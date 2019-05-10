Chesapeake Energy: Q1 2019 Setting The Stage For Prosperous Returns

On 5/23/2018, I wrote my initial article on Chesapeake Energy (CHK), and since then, it has been a gut-wrenching ride for shareholders myself included. CHK generated momentum and, in the second half of 2018, had the rug swept out from under their feet despite continuous quarterly beats, evidence of a true turnaround and an acquisition which wasn't received well. I have cost-averaged several times because I believe in the direction management is taking us, even if the chart doesn't represent the progress which has been made. Day before yesterday was a sign of good things to come as CHK is holding its ground quite well after the first earnings miss in quite some time. In premarket, CHK was down, and I expected a blood bath to occur, but after the conference call and earnings information was digested, CHK clawed its way back into the positive. I believe the current share price offers an opportunity for new investors to generate positive returns and a respectable level for current shareholders to dollar cost average if you believe in the direction CHK's management is positioning the company. I am still long on CHK as management is making the correct moves through tough decisions and a global energy picture, which indicates a greater utilization of fossil fuels for the foreseeable future.

(Source: TD Ameritrade, Think or Swim)

The WildHorse acquisition is fitting well into Chesapeake's portfolio and is creating the expected synergies

In November of 2018, when CHK announced they would acquire WildHorse, they outlined that this decision would enhance oil production by roughly 2X by 2020, improve the oil mix percentage by approximately 60% by the end of 2020 to 30%, and generate between $1 billion and $1.5 billion in savings through efficiencies by 2023. After dissecting CHK's Q1 2019, their predictions from six months ago were accurate, and we are only in the beginning stages. The WildHorse acquisition, now known as the Brazos Valley business segment for CHK, has eliminated approximately $500,000 in costs per well since 2/1/2019. CHK has achieved savings of over $1 million on certain individual wells in the formation. Additional savings are being forecasted, driven by faster drilling and more fracture simulation stages completed on a daily basis. CHK also reduced its cash operating expenses on an absolute basis by $81 million or $0.18 per boe.

The Brazos Valley property was a strategic play to increase CHK's diversification into oil from natural gas. So far, CHK's outlook for oil in 2019 is on track as, in the month of April, CHK was on track to deliver 32% oil growth with an oil mix ratio of approximately 26%. The average daily production of oil in Q1 2019 was 109,000 bbls, which represents a 5% increase YOY to approximately 22% of the energy mix CHK produced company-wide.

CHK's Capex increased by $16 million, but this is necessary for future growth

In Q1 of 2019, capital expenditures increased YOY from $543 million to $559 million. Even though Capex increased by almost 3%, this money has been spent to fuel increased production in future quarters and years. The YOY gross average rig count, wells spud, wells completed, and wells connected, all increased from Q1 of 2018 and some in a substantial fashion. The operating activity at CHK all increased as the average rig count increased by 33.3%, wells spud increased by 2.6%, wells completed increased by 9.2% and wells connected increased by 45.6%. CHK is being financially disciplined, but spending where necessary to build upon the first quarters 484,000 boe, which was produced.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: CHK Q1 2019 Presentation)

Business segment highlights as CHK transitions increases its exposure to oil

The Brazos Valley operates in the northern part of the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Texas. On the Easy Rider pad, CHK initiated its first choke management test, which generated improved results. The pad's two wells have completed laterals approximately 7,500 feet long and achieved peak oil productions of 898 bbls per day and 1,546 bbls per day, which was a 35% increase to the estimates for the area. CHK has drilled and completed their first set of four Eagle Ford wells on the bell pad. These wells were placed into production in April 2019. The average production rate is still climbing and has achieved a peak 24-hour oil production rate of 2,723 bbls of oil. CHK is optimizing these wells with lower fluids and higher sand volumes, which will reduce costs over time while increasing productivity.

CHK has four rigs in the zone and placed 13 wells in production, of which five are gas, and eight are oil in Q1. CHK is expecting to place 27 wells which consist of four gas and 23 oil into production during Q2 of 2019. CHK is anticipating that the 2019 drilling program in The Brazos Valley will average a lateral length of 9,000 feet per well, which is a 27% increase from 2018. This should generate continuous improvements over the next several quarters as longer laterals, optimized completions translate to capital efficiency and increased returns. The Brazos Valley asset is projected to be cash flow positive in 2019 with a current production mix of 75% oil, 11% NGL, and 14% gas across 470,000 acres, 80-85% of which is still undeveloped.

CHK's Eagle Ford Shale asset in South Texas has been generating free cash flow as the well performance has been incredibly strong. CHK has four rigs in place and placed 29 wells on production in Q1 of 2019 and expects to place an additional 16 wells into production during Q2. This asset is projected to generate $450 million in free cash flow as the production mix currently sits at 56% oil, 22% NGL, and 22% gas across 235,000 acres.

