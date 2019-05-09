Middleby Doing Better On A Core Basis, And Valuation Reflects That

Middleby posted a modestly better than expected first quarter, as the core foodservice and residential businesses seem to be operating well, albeit with somewhat undistinguished core growth in commercial foodservice.

With much-improved performance in the residential business and decent growth in commercial foodservice, Middleby (MIDD) has come back into investors’ good graces, with the shares up better than 25% over the past year. I liked Middleby better when the restructuring efforts were still in process and recovery in the business (and sentiment/perception) was still up for debate, and now I find the valuation more demanding for a company that I believe is too large to significantly outgrow its markets on an organic basis.

Respectable First Quarter Results

Revenue rose more than 17% as reported, but organic growth was just under 3% - good enough to slightly beat expectations, but not enough to really stand out. Gross margin declined 130bp from the year-ago period, but still came in a little better than expected. Likewise, improvements in EBITDA and operating income (up 16% as reported, up 28% if you adjust for a one-time payment to the former CEO) were a little better than expected, and a lower tax rate helped to boost the EPS figure.

In the core Commercial Foodservice business (which still generates two-thirds of overall revenue), revenue rose 3.4% - almost exactly in line with Wellbilt (WBT) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW), where growth in the comparable businesses were 3.5% and 3%, respectively. To the extent that case volume reports from Sysco (SYY) and US Foods (USFD) are informative as to the health of the foodservice sector, volume still seems to be pretty healthy. CF’s gross margin declined 70bp this quarter, while EBITDA improved 24% and segment profits rose 17%; Middleby’s CF margins are about halfway between Wellbilt (where margin improvement has been a focus, to varying success) and ITW, a company long known for prioritizing and maximizing margin.

Food Processing revenue was down 3%, better than expected, and certainly better than the down double-digits trend that dominated the story for much of 2018, but sales were weak next to Marel (up almost 13%) and John Bean (JBT) (up 15%) in what has generally been described as a reasonably healthy market for food/beverage capital spending. I’m at something of a loss to explain the discrepancy, other than to note that performance in the food/bev equipment industry is very segment- and customer-specific, so that may be some of the issue. In any case, gross margin did improve (up 330bp), but is still below the company average, while segment EBITDA improved 10% and profits improved nearly 18%.

The Residential Kitchen business continues to show at least some of the benefits of some significant turnaround efforts over the last few years. Revenue was up more than 5%, with double-digit growth at Viking offset by ongoing issues with AGA (where the improvement efforts haven’t had as much of an impact). Gross margin improved 550bp, helping drive very impressing growth in both EBITDA (up 64%) and reported segment-level profit (up 185%).

Well … Now What?

While it occurred a little while ago now, it’s worth mentioning that Middleby is now under (somewhat) new leadership, with long-time CEO Selim Bassoul retiring unexpectedly in late February. He certainly managed to help himself to one last trip to the vault though, securing a $10 million payment for “consulting” services of up to 25 hours over the next couple of years. I don’t know about you, but $400,000/hr for consulting services seems a bit rich to me.

The reason I said “(somewhat) new leadership” is that while Mr. Bassoul was a huge presence as the face of the company, he was a rather hands-off manager outside of the C-suite, with the businesses making up Middleby operating with quite a bit of independence. What’s more, now-CEO Tim Fitzgerlad had a larger presence within the day-to-day operations of the company than may otherwise be apparent.

Mr. Fitzgerald takes over a company in basically solid shape, with Middleby well-placed in commercial foodservice equipment on the hot and beverage sides (margins are traditionally not great in cold-side), and the Residential operation in considerably better shape.

Still, I think it will be hard for Middleby to generate the sort of growth investors have come to expect. Wellbilt had languished for some time as part of Manitowoc (MTW) and had to find its footing as an independent company. And while ITW wasn’t distracted from an operational perspective, it was more focused on maximizing margins. Middleby also benefited from some fairly significant industry changes, including adoption of newer cooking technologies like combi-ovens with labor- and utility-saving features, and the expansion of foodservice to locations like Starbucks (SBUX).

I’m not saying that Middleby can’t or won’t grow, I’m just suggesting that it won’t be as easy as before. There are still acquisition opportunities, and Middleby has given no indication that it’s prepared to stop, but it’s harder for me to see the argument as to how/why Middleby’s commercial foodservice growth will meaningfully exceed the low-to-mid single-digit norms of the sector.

Go Bigger Or Go Home In Food Processing?

Food Processing remains an outlier in my view of Middleby. With the improvements in Residential, Food Processing is now at the lower range of Middleby’s margins, and although the company claims leading share in meat processing equipment (particularly sausages and hot dogs) and #2 share in bakery equipment, it doesn’t seem to translate into particularly attractive growth or margins next to other players, including Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY). Given all of that, and minimal synergy with the other businesses, it may be time for Middleby to consider either adding scale – and looking toward areas like automation where it could create some real value-add for customers and moats for itself – or finding a buyer for the business.

The Outlook

On its own, I expect Middleby to grow revenue at a mid-single-digit rate, as I do believe it’s focus on labor/cost-saving technologies does give it an edge versus less innovative competitors. Further M&A seems quite likely (the company has added about $200 million/yr to revenue from M&A on average), but I make no explicit assumptions of acquisitions in my model. This isn’t “free” growth either – over the last five years, Middleby has spent $2.3 billion on acquisitions versus $1.3 billion in cumulative free cash flow over that period, and net debt is more than 4x my 2019 free cash flow assumption (and about 2.6x the Street average EBITDA estimate for 2019).

I do believe there is room for further margin improvement, particularly in the Food Processing segment, and I expect close to three points of average FCF margin improvement over the next decade, helping drive that mid-single-digit revenue growth to high single-digit FCF growth.

None of these assumptions suggest meaningful undervaluation now, though. Not only do the shares look expensive on free cash flow, but today’s price is already in line with my “bullish” margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA-based fair value estimate.

The Bottom Line

Middleby is in much better shape than it was a year ago, and I think there’s still room for the company to gain share in its core markets, while using M&A to expand into attractive adjacent markets (and drive economies of scale in existing markets). I also think the share price amply reflects all of that now, so I walk away feeling no particular compulsion to buy at today’s price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.