phil Nadeau from Cowen & Company. Your line is open.

Phil Nadeau

Hey good morning. Thanks for taking my questions. Just few first on the resubmission. Scott, in your prepared remarks you said you couldn't handicap or couldn't predict the timeline for the FDA's review the resubmission. Based on the read of the statute because of a reinspection is going to be needed, it seems like you're going to get a six-month PDUFA date. Is that your understanding too? Is there any reason why you wouldn't get a six-month PDUFA date?

Scott Canute

Yes, I mean that's ultimately the FDA's decision. I mean it's reasonable to assume because of the reinspection that six-month PDUFA date may be something that they go with, but I can't speak on behalf of the FDA. We would say though that because we have -- there are no clinical issues between us and the probability, we have a label and we really had a really productive meeting with the FDA as well. And people realize the significance of the structure of the patients that are out there, but it would not be unreasonable to assume the FDA would be motivated to label to shorten that review period, but ultimately it's the FDA's decision.

Phil Nadeau

Got it. Okay. And second, I can imagine the concerns around here for investors today around the timing of the expected PDUFA versus the potential for the read out from the confirmatory sent trial, I think the people got never sense going to come close to the PDUFA date and therefore the FDA is going to want to wait for that data before issuing an approval for sacituzumab.

Could you comment on that, how likely is it that the FDA waits for the confirmatory data before issuing approval?

Robert Iannone

Hi, this is Rob. So, what I can say is the FDA to this point has no outstanding questions on the strength of the clinical data and that was not part of approvability issues of CRL. And all of our discussions with them the intent is for the resubmission to be based on the data that we already presented.

Having said that at this point, Senate still accruing, we don't yet have an estimate of when that last event will come in that would trigger data cleaning and ultimately no work toward a top-line missile. So at this point, the resubmission will be based on clinical data and we assume that you will be solely on the clinical data from 01.

Phil Nadeau

Got it. Okay. Then another question, I think we've all seen that EIR post the inspection in August of the manufacturing facility. I think the part of EIR that has investors curious or concern, is the part where there was some falsification about records and the documentation wasn't given to the FDA because of -- because Immunomedics claims attorney client privilege. Would you be willing to talk a bit more about that incident? And what could be done to cure it? Are you now able to -- if the FDA still needs a documentation turn it over to the FDA? Or is there some way -- some other way to answer those particular issues -- those other form three observations?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yeah, I mean last year actually, we provided everything -- we waive the privilege, we provided all the data to the FDA has forward, the FDA has not ask for any more information since that time and data integrity was not even brought up as a topic during our Type A meeting at all.

Phil Nadeau

Perfect. That’s very helpful. Then last question, on the…

Scott Canute

Paul, let me just add one thing to this, because I know it's been repeatedly brought up it just sort of an overarching statement that everyone is obviously working off of the document that was ultimately furnishes as a result of activity that occurred almost a year ago now. And I think people should take some confidence in the fact that we've had potentially a year of collaborative dialogue with the FDA to address and work through any item that was raised. You're looking a little bit into a history book and try to predict what happens when we already know what’s happening in some of these events.

Phil Nadeau

So, would you be willing to give us any color on what you do need to do to resubmit in next five months, but any broad flavor of the CMC issues that remain to be resolved?

Behzad Aghazadeh

I mean, it's just working through the items that we're brought up in the CRL. And then we mentioned we did it -- because we have something we want to do to work on the process that were originally post-marketing commitments.

When we got the CRL we decided pull offerings for it. And we really want to make sure we get this right, right? Because it's important to patients, it's important to the company clearly that we do so. And so we look for R&D across the board.

I would say that in our view, I think this is accurate. But we -- the quickest way to get a quick approval is to have a very robust BLAs resubmission and a very clean re-inspection that shortens the review time what's ultimately get up to the FDA while we make the quickest review on that standpoint and we reflected that into all of our timelines and into our resubmission timeline as well.

Phil Nadeau

Okay. One last question just on the upcoming ASCO meeting, there's a title for the – for urothelial data at ASCO, it sounds like that data is not going to be interim analysis is that correct? What…

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yes, it's not Trop-2 study one, it's basically an encore presentation.