The Powder River Basin (PRB) is an oil growth engine for CHK as it has a projected oil production growth of 100% in 2019. In Q1, CHK witnessed several occurrences of harsh weather which translated to significant downtime in the PRB. The average production in Q1 was approximately 36,000 boe per day, which included 16,000 bbls of oil. In the month of April, the PRB's average production increased to 39,000 boe per day, with oil increasing by 12.5% to 18,000 bbls. As of May 1st, this increased to 42,000 boe per day, and oil reached 20,000 bbls of oil. 13 wells were placed into production during Q1, with 15 expected wells to come online in Q2 in the PRB. In addition to the increase in production, CHK has been connecting pads into a new oil gathering pipeline system, which will transport these fuels to Guernsey Wyoming. The system will be fully operational across the PRB by June 2019 and will deliver cost savings. The longer-term picture is that CHK will use this system as an entry point into interstate pipelines to deliver these fuels to Cushing Oklahoma in summer of 2019 and Gulf Coast markets at Corpus Christi in late 2020.

(Source: CHK Q1 Presentation)

The global picture for energy sets up well for CHK and others in the space

The world is using more energy as third-world countries industrialize and the global population increases. BP (NYSE:BP) has indicated that the energy demand will continue to grow substantially through 2040, led by China and India. The demand for gas and oil will continue to increase as sustainable energy is needed to facilitate everyday life, as we know it. The EIA is projecting that the United States will become a net energy exporter after 2020, and net exports of natural gas will continue to grow through 2050. What has been reported out of the EU supports the EIA's projections, as U.S. exports of liquified natural gas (LNG) to Europe have increased by 272% since July of 2018. On May 3rd, Dave Keating from Forbes reported that the EU plans to increase LNG imports from the US to 8 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year by 2023. This is an increase of over 100% from the levels recorded in 2018.

(Source: BP Energy Outlook 2019 Edition)

The oil price recovery and some interesting developments could make CHK a great dance partner

At the end of October 2018, oil seemed to fall off a cliff as it approached $40 per barrel. In 2019, we have seen a rebound in oil which has stayed over $60 per barrel on WTI since the end of March. Recently, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) made a $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY) as they look to acquire Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC). Buffett was willing to invest $20 billion to help OXY seal the deal with Anadarko and stated that Berkshire Hathaway's $10 billion investment in Occidental Petroleum is a bet on oil prices over the long term. BRK.A's investment in OXY indicates that they believe in the recovery in oil at the very least, which should do wonders for energy producers as the global energy demand continues to increase.

Chevron Corp. (CVX) had a deal in place to buy Anadarko for $33 billion in cash and stock, and OXY came over the top backed by Berkshire. CVX stated that their signed agreement with Anadarko provides the best value for APC's shareholders. If APC decides to go off to the dance with OXY instead of CVX, they will have to pay CVX a $1 billion breakup fee if they back out of their original agreement. Right now, you have two major players in the form of OXY and CVX on the prowl for acquisitions to strengthen their positions in an energy market where demand continues to grow. Chevron was attracted to APC for their Permian exposure to add to their 2.2 million net acres. CVX is expecting their net oil-equivalent production to reach 600,000 b/d by year-end 2020, and 900,000 b/d by year-end 2023.

The Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk may not be the Permian, but the acreage CHK holds would increase CVX's net acreage in Texas by roughly 32% as they have 470,000 net acres in the Brazos Valley of which 80-85% is undeveloped and 235,000 net acres in South Texas. In Q1 of 2019, the BRV produced 47 mboe/d, and the South Texas area produced 110 mboe/d. CHK would be a great partner for CVX to go off to the dance with if the APC deal falls through as CVX would gain six great assets in the US, and they would be using APC's money to finance part of the deal.

(Source: OilPrice.com)

The risks of investing in CHK

CHK is a highly speculative stock, and you need to have a strong stomach to be in this company. It isn't all sunshine and roses as a shareholder. CHK is dependent on natural gas which has sold off to prices under CHK's future hedges. If the price of natural gas doesn't improve prior to the hedges rolling off, CHK could be in serious trouble as their revenues could decline significantly. The price of oil could also take another nosedive based on geopolitical tensions and countries increasing production and the supply of oil. CHK also has roughly $9.98 billion in debt, and without increasing their free cash flow significantly, it could create a large problem for CHK. Luckily, CHK has some time as none of their debt matures in 2019, while in 2020, only $302 million comes due. CHK has some time to improve operations before 2021 when $293 million of unsecured debt and $668 million from the revolving credit facility from the BVL purchase come due. If management can't deliver on their promises, they may need to sell an asset to clear up the balance sheet.

(Source: CHK Q1 2019 Investor Presentation)

Conclusion

It's been a long and painful road for shareholders of CHK prior to Q1 2019. I still believe in CHK's management team and the direction they are moving in. CHK has world-class assets and has done a tremendous job plugging many holes in a sinking ship. Right now, CHK is afloat and has new life as they increase their exposure to oil. I feel the global energy picture sets up well for energy companies, and CHK should benefit from an increase in demand which should stabilize and gradually move oil and natural gas prices higher. I have been wrong a whole lot on this one, which has forced me to cost-average multiple times. While I believe CHK would be a great acquisition for someone you can't invest in that hope, I do believe the markets will recognize that CHK is worth significantly more than its current price, and the sell-off which didn't occur hopefully is a validation of this. It could have been very bad, but just maybe the right people are recognizing a diamond in the rough with CHK. I do think if you have an iron stomach and can handle volatility, there is money to be made in CHK.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.