Phil Nadeau

Got it. Okay. Thanks for taking my question.

Scott Canute

And that’s presented at the February meeting.

Phil Nadeau

Understood. Thank you.

Our next question comes from Chris Howerton from Jefferies. Your line is open.

Chris Howerton

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. I think most of them have been asked, maybe just a couple for me. With respect to Samsung Biologics, is there any update in terms of the tech transferring them, getting their operations ready for potential commercialization?

Behzad Aghazadeh

I mean, just at a very high level, we are working with Samsung, we find them to be a very good partner. We recently manufactured material there that have gone well today. And as we deem appropriately after we receive approval here, we're most likely -- we submit for approval there later time line, but we're not dependent on that in terms of approval here, our ability to supply clinical or commercial product upon approval.

Chris Howerton

Okay. Okay, good. And then maybe this question would be for Rob for the metastatic breast cancer for HR-positive. What would be a reasonable expectation for accelerated approval with respect to ORR or DoR?

Robert Iannone

So, we think the literature shows that response rate in that population is about 15%, somewhere in that range with a pretty short duration of response. PFS is being median less than three months terminator patients have already failed two chemotherapies. This is a randomized trial, so using response rate we'll have -- so on in the study for comparison of response rate.

Chris Howerton

Okay, got it. And then I guess just the last one for the TROPICS-02 study for the 400 patients, how many sites are you expecting to activate for that trial?

Robert Iannone

We haven't said specifically how many sites. What I can say is that in terms of regions, it'll be a little bit broader than a stand we wanting to include Asian countries as well sort of be more representative of a true global trial. And overall size has similar to Ascent, so we're certainly leveraging what we learned from Ascent about which is the best takes views in best regions, et cetera.

Chris Howerton

Okay. I think that’s all my questions this morning. Thank you for taking it. I appreciate it.

Robert Iannone

Thanks, Chris.

Our next question comes from Shanshan Xu from Berenberg Capital. Your line is open.

Shanshan Xu

Hi. Good morning, gentlemen. I have two questions if I may. And the first one is congratulations on publishing a Phase 2 data of IMMU-132 in New England Journal of Medicine. We understand that biologically triple-negative breast cancer is a mix basket of various heterogeneous diseases. Can you please talk about the concordance between ORR, PFS and OS to help us can upcoming ascend better, especially your enrolled 15% patient with brain mets which is not the case for your Phase 2 study?

Robert Iannone

Sure. So we know that from our interactions with health authorities, both in U.S. and Europe that PFS is an acceptable endpoint for this population for this study. And part of that is related to the fact that there is a correlation between PFS and OS in this context. We also know that if you look at other drugs that are approved and use commonly in this space, but the response rates that we observed in our BLA population exceeding 30% is significantly greater than those comparative therapies.

And furthermore, because sacituzumab is so well-tolerated impart, patients tend to stay on the drug and we're seeing very strong durations of response that I think differentiate from other chemotherapies out.

Shanshan Xu

Okay. Thank you.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Just to clarify on the topic of the brain mets that patient population while it is enrolled in the ESSENCE study is going to be excluded from the primary endpoint and that was in consultation with the FDA. They wanted us to enroll those patients just to generate the data, but this is not going to be basis of the primary endpoint. They will be excluded.

Shanshan Xu

Yeah. That was clear to me. Thank you. My second question is that can you please share a little bit about your non-small cell lung cancer clinical strategy. When do you expect to initiate a proof-of-concept study? Or you considered the pre-existing data is already a proof-of-concept? And your next step is that is going to be a fashion or not, which you lined up lung cancer patients are considering and with Rob leaving us would it cause any delay in advancing IMMU-132 in lung cancer?

Robert Iannone

This is Rob answering the question. I certainly do consider the Phase 1 data that we have to be proof-of-concepts in non-small cell lung cancer. We had about 15% to 20% response rate with very good durability. And if you look at that advance population, you'd expect really 10-or-less percent with single-agent taxing. So it’s certainly proof-of-concepts to me.

Our strategy is to study this further in the context of a biomarker and rich population. In the basket trial that Behzad referred to earlier, we're including non-small cell lung cancer, both squamous and adeno histologies and the strategy will be to reach using a TROP-2 IHC to see if we can improve that response rate and overall efficacy even further. And then the rest of the development will be based on what we see in that study.

Shanshan Xu

Great. Thank you.

Robert Iannone

Thanks, Shanshan.

Our next question comes from Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim. Your line is open.

Etzer Darout

Hi. Good morning. This is Etzer on for Michael. Thanks for taking our question. We have a question on urothelial cancer, so sacituzumab is being evaluated in combination with Rubraca in a Phase 1 trial. The recent set back of Rubraca's ATLAS study, is there any potential change to this study, for example, to focus on the patient with a certain genetic mutation? Was there any change of sacituzumab's urothelial study? Thank you.

Behzad Aghazadeh

So we haven't changed, based on the emerging data and there's a couple reasons for that. One, the principal purpose of the study is to establish a safe and effective dose for the combination, which is the first step. But we also know that there's a strong rationale for combining PARP inhibitors with the TROP-1 inhibitor. And that hasn't really been possible doing that with just straight chemotherapy that has a TROP-1 mechanism because of the overlapping toxicities, with the targeted TROP-1 like sacituzumab, we think, we'll have a better therapeutic index.

And based on preclinical data, we expect there's going to be synergy. So we don't know at this point, whether that's going to be dependent on say BRCA status or other HRM mutations and we -- so we want to enroll a broader population to really begin to understand that.

Etzer Darout

Great. That’s very helpful. Thanks a lot.

Operator

Nick Abbott

Good morning. It's Nick on for Jim this morning and congratulations on the progress. The first question is, you mentioned also a safety update, will that include data from the ESSENCE trial?

Behzad Aghazadeh

No or not. So just to clarify. We've said this before that there were no clinical issues -- approvability issues in the CRL, because it was understood that there'd be some time before the resubmission would occur and we have patients who are continuing to receive drug, is a good thing right, on study one that it would only be appropriate to update safety at the time of the resubmission. So that's essentially what we're doing is, using a later data cut off to refresh the safety data for the resubmission from OS.

Nick Abbott

And then with your new partner in Asia, Everest, are they going to be contributing patients to any of the ongoing and soon to be started studies? And what is the -- what's gating on them filing for approval in their territories?

Behzad Aghazadeh

Yes. So let me answer the second part first which is, the overall strategy is to progress the clinical development program in China quickly enough, so that we can begin to include Chinese patients in the global program wherever possible. And we think the timing is such that, that certainly could occur even for that HR-positive ramping we do beyond that.

And then, in terms of what gating in terms of getting the rest of the program started, it's really just moving from agreement to implementation, which, as you know, will include some consultation with the moving from agreement to implementation, which, as you know, will include some consultation with the Health Authority of China as well as standing up new clinical trials. But we're highly motivated to move quickly, so that we can begin to generate data in Chinese patients and begin to include Chinese patients in the global trials.

Nick Abbott

So for registration there would be based on trials that include Chinese patients?

Behzad Aghazadeh

It would. And so, as you know, things have changed quite a bit in terms of what the requirements are in China. So we're eager to have a conversation with the Healthy Authority there to understand, could there be a bridging strategy or TNBC that wouldn't necessarily require a randomized trial with TNBC, because, as you know, a sample be full enrolled by the time we bring China online.

And then pair that with the broader global strategy where subsequently then patients from China are included in the global program. But we have to have that dialogue with the health authority. I just think that a lot more `seems possible now than even a year ago in terms of what requirements would be not only the speed with which studies are started, but the requirements for breakthrough therapies such as this one.

Scott Canute

And Nick just add to that approval in the U.S. could serve Everest a good amount of time agenda to get this drug quickly approved in China as well. And that's why to some extent the deal was structured the way it was because they would benefit from an approval.

Nick Abbott

Great. And then what are the plans for studying sacituzumab in earlier lines of patients? I feel like big pharma would already be putting out a broad swath of studies in earlier lines and talking about adjuvant studies neo-adjuvant studies. What are your plans there?

Behzad Aghazadeh

It's something we're actively considering and discussing with academic partners in cooperative groups I'll say that much. And as you know in TNBC, there's a big need there still. There's still an unmet need for patients with TNBC who after neo-adjuvant therapy have residual disease who don't achieve a path response.

Right now sacituzumab is the only approved therapy in that space and it's not regardless being highly effective. And so it's an area of strong interest for us certainly in TNBC for starters, but potentially in other areas as well. So, we're working on it.

Nick Abbott

Great. Thank you very much and I was great to hear that Eric Rowinsky is going to be involved. He has a long track record in oncology drug development.

Behzad Aghazadeh

Thanks Nick.

Our next question comes from Joe Catanzaro from Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

Joe Catanzaro

Hey guys, thanks for taking the question. Maybe first just following up on the last question. I feel like I previously remember you guys discussing opening up single arm cohorts in first, second line TNBC. Are those plans on hold at the moment? Or you still expect to progress with that?

Behzad Aghazadeh

We still expect to progress there. So, -- and again the earlier question was about early stage disease like limited stage respectable disease, so neo-adjuvant, or post neo-adjuvant for those who fail neo-adjuvant. And so that's of interest, but certainly earlier lines of therapy in advance disease we think is also important, especially if you consider one line earlier like second line where the available therapies are not particularly good. Again, it sort of single-agent chemotherapy.

We also think even in the first line setting, there's a possibility of monotherapy being effective perhaps in a biomarker and rich subgroup, we certainly think that some combinations with sacituzumab could be effective in first line beyond what's currently available so combinations with PARP inhibitors, combinations with PD-1 and these are also part of the plan.

Joe Catanzaro

Okay, great. That's helpful. So, my next questions -- and I realized that after the resubmission, the timeline is contingent on the FDA's decision, but previously you guys have speculated that if they choose a six-month review period, there is the opportunity that the re-inspection happens very quickly after resubmission and I'm wondering in your recent interactions with the FDA whether they've indicated that or -- and whether that's still your hope that that may occur?

Scott Canute

I mean it’s a great question. And the FDA has not indicated nor would we expect them to indicate that until they do it actually. We'll have conversations where we'll be able to have a pre-BLA submission meeting where we'll discuss our timeline and our production schedule when they decide to come in the most likely want to see us our manufacturing, so, we can align those. So, there's no surprises on that because obviously we would like an inspection as quickly as we can get it we will be inspection-ready at the time of resubmission there's no question about that.

Eventually after the FDA at the end of the day one of the reasons mentioned about having the BLA so clean is soon as we can get it is that it will allow them to come in quicker. And again it's ultimately up to the FDA, we're hopeful that they will come in earlier, but it's their decision at the end of the day.

Behzad Aghazadeh

If I might add just the nature of the conversation, the FDA was quite interested in understanding our timelines and pleased to hear that we're moving as fast as possible they're generally trying to be very supportive of this. So, they're aware of the situation but at this point, it would have been too early to commit to anything that would go to that level of detail.

Joe Catanzaro

Okay, got it. And then, just one last one, so we've seen some other companies, publicly disclose, when their reinspection has happened. Are you guys thinking about doing the same?

Behzad Aghazadeh

It's something we might consider. I think it's just too early to judge. And I don't necessarily think it's all that beneficial. But let's see where we are when that occurs…

Joe Catanzaro

Got it…

Behzad Aghazadeh

…Just a clarification way the process works is when we resubmit, the FDA needs to accept the resubmission which doubles always to within 14 days. And they can come in immediately at that point in time. So, again it's their decision. But they could come in quite quickly.

Robert Iannone

My apologize generally as meant to provide updates that are meaningful, and sort of updates for the sake of an update, which doesn't really provide real content is perhaps not all that important or creates confusion and that would probably not be a strategy we would be interested in pursuing.

But if it something meaningful that investors would need to know, we would certainly share that.

Joe Catanzaro

Okay, fair enough. Got you, that’s all I have. Thanks for taking my questions.

Robert Iannone

Thanks, Joe.

Chau Cheng

On behalf of the entire leadership team, I'd like to thank you all very much for joining us this morning. We look forward to updating you in the future on our ongoing progress.